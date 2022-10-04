Read full article on original website
Bean Smith
2d ago
Jerry Attric Jones needs to let the coach do his job. Jerry needs to get out the way that is why no real coach will work for him.
Big Champion C
2d ago
keep Cooper in if you want to win dac holds the ball throws interceptions throws over there head if dac plays we going to start loosening
Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Cooper Rush, Dak Prescott
Jerry Jones wants everyone to know that there is no quarterback controversy with the Dallas Cowboys. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has won three straight starts since starter Dak Prescott went down with a thumb injury but that's not going to be enough for him to start when Prescott returns. Jones...
Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Could Lose if He & Gisele Bündchen Divorce
Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Reason Gisele wants divorce from Tom Brady reportedly revealed
Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen appear to be headed for a divorce, and it sounds like the biggest issue in their marriage has been the obvious one — football. According to a report from TMZ, Bundchen recently left Brady to live elsewhere and told him the couple’s marriage is over. That was not the first time she has threatened to file for divorce. Sources told TMZ that each time Gisele has threatened to leave Brady, the quarterback’s NFL career has been the root cause of her frustration.
Husband of Dallas Cowboys reporter catches Aaron Judge HR ball
The husband of a Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks reporter caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball. Judge homered to lead off Tuesday’s game between his New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. The ball went into the stands beyond the left field wall at Globe Life Field in Arlington, and Cory Youmans reached over and made the catch in front of several others.
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ starter to miss rest of the season after Tuesday’s news
Dallas Cowboys long snapper Jake McQuaide is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn triceps during Sunday’s win over the Washington Commanders, Nick Eatman from DallasCowboys.com reported. In order to fill the need, the Cowboys are signing Matt Overton (126 games played) and Tucker...
Buffalo Bills, Wide Receiver Have "Agreed To Part Ways"
The Buffalo Bills and wide receiver Tavon Austin have reportedly agreed to "part ways." Austin signed with the Bills in the offseason and was released in training camp before joining the team's practice squad. However, the veteran speedster did not receive any playing time in the first four games of the season.
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares Racy Stadium Photo
Christian McCaffrey's girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, was at Bank of America Stadium this past Sunday to watch the Carolina Panthers take on the Arizona Cardinals. The Panthers didn't have a great performance against the Cardinals, dropping to 1-3 on the season. That being said, Culpo tried her best to walk out...
Report: Tom Brady Suffers Injury During Kansas City Chiefs Game
The Buccaneers will need Tom Brady healthy if they hope to stack up some wins in the weeks to come.
Why didn’t Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott go to Arlington to see Aaron Judge hit No. 62?
Micah Parsons was only Cowboys player to see Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season. Dak Prescott was trying to get into the stadium. Michael Gallup was in the bathroom.
Everyone's Making Same Tom Brady Prediction After Divorce News
On Tuesday, Page Six reported that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have hired divorce attorneys. Per the report, Brady and Bundchen have been living separately for the past few months. They didn't even stay together during Hurricane Ian. "I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them,...
NBC Sports
Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report
The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field
Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field
49ers Cut Veteran Wide Receiver After Monday's Win
On Monday, the San Francisco 49ers signed wide receiver Willie Snead IV to their active roster from the practice squad. On Tuesday, the 49ers released Snead outright, However, they reportedly are looking to bring the veteran pass catcher back on the practice squad, as long as he clears waivers. Snead,...
Cowboys Rookie Could Be On Verge Of Returning Soon
The Dallas Cowboys aren't having any issues on the defensive side of the football, make no mistake about it. Nonetheless, help could be on the way for Dan Quinn's unit. ESPN's Todd Archer believes the Cowboys could open the practice window for rookie linebacker Damone Clark as early as this Wednesday.
Cardinals Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Arizona Cardinals made a couple of roster moves on Tuesday afternoon. The team announced that they have waived wide receiver Andy Isabella and have signed center Billy Price off the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad. Isabella had been the subject of numerous trade rumors over the last several months....
Former NFL Starting Quarterback Announces His Retirement At 30
Late Tuesday night, former NFL starting quarterback Blake Bortles announced his retirement in the most Blake Bortles way possible. During an appearance on Pardon My Take, Bortles was asked if he would potentially sign with an NFL team in the near future. That's when he revealed that he retired. "I...
Matt Rhule seemingly throws Baker Mayfield under the bus
The Carolina Panthers are sticking with Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback in Week 5, but head coach Matt Rhule has seemingly put the former top overall pick on notice. The Panthers rank last in total offense through the early part of the season with just 262.3 yards per game....
Tom Brady offers blunt take on Bucs’ slow start to season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been inconsistent at best through the first four games of the season, and Tom Brady is not about to blame injuries for that. The Bucs and several other teams that were expected to be playoff contenders this year have gotten off to modest 2-2 starts. Brady was asked by a reporter on Thursday if he feels that illustrates how there is “more parity” in the NFL now. The seven-time Super Bowl champion said what he has seen is “a lot of bad football.”
