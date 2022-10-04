STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State’s T.K. Martin Center for Technology and Disability will hold its 10th Annual “Trick or Trot” fundraiser event on Oct. 22. Open to all ages, participants are invited to run, walk or stroll the one-mile loop starting at the T.K. Martin Center through campus and back to the facility. Cheer stations will be placed along the loop to cheer on participants and hand out candy and other goodies. Kid-friendly Halloween costumes are encouraged. On-site registration, games and fun will begin at 9 a.m., with the run at 10 a.m.

