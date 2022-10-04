Read full article on original website
Related
Lightning suspend defenseman Ian Cole pending investigation
The Tampa Bay Lightning suspended defenseman Ian Cole pending an investigation into allegations made on social media that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor. The Lightning said Sunday night they were fully cooperating with the NHL on an investigation and were making the decision to suspend Cole until they gather more details. It's the latest off-ice scandal to rock hockey and bring the sport's culture into question.
Lions defensive back Smith carted off the field vs. Pats
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Lions coach Dan Campbell said defensive back Saivion Smith had full motor skills after being carted off the field following a collision early in the first quarter of the Detroit’s matchup with the New England Patriots on Sunday. Smith remained down on the field,...
Individual + Team Stats From the Panthers' Loss to San Francisco
The final numbers from today's game.
'Super-pumped' Djokovic ending troubled year on a high
Novak Djokovic believes his prolonged but self-inflicted absences in 2022 make him even more "super-pumped and motivated" to finish a year which started with the ignominy of deportation from Australia on a high. I'm super-pumped and motivated to end the season as well as I have done these past couple of weeks," said the former world number one.
Comments / 0