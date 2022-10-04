ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

The Best Destinations For Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, And Other Free Agents

The NBA preseason has begun, which means that we are starting to get closer to the tip-off of the 2022-23 season. While the start of the season has been anticipated, it doesn’t mean that teams are done adding to their franchise. If there is a way to get a competitive edge, a team will always look into it no matter the cost. The free agency buzz has long passed, but that does not mean that there are players available.
Yardbarker

Watch: Warriors' Draymond Green punches teammate Jordan Poole during practice

The Golden State Warriors are two days away from their preseason opener and will tip off their 2022-2023 regular season on Oct. 18. Not all is sunshine and rainbows for the defending NBA champions though, as it was reported Wednesday that the team was considering disciplining four-time All-Star Draymond Green for his role in a "physical altercation" with teammate Jordan Poole during a recent practice.
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo Thinks The League Needs To "Get Ready" For Victor Wembanyama: "He Has The Chance To Be One Of The Best To Ever Play This Game"

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the NBA's resident freak for the last few seasons, as the 'Greek Freak' has proven to be one of the most unique players in league history. He went from being a skinny and lanky developmental prospect to one of the greatest power forwards of all time. A prospect coming into the league who has been compared to him in 2023 Draft sensation Victor Wembanyama.
Yardbarker

Crazy photo of Victor Wembanyama standing next to Rudy Gobert goes viral

Victor Wembanyama even makes fellow giants look small in comparison. A mind-melting photo went viral on Thursday of the French basketball phenom Wembanyama standing next to countryman Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gobert stands 7-foot-1, but Wenbayama was clearly taller side-by-side. Here is the photo, per Dan Woike of...
Yardbarker

LeBron James Says He'd Dunk On His Mother Gloria To Explain How Loyal He's To The Lakers: "If My Mama Play For The Clippers And She In The Lane? She Getting Punched On."

LeBron James is trying to lead the Los Angeles Lakers back to the postseason after missing the big part last season at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs. The Purple and Gold won the NBA championship only two years ago, but things have drastically changed for them over that period.
Yardbarker

Bradley Beal Says Stephen Curry Changed The NBA But Hurt Youth Basketball: "He Messed Up The Game In A Good Way. I Think He Hurt The Youth Because The Youth Just Loves Threes."

Bradley Beal is one of the finest scorers of his generation. Unfortunately, Beal has been in a situation with the Washington Wizards where the team hasn't enjoyed any postseason success with Beal as the leader of the team. Individual success has come for Beal as he has been an All-Star and a multiple-time runner-up for scoring champion. He will continue hooping with the Wizards for the foreseeable future given the contract extension he signed.
Yardbarker

Trae Young tweets speculation about Draymond Green

Draymond Green's recent altercation led to interesting speculation from an opposing star. Video emerged on Friday of the moment that Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green punched teammate Jordan Poole during a team practice this week. You can check out that video here. The release of the video led to...
Yardbarker

Heat looking to reunite with veteran Josh Richardson?

Though Dwyane Wade is now running with the Utah Jazz, the Miami Heat could still be showing respect for his legacy. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with an anonymous East executive who suggested that Miami could be in play for a reunion with veteran Josh Richardson. The executive notes that the Heat need depth on the wing and might be able to get a third (rebuilding) team to facilitate a trade for Richardson by taking on Duncan Robinson’s contract.
Yardbarker

Charles Barkley Calls Out NBA Stars Who Want To Team Up And Create Superteams: "Michael Jordan Didn't Win For A Long Time. He Didn't Say, 'Hey, I Can't Beat The Pistons.'"

The NBA today has changed beyond recognition from what it was about two or three decades ago. During the 1980s and the 1990s, forming a superteam was something that fans rarely saw. The closest thing to a superteam was the Chicago Bulls during the 1990s, which had Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman on the roster.
Yardbarker

Trae Young Says He Can Lead Hawks To A Championship As A Small Guard: "Steph Was The Best Player On A Championship Team And They Just Won It This Year. Isiah Thomas And Chauncey Billups Have Won Championships."

Trae Young and his Atlanta Hawks have had two different seasons in the past two years. Even though they reached the NBA playoffs last campaign, it wasn't the same experience they had in 2021, when they reached the Eastern Conference Finals and lost to the eventual champions, Milwaukee Bucks. Last...
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons Had A Troubled Preseason Game

Ben Simmons is supposed to be a major part of the Brooklyn Nets and their success in the seasons ahead. When he was picked up from the Philadelphia 76ers, the team’s front office swore up and down that Simmons’ best days were ahead of him and he could return to All-Star status in no time.
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson missed an open receiver on key 4th-and-1 play

The Denver Broncos blew a big opportunity at the end of their game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night. The Broncos were down 12-9 and had a 4th-and-1 with 2:38 left in overtime. Rather than kick a field goal to tie the game, Denver decided to play for the win.
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving Gets Brutally Honest About The Brooklyn Nets Ahead Of 2022-23 Season: “The Low-Hanging Fruit That We Could All Agree On Is Sometimes We’re Not Playing Hard Enough."

After a chaotic summer of turmoil and infighting, the Brooklyn Nets have nowhere else to look but ahead. With just a few weeks to go before the start of a new season, they have the chance to set themselves up for a long playoff run if they can get off to a strong start early on.
