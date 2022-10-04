ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Hutch Post

Hesston High Volleyball to hold Jones Family Fundraiser

HESSTON, Kan. — The fundraising to help defray medical expenses for the Jones family of Nickerson continues. The Hesston Volleyball team is holding a fundraiser as part of their home triangular on Thursday, when the Swathers take on SE of Saline and Hoisington. There will be a donation opportunity at the front gate.
HESSTON, KS

