47-year-old man killed in Tiny Town Road wreck, 3 others seriously injured
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A 47-year-old Clarksville man, Sean Braxton, was killed in the head-on collision on Tiny Town Road Wednesday afternoon. Three people in the other vehicle were seriously injured. At about 3:30 p.m., Braxton was traveling eastbound on Tiny Town in a 2016 Nissan Altima when...
Woman in stable condition after being hit walking across Wilma Rudolph Boulevard
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A 52-year-old woman, Lavinia Meriwether, was in stable condition this morning after being hit by a pickup truck hauling a trailer full of pumpkins Wednesday afternoon on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. At about 3:17 p.m., Meriwether was trying to cross Wilma near Exit 4 in...
Large mulch fire causes concerns for some Springfield neighbors
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A huge mulch fire is drawing much attention in Springfield. Burning has continued for five days, and some people in the area say they are concerned about their health. On Saturday, Greenbrier Fire Dept. responded to HWY 76 East for a small fire that was getting...
Kids found living in poor conditions with no power or water in Muhlenberg County, police say
The Central City Police Department in Central City, Kentucky, says two people are facing felony abuse charges after two kids were found living in poor conditions with no power or water. CCPD says it started on Tuesday, when officers went to a home to check on the welfare and living...
Woman works to rescue 50+ cats from Nashville trailer park, set for demolition
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mission is underway to save a massive group of cats from a Murfreesboro Pike trailer park closing next month. Animal advocate Donna Russell guesses there are more than 50 stray cats on the property, which is being sold and presumably demolished. The people there have...
East Nashville children endangered during shootout at apartment complex
A man was injured and sleeping residents were put in grave danger last month due to a shootout in the parking lot of an East Nashville apartment complex.
‘Very frightening’: Neighbors on edge after dozens of shots fired over car theft in South Nashville
Around two dozen shots fired in a South Nashville shootout between employees of a car lot and suspected car thieves earlier this week left neighbors in the area concerned about their safety.
The history of Montgomery County’s last Confederate soldier
From the Encyclopedia of Montgomery County, Hugh Cavandar (1847 – 1939), also spelled Cavender, was the county’s last Confederate soldier. He was born March 5, 1847 near Brown’s Mill, in Rutherford County, the youngest son of James B. and Rebecca (Cavender) Cavender. The Cavender family had moved prior to 1813 from Lunenburg County, Va. to Williamson County, Tenn.
UPDATE: 1 killed in wreck on Tiny Town Road, pedestrian hit by pumpkin truck on Wilma Rudolph
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There were three serious traffic incidents in Clarksville at about the same time Wednesday afternoon. Here are updates on all three. Update, 4:45 p.m.: The roadway is back open, and traffic is back to normal. CPD Investigator Nemeth is the lead investigator. Anyone with...
Pedestrian flown to Nashville hospital after being struck by truck in Clarksville
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident Wednesday afternoon on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in Clarksville. Clarksville police say 52-year old Lavina Meriwether was attempting to cross near Shoney’s and walked into the path of a pickup operated by 62-year old Arthur Cover of Cookeville.
Metro police searching for convenience store shooting suspect
Metro police are searching for a man involved in a shooting at a North Nashville convenience store on Sept. 28.
Woman overdoses in car with child in the backseat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department (NFD) officers discovered an unresponsive woman slumped over in a vehicle with a child in the backseat, according to an affidavit. In May, the woman admitted to driving and overdosing in a parking lot. She revealed that the father of the child, Kordell...
Canine flu concerns cause dog event cancelations
Cold and flu season is around the corner, but the canine flu could infect your dog year-round, and it's causing concern for some event planners, doggy daycares, and boarding facilities.
7-year-old reports being offered money by couple in white van in north Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A 7-year-old boy told his mother that on Friday he was approached by a couple in a white van and offered money. On Friday at around 5 p.m., Clarksville Police received a 911 call from a woman who said her 7-year-old child was offered money by a man and a woman in a white van. According to the child, he was offered money if he promised to come back and “wash their vehicle.”
Gallatin woman turns life around after ‘hitting rock bottom’ amid crack-cocaine addiction
Raychel Tomlin of Gallatin turned her life around after suffering from addiction and is now helping those in her community during Substance Abuse Prevention Month.
2 accused vehicle thieves injured in shooting on Nolensville Pike in South Nashville
Officials closed a portion of Nolensville Pike in South Nashville after two people were injured in a shooting early Monday morning.
