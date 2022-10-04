ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

clarksvillenow.com

47-year-old man killed in Tiny Town Road wreck, 3 others seriously injured

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A 47-year-old Clarksville man, Sean Braxton, was killed in the head-on collision on Tiny Town Road Wednesday afternoon. Three people in the other vehicle were seriously injured. At about 3:30 p.m., Braxton was traveling eastbound on Tiny Town in a 2016 Nissan Altima when...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Large mulch fire causes concerns for some Springfield neighbors

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A huge mulch fire is drawing much attention in Springfield. Burning has continued for five days, and some people in the area say they are concerned about their health. On Saturday, Greenbrier Fire Dept. responded to HWY 76 East for a small fire that was getting...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
Clarksville, TN
Clarksville, TN
Montgomery County, TN
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Tennessee Lifestyle
Clarksville, TN
whopam.com

One killed, three injured in Tiny Town Road collision

One person was killed and three were injured in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville. It happened about 3:30 p.m., with Clarksville police saying 47-year old Sean Braxton of Clarksville was eastbound when he crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a westbound automobile operated by 18-year-old Alexander Labarge of Clarksville.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

The history of Montgomery County’s last Confederate soldier

From the Encyclopedia of Montgomery County, Hugh Cavandar (1847 – 1939), also spelled Cavender, was the county’s last Confederate soldier. He was born March 5, 1847 near Brown’s Mill, in Rutherford County, the youngest son of James B. and Rebecca (Cavender) Cavender. The Cavender family had moved prior to 1813 from Lunenburg County, Va. to Williamson County, Tenn.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Woman overdoses in car with child in the backseat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department (NFD) officers discovered an unresponsive woman slumped over in a vehicle with a child in the backseat, according to an affidavit. In May, the woman admitted to driving and overdosing in a parking lot. She revealed that the father of the child, Kordell...
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

clarksvillenow.com

7-year-old reports being offered money by couple in white van in north Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A 7-year-old boy told his mother that on Friday he was approached by a couple in a white van and offered money. On Friday at around 5 p.m., Clarksville Police received a 911 call from a woman who said her 7-year-old child was offered money by a man and a woman in a white van. According to the child, he was offered money if he promised to come back and “wash their vehicle.”
CLARKSVILLE, TN

