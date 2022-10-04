James David Linder age 63, of Smithville passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at St. Thomas Riverpark Hospital in McMinnville. He was born December 6, 1958, to his parents, the late J. C. and Clara Elizabeth Stafford Linder. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death siblings, Joyce Mayo, Lois Ann Page, and J. Edward Linder. Mr. Linder was a member of House of Prayer Church and of the Baptist Faith and was a drywall finisher. He is survived by wife, Teresa Linder of Smithville; children, Brandon Linder of Alabama, Cody Linder of Alabama and Tori Linder of Smithville; 3 grandchildren; siblings, Danny Linder of Texas, Jerry Linder of Lebanon, Peggy Carpenter of McMinnville, Zettie Ervin of Smithville, Sue Caldwell of Smithville, and Roger Linder of Smithville; several nieces and nephews also survive. The family has honored Mr. Linder’s request to be cremated. A Memorial Service will be held 1 PM Thursday, October 13, 2022, at DeKalb Funeral Chapel with Bro. Donald Haggard officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to DeKalb Funeral Chapel to help with funeral expenses. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

