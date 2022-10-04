Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man arrested, charged with murder at Clutch City Cluckershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Political consultant convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 Katy area primaryCovering KatyKaty, TX
Life Flight called to Katy after another Harris County road rage shootingCovering KatyKaty, TX
The youngest billionaire in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston billionaire makes another huge donationAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
houstonpublicmedia.org
City to host rally for Houston Astros as 2022 postseason begins
Mayor Sylvester Turner will be hosting a rally for the Houston Astros at City Hall on Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. This rally comes as the Astros attempt to make a run in winning a World Series title for the first time since 2017. The Houston Astros closed the regular...
Click2Houston.com
Celebrating the Astros!
Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, the Astros are at Minute Maid Park for the first game of the playoffs and the Houston Life team will be there to ‘Root! Root! Root for the home team!’ Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, join Derrick, Courtney and our surprise celebrity guests!
The youngest billionaire in Houston
Recently Forbes released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in America. Featuring on the list again was Scott Duncan- who at 39 years old also has the title of the youngest billionaire in Houston, and in fact, all of Texas. So let us take a quick look at his story.
Before Pappas there was Luther's BBQ, a restaurant with very '90s TV ads
Acquisition of the '90s-classic chain allowed Pappas to expand its barbecue business across Houston.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texans are Pissed at This Texas City Ranking
When venturing across the United States, you won’t find residents prouder of their state than Texans. The Lone Star state is full of diehard Texans that truly believe no other state could be better. The only thing that truly divides these Texans is what city is the best. While...
Report: Did you know Texas has the second-best cookie shop in the US?
Not only is it a great day and week to be alive, but the month of October is going to be a special one as it is National Cookie Month!
This Texas workplace is the healthiest workplace in America, study says
Everybody wants to work in a place where their well-being is being accounted for. No one likes to feel like they are undervalued, and they shouldn't.
Non-Native Texan Shocked by This Strange Texas Tradition
Homecoming season is here, which means a slew of traditions are underway. Whether you're preparing for the big football game, a spirit rally, or the Homecoming dance, this is a time when students crank up their school spirit and get ready to celebrate. One of the biggest things Texans prepare...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas restaurant with locations in Austin, Houston serves up the best ramen in the entire state, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — National Noodle Day is upon us on October 6 and this Thursday needs to be filled with one of the most important and tasty noodle dishes worldwide. NationalToday says, “Every area of the world has its own traditions and history surrounding noodles. In Italy, in China, in Vietnam, everyone has different techniques and ingredients to make their traditional noodles right.”
Texas resident claims $19 million lotto jackpot
Lottery officials said the winner said they were “surprised” when they realized they had won.
Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
Click2Houston.com
‘Most iconic home in Houston’: Houston’s famed Darth Vader digs up for grabs once again
HOUSTON – House hunting? Fancy yourself a “Star Wars” fanatic? Searching for a sinister sanctum where you can plot galactic domination and channel the Dark Side of the Force? Or, more simply, just need someplace to store your life-size storm troopers?. Welp, we’ve got some stellar news...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Austin
TAB announces 'Best Companies to Work for in Texas' 2022: Is your workplace on the list?
The Texas Association of Business (TAB) just released the 2022 rankings for the Best Companies to Work for in Texas, a survey competition recognizing the best workplace cultures. CBS Austin's Allison Miller had the pleasure of announcing the winners at the annual gala at the JW Marriot. “Culture is key...
Another Texas Location Of Shaq's Fried Chicken Restaurant Revealed
Another Big Chicken location is opening soon in Texas!
realtynewsreport.com
Chevron Denies Headquarters Relocation to Houston
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Chevron has sold its 92-acre headquarters campus in the north California town of San Ramon, raising an old question: will Chevron move its headquarters to Texas?. Aa company denied that it will move its headquarters to downtown Houston where it had a...
Preserving history | Home of legendary Central Texas songwriter to be restored
MEXIA, Texas — There has been a lot of talent and fame produced from Central Texas. Amongst the long list is legendary songwriter Cindy Walker. The daughter of a cotton broker, she was born July 20, 1918, in Mart, Texas, but Walker spent most of her life in Mexia, Texas.
Houston Happens – Maggie’s last day before maternity leave!
The day is finally here and it's time to say goodbye Maggie, but don't worry it's only for a little while!
5 businesses coming soon to Conroe, Montgomery
Chick N Max has three restaurants in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to add 25 restaurants in the Greater Houston area through a development agreement with Aaron Johnson. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Interested in learning which Conroe and Montgomery businesses are scheduled to open soon? Check out several that are in...
thekatynews.com
Rain Barrels for The Houston-Area Community
Sunday, Nov. 6, 12:45 – 2 p.m. You are invited to a rain barrel workshop. Join us on Sunday, November 6 to learn about the benefits of rain barrels, get one for your home/house of worship and learn how to install it on your property. Rain barrels not only conserve water, a precious natural resource, they also help to keep water clean and reduce flooding, thereby making Houston a more resilient city. Registration includes one rain barrel, one connecter kit and training to install them. Supplies of rain barrels are limited, so please register early. Rain barrels will be available to be picked up on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 12:45 p.m. in the church parking lot. Installation training will take place immediately afterward in the church’s Fireside Room. If you can’t stay for the training, recorded training is available. This workshop is sponsored by LyondellBassell and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. Register to participate at: www.galvbay.org/events. For more information, contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.
'Slime in the ice machine' and Marvin Zindler's last full decade on TV
How the ABC13 reporter's famous "slime in the ice machine" catchphrase became Houston canon.
Comments / 0