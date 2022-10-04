ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giada De Laurentiis Calls Her Go-to Dip an 'Italian Hummus' & It Comes Together in Just Seconds

By Olivia Harvey
 5 days ago
When you need a quick appetizer for a last-minute dinner party, it can be appealing to just grab a store-bought dip and a bag of chips. But if you always have a can of white Cannellini beans in your pantry, then you’re just a few seconds away from Giada De Laurentiis ’ homemade “Italian hummus” that is so delicious, it may just become the star of the entire dinner.

“This white bean dip is the Italian version of hummus, and in our opinion, it’s tastier!” the caption of a September Giadzy Instagram video reads. “The Cannellini beans give it a lovely rich & nutty flavor and the creamy texture of the dip perfectly compliments the crunchy pita chips.”

De Laurentiis explains that you can either use fresh white beans or canned — just make sure to drain and rinse your canned beans before adding them to the food processor — and she opted for canned because it makes the dip that much easier to make. Then, just add parsley, lemon juice, salt and pepper, and olive oil, and you’re ready to blitz and dip.

As De Laurentiis says in the video, you can also make this dip as chunky or pureed as you’d like and she likes the consistency somewhere in the middle. And her favorite pairing for this dip is pita chips (admittedly, they’re not very Italian, but they just work so well with the flavors of the dip).

You can make your own pita chips in just a few minutes, according to the Giadzy recipe . Just slice up a few pitas into eight sections and brush with a bit of olive oil. Then just bake and you’ve got a fresh and crispy tipping tool for your Italian hummus. As De Laurentiis points out, you can also sprinkle dried dried herbs onto yours to add a bit of extra flavor.

Together, the homemade pita chips and white bean dip might just upstage dinner. Apologies to the host in advance.

