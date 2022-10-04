ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

City to host rally for Houston Astros as 2022 postseason begins

Mayor Sylvester Turner will be hosting a rally for the Houston Astros at City Hall on Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. This rally comes as the Astros attempt to make a run in winning a World Series title for the first time since 2017. The Houston Astros closed the regular...
HOUSTON, TX
Celebrating the Astros!

Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, the Astros are at Minute Maid Park for the first game of the playoffs and the Houston Life team will be there to ‘Root! Root! Root for the home team!’ Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, join Derrick, Courtney and our surprise celebrity guests!
HOUSTON, TX
The youngest billionaire in Houston

Recently Forbes released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in America. Featuring on the list again was Scott Duncan- who at 39 years old also has the title of the youngest billionaire in Houston, and in fact, all of Texas. So let us take a quick look at his story.
HOUSTON, TX
Texans are Pissed at This Texas City Ranking

When venturing across the United States, you won’t find residents prouder of their state than Texans. The Lone Star state is full of diehard Texans that truly believe no other state could be better. The only thing that truly divides these Texans is what city is the best. While...
TEXAS STATE
Non-Native Texan Shocked by This Strange Texas Tradition

Homecoming season is here, which means a slew of traditions are underway. Whether you're preparing for the big football game, a spirit rally, or the Homecoming dance, this is a time when students crank up their school spirit and get ready to celebrate. One of the biggest things Texans prepare...
TEXAS STATE
Texas restaurant with locations in Austin, Houston serves up the best ramen in the entire state, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — National Noodle Day is upon us on October 6 and this Thursday needs to be filled with one of the most important and tasty noodle dishes worldwide. NationalToday says, “Every area of the world has its own traditions and history surrounding noodles. In Italy, in China, in Vietnam, everyone has different techniques and ingredients to make their traditional noodles right.”
HOUSTON, TX
Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
TEXAS STATE
Chevron Denies Headquarters Relocation to Houston

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Chevron has sold its 92-acre headquarters campus in the north California town of San Ramon, raising an old question: will Chevron move its headquarters to Texas?. Aa company denied that it will move its headquarters to downtown Houston where it had a...
HOUSTON, TX
5 businesses coming soon to Conroe, Montgomery

Chick N Max has three restaurants in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to add 25 restaurants in the Greater Houston area through a development agreement with Aaron Johnson. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Interested in learning which Conroe and Montgomery businesses are scheduled to open soon? Check out several that are in...
CONROE, TX
Rain Barrels for The Houston-Area Community

Sunday, Nov. 6, 12:45 – 2 p.m. You are invited to a rain barrel workshop. Join us on Sunday, November 6 to learn about the benefits of rain barrels, get one for your home/house of worship and learn how to install it on your property. Rain barrels not only conserve water, a precious natural resource, they also help to keep water clean and reduce flooding, thereby making Houston a more resilient city. Registration includes one rain barrel, one connecter kit and training to install them. Supplies of rain barrels are limited, so please register early. Rain barrels will be available to be picked up on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 12:45 p.m. in the church parking lot. Installation training will take place immediately afterward in the church’s Fireside Room. If you can’t stay for the training, recorded training is available. This workshop is sponsored by LyondellBassell and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. Register to participate at: www.galvbay.org/events. For more information, contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.
HOUSTON, TX

