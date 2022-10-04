Read full article on original website
Related
These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale
Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work. The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
We Work in Fashion—These Fall Shoes and Bags Will Define the Season
Style inspiration can come from many sources, but we often like to turn to creatives who have a finger on the industry's pulse. We'll tap people who work in all facets of the fashion industry to learn about trending items from different points of view. And that's what you're going to find below.
Fall Is Here! The Best Fashion and Beauty Trends to Wear Now
Disclosure: Shop With Us is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly. You feel that breeze? Fall is officially in the air, and you know what that means — new fashion and beauty trends are on the horizon. Say goodbye to tanks and shorts, and say hello to comfy […]
I'm a Former Nordstrom Buyer and Went Trend-Shopping in NYC—I Loved These Items
One of our go-to style experts, Susie Wright, recently shared the trends she spotted in Europe while on vacation. Well, she also just got back from a work trip in NYC, where she spent a few days shopping for fall trends for herself and to source picks for her clients. Naturally, she was down to share some of the specific items she gravitated toward most for a bit of inspiration.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I'm Saying It: Nordstrom Has the Best Fall Dresses—I'm Eyeing These 31
I love to wear dresses. They're so easy—it's just one piece you style your accessories around, and often, dresses are the most comfortable option. And just because the weather has gotten colder doesn't mean that you have to give up wearing dresses. Recently, I was browsing Nordstrom's site and found so many great dresses perfect for the colder weather. A good sweater/knit dress is a must-have for fall if you ask me. They're perfect for a cozy yet put-together look for work and can be paired with different shoes like leather booties, knee-high boots, sneakers, ballet flats, or loafers. You can rock one for a first date, a night out, or even just dinner. The options are truly really endless.
I’m a fashion guru, here are five outfits which are so outdated they’re embarrassing – round toe boots are awful
A FASHIONISTA has revealed that there are several looks that are so out of date that you need to ditch immediately. Luckily, YouTuber Shea Whitney was also on hand to show how you can update the looks and make them stylish again in seconds. Shea welcomed her subscribers to her...
These Classic Guess Jeans Are Over 50% Off at Macy’s — Limited Time
These beautiful and comfy everyday jeans from Guess are up for grabs for an incredibly low price during Macy's VIP sale — details
Dermatologists Say These 3 Products Are Not Worth Splurging on—But These 3 Are
Skincare can be a challenging category to navigate. Even as a beauty editor, I get overwhelmed trying to figure out what skincare products actually work and which premium beauty brands are really worth the money. There has never been so much choice when it comes to shopping for skincare. And while this can be a great thing, it can also make choosing—and finding—products that work for your own skin type and concerns quite tricky.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I found five shoe dupes at Walmart which are 97% less than name-brands like Steve Madden and Converse
A FASHION expert has found five fall dupes from Walmart that are much cheaper than the name brand. Sheena is a beauty blogger and dupe finder whose TikTok is stacked with all kinds of fashion inspiration at lower prices. Her nearly 21,000 followers look to her for styling advice as...
I’m a fashion pro…the top 15 mistakes that make your outfit look cheap and they’re really easy to fix
FORGET spending hundreds to look expensive, as elevating your outfit could be as easy as 15 simple styling hacks. The rising costs has affected billions across the world, including those who live and breathe all things fashion. Luckily, looking well put-together and chic has never been easier, according to style...
I Work in the Nordstrom Styling Department—These 6 Fall Trends Are Most Popular
Rose Hayes is a breadth of sartorial knowledge. After all, she currently works in the styling department at Nordstrom as a VIP stylist. Her day-to-day job is to keep up with the latest trends and collections to recommend to her various clients. While showcasing new fall trends over the last few weeks, she actually mentioned that there are a few key items that the majority of her clients are unanimously gravitating toward. And yes, the trends just so happen to be favorites for Hayes as well.
Nordstrom's Fashion Director Told Me the 4 Most Important Fall Shopping Buys
Earlier this year, Nordstrom brought on Rickie De Sole as the newly appointed Women’s Designer Fashion and Editorial Director to bring her perspective to the retailer. A Vogue veteran who has been a key voice in shaping fashion, De Sole is bringing her sharp editorial eye to Nordstrom, decoding what is important in the designer space each season. “I work closely with our buying team and help bring designer fashion to life in our stores and online through editorial and storytelling. I also partner with our visual, PR, events, and marketing teams to showcase our designer edit, thus providing a 360 omnichannel point of view for our customers,” De Sole tells Who What Wear. “A key part of my role is to sift through what’s happening for the season and underline to the teams what is bubbling in the industry and from various designers, then help decide what we’re going to stand for that season.” Consider her to be the whisperer of the coolest things to know from the runways.
