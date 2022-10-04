ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

republic-online.com

Olathe Health signs letter of intent to join KU Health System

Olathe Health and The University of Kansas Health System have signed a letter of intent for Olathe Health to join The University of Kansas Health System. Olathe Health operates family medicine clinics and rehab services in Paola, Osawatomie and Louisburg, as well as oversees operation of the Miami County Medical Center in Paola.
OLATHE, KS
republic-online.com

Paola USD 368 conducting bond survey

PAOLA — Paola USD 368 is conducting a survey that school district officials hope will bring more clarity as to why a majority of mail-ballot voters chose not to support the district’s recent $40 million bond proposal. The proposed projects included a variety of improvements and maintenance work...
PAOLA, KS
republic-online.com

Louisburg school board approves 2022-2023 budget

LOUISBURG — The Louisburg USD 416 school board voted unanimously to approve the 2022-2023 budget as presented at its September meeting, after several patrons spoke for and against the proposed budget during a revenue neutral hearing. The board approved a budget with an overall mill rate of 49.5 mills,...
LOUISBURG, KS

