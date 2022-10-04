Read full article on original website
Arkansas vs. Mississippi State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Arkansas vs. Mississippi State schedule, how to watch, game time, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 8 Time: 12 p.m. Eastern TV: SEC Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football ...
msstate.edu
MSU proves successful at annual CPRAM, SPRF competitions
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Staff members from Mississippi State’s Office of Public Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Research Center, Office of Agricultural Communications, University Television Center, Agriculture and Natural Resources Marketing, Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station and more are bringing plenty of awards and prestige back to the university from the College Public Relations Association of Mississippi and Southern Public Relations Federation annual competitions.
James: Mississippi State Quarterback Will Rogers Is Having the Most Underrated Season in College Football
Rogers has had an impressive first half of the season, but the signal-caller is still being overlooked.
Commercial Dispatch
Goings On with Grant: Bealls and Burkes Outlet coming to Starkville
A Bealls and Burkes Outlet store will open Nov. 17 in the former JCPenney building in Starkville, according to the company website. Bealls and Burkes is a clothing and home goods store located in 13 states with 17 locations in Mississippi, including one in Columbus at the Leigh Mall on Old Aberdeen Road. Its Starkville location, 864 Highway 12 W., was home to JCPenney from 1993 to June 2020, when it was one of 154 locations in 38 states shuttered that year.
wcbi.com
West Point schools announce security measures for football games
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Consolidated School District is stepping up security at football games starting this Friday night. The district announced Monday everyone will go through a security checkpoint before entering the game. All students in K-7th grade must be supervised by an adult. There...
msstate.edu
Trotting for a cause: MSU’s T.K. Martin Center to hold ‘Trick or Trot’ fundraiser
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State’s T.K. Martin Center for Technology and Disability will hold its 10th Annual “Trick or Trot” fundraiser event on Oct. 22. Open to all ages, participants are invited to run, walk or stroll the one-mile loop starting at the T.K. Martin Center through campus and back to the facility. Cheer stations will be placed along the loop to cheer on participants and hand out candy and other goodies. Kid-friendly Halloween costumes are encouraged. On-site registration, games and fun will begin at 9 a.m., with the run at 10 a.m.
msstate.edu
Deadline for New Maroon Camp staff applications approaching
Mississippi State’s New Maroon Camp is accepting staff applications through 11:59 p.m. Friday [Oct. 7]. NMC is a week-long, student-led retreat that assists incoming freshmen and transfer students with their transition to MSU. Staff members help incoming students meet new friends, teach history and traditions, and provide insight to what the first year of college is like.
wtva.com
Starkville issues burn ban; Calhoun County added to state list
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Burn bans are in effect for several cities and counties in Mississippi. Open this link to view the list of counties. Towns can also issue individual burn bans. Starkville - issued Oct. 4. According to the Mississippi Forestry Commission, anything with an open flame that produces...
actionnews5.com
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville, Mississippi, man is accused of attacking two innocent bystanders after an argument with his girlfriend. The incident happened on the Mississippi State campus. Now, Elijah Wilkes, 21, is charged with robbery, mayhem, malicious mischief, simple assault, and littering. MSU Police Chief Vance Rice...
wcbi.com
Cold front is on the way
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures are going to continue warming up this week, with a cold front expected heading into the weekend. A few extra clouds may appear with the approaching front. WEDNESDAY: Long story short, today will be almost exactly like the past two days of this week. Temperatures will...
Mississippi University for Women considers rebranding
COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Forty years after Mississippi University for Women started enrolling men, its president says the school should consider choosing a more inclusive name. Previous attempts to remove “women” from the name, including the most recent one in 2009, have brought strong backlash from alumni of the school, nicknamed the W. Men make […]
wtva.com
Lowndes County recreation director died overnight
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County Recreation Director Roger Short died overnight at the age of 72. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant confirmed the death Thursday morning. The coroner said Short became ill and was taken to the hospital in Columbus where he died shortly after midnight of natural causes.
msstate.edu
MSU announces new search committee training, resources
Mississippi State University is announcing a new online training module and handbook for university personnel serving on hiring committees. As part of the hiring process, all search committee members will be required to complete the online training offered through Human Resources Management. It is required for all faculty positions and professional positions that have a search committee.
wtva.com
Ambulance crash in Calhoun County sent driver, passenger to hospitals
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - An ambulance crashed Wednesday morning in Calhoun County when it collided with a deer. Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) Staff Sgt. Derrick Beckom said the crash happened at approximately 6:00 on Highway 8. The eastbound ambulance ran off of the side of the road and overturned.
wtva.com
Woods fire burned 6 acres in Lee County
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters responded to a woods fire Tuesday afternoon in Lee County. The fire happened on County Road 1253, which is northeast of Saltillo. The fast moving flames consumed approximately six acres and threatened one structure. Crews with the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC), Unity and Pratts-Friendship volunteer...
Commercial Dispatch
Police chief field narrows to eight
The field of hopefuls to be Columbus’ top cop has narrowed to eight, city officials said Tuesday. The police chief selection committee met Tuesday morning at City Hall in an executive session that lasted about 40 minutes. After the meeting, Mayor Keith Gaskin told The Dispatch the committee had whittled down the list from 37 applicants who met the minimum requirements.
wtva.com
Columbus narrows down police chief candidates to eight
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus is getting closer to naming a new chief of police. A special committee tasked with finding the next police chief met on Tuesday to make cuts to its list of potential candidates. "The meeting today was very successful,” Mayor Keith Gaskin said. “The committee has...
Commercial Dispatch
County recreation director passes away
Roger Short, 72, a man synonymous with sports and recreation in Lowndes County, passed away early this morning at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Short worked for years with the Columbus-Lowndes Recreation Authority, eventually becoming executive director, a post he held for about 12 years. He retired in 2014. After the CLRA was dissolved in 2017, he was named director for Lowndes County’s recreation department where he still served.
wcbi.com
Columbus apartments scheduled for renovation, saved from demolition
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus apartment complex on the brink of demolition is saved by a new owner. This will require more than a million dollars of improvements at Oak Manor Apartments. “We figured out housing is a definite need, especially affordable housing, so not just housing but...
Mississippi man dies from injuries suffered in weekend wreck
A Mississippi has died from injuries he suffered in a weekend two-vehicle wreck. At approximately 9:24 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call of a two-vehicle wreck on Arlington Drive. Deputies arrived to find one vehicle with two occupants, both of whom had suffered...
