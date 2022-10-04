ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Boston 25 News WFXT

Lightning suspend defenseman Ian Cole pending investigation

The Tampa Bay Lightning suspended defenseman Ian Cole pending an investigation into allegations made on social media that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor. The Lightning said Sunday night they were fully cooperating with the NHL on an investigation and were making the decision to suspend Cole until they gather more details. It's the latest off-ice scandal to rock hockey and bring the sport's culture into question.
TAMPA, FL
AFP

'Super-pumped' Djokovic ending troubled year on a high

Novak Djokovic believes his prolonged but self-inflicted absences in 2022 make him even more "super-pumped and motivated" to finish a year which started with the ignominy of deportation from Australia on a high. I'm super-pumped and motivated to end the season as well as I have done these past couple of weeks," said the former world number one.
TENNIS