I'm a VIP Nordstrom Stylist—My Core Wardrobe Consists of These 9 Staples
As a VIP stylist at Nordstrom, Sandy Koszarek helps her clients build out their wardrobes by starting with the elevated basics that could become staples. Many of the items she recommends have also become core pieces in her own wardrobe. And yes, she's sharing the edit of must-haves below for a bit of styling and shopping inspiration.
H&M Is Helping Me Upgrade My Home and Wardrobe This Fall—38 Finds On My Wishlist
I usually hunt H&M's new arrivals for clothing choices, but I've had my eye on the brand's home selection more often as of late. I've been watching Architectural Digest home tours almost religiously, and it's inspired me to make some changes to my home. Just as I make seasonal updates to my wardrobe, I'll be doing the same to my apartment. And since homewares can get a little bit expensive, H&M is just the shopping destination I need to accomplish both on a budget.
It's Official: These Stylish Home and Fashion Pieces Are Our Must-Haves for Fall
As I've gotten older, I've become equally invested in fashion and home décor. These days, discovering a chic new pair of leather boots excites me just as much as buying a new dining chair or an espresso machine for my kitchen. (It was bound to happen eventually.) And this fall, I'm looking for a little refresh in both departments. While I may be a pro in the fashion space, I'm still developing my interior-design aesthetic, so I regularly look to those who are more established in the décor game. Enter: Kathryn Zahorak, a Los Angeles–based content creator, actress, and writer who's known on Instagram for her effortlessly cool style and dreamy aesthetic. Just peep her Instagram, and you'll find style and interior-design inspiration galore (whether it's in her own home or places she's visited). So naturally, I wanted to get the lowdown on where she's shopping for new pieces this season. And it turns out she's snagged more than a few good buys from Walmart. Keep scrolling to see her finds, including knee-high boots, cozy knits, cane dining chairs, and more.
These J.Crew and H&M Items Are Simple But Will Earn You Major Compliments
If your wardrobe, like mine, is made up of a lot of simple items, you're going to love what's coming your way. Yep, there's a whole bunch of easy and versatile pieces ahead from go-to retailers. I'm talking about J.Crew and H&M—two stores that are filled with elevated basics.
This French Brand Just Arrived in NYC, and Its Bag Collection Is All I Need
There's no style I try to emulate more than that of a French girl. After copious amounts of online shopping and saved IG posts, two key elements stand out to me about the French-girl aesthetic: timelessness and polish. Between their elevated basics, chic outerwear, and top-notch accessories, they know how to nail a classic look. Polène is a brand to know if you're also trying to achieve the French-girl vibe, and finally, we can shop its Parisian-inspired pieces in real life without taking an international flight. Its first U.S. store just opened in Soho (487 Broadway), and the space is exactly what you'd imagine: gorgeous interiors, elevated décor, and of course, plenty of must-have accessories. Whether you're in NYC or shopping online, you should take a look at the 16 French girl–approved bags below.
I'm All About Accessories—Here's a Peek at My Epic Fall Shopping List
If there's one thing you need to know about Who What Wear senior editor Kristen Nichols, it's that she's the person to talk to when it come to accessories. Curious about fall's biggest bag trend? She's got the intel (ahem, oversize totes). Thinking of investing in a new pair of sneaks? She'll point you in the retro direction. And with cooler temps approaching, there's no better time than now to lean into accessories. "Reinvented staples are taking over this fall," says Kristen, "so I've been working to refine my capsule wardrobe and spice up my looks with trending accessories."
Hunter Boots Now Come in a Winter-Ready Puffer Style & They Just Landed at Nordstrom
Even though it was tough to say goodbye to summer, we’re excited to welcome in chilly fall days, only because that means it’s boots season. While we’re enjoying the fall season, it’s time to gear up and prepare for the winter ahead. And right now, there’s no better time to get your boot game in order. Thankfully, you don’t have to search far for the perfect pair of snow boots. Hunter just dropped puffer coat-like boots that protect your feet from all of the elements. Hunter’s new Intrepid collection features insulated snow boots that are available at Nordstrom in short and...
intheknow.com
Nordstrom Rack just marked down the Dyson Airwrap and the Dyson Corrale Straightener
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. When it comes to hair styling, the pricey...
whowhatwear
Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fashion and style, decoded.https://www.whowhatwear.com/
Comments / 0