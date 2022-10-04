Augusta Technical College hosts Amazon Web Services and Sumitomo Electric Lightwave for a New Fusion Splicing Certificate Course

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
augustaceo.com
Dr. Rebecca Stout of Augusta Technical on Customized Training
Dr. Rebecca Stout is Vice President of Economic Development at Augusta Technical College. She talks about growing the skills of your current workforce through custom training programs. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
augustaceo.com
Social Work Students Receive Federal Funding for Careers in Child Welfare
Augusta University’s Bachelor of Social Work program, housed in the Department of Social Sciences in Pamplin College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences, has been awarded $40,000 as part of Georgia’s Title IV-E Public Child Welfare Education Program. This funding was awarded to the university thanks to the...
augustaceo.com
RCSS Reports AP, Graduation Rates and ACT Data
Richmond County School System (RCSS) students excelled in Advanced Placement (AP) studies last year returning the second highest pass rate on AP Exams since 2017. More students took AP classes and exams last year and a record number of students scored 3 or higher on the exam to receive college credit. The school system had 2,148 students take AP exams in 2021 and 97 achieved AP Scholar Designation for their performance on the AP Exam(s).
augustaceo.com
Western Carolina State Fair returns to Aiken
What began in 1968 as a charity fundraiser has become one of Aiken’s largest and most anticipated annual events. Thousands of people flock to the fairgrounds every October for the 10 Best Days of Fall. Catch the Western Carolina State Fair from Oct. 14 to 23. New this year:...
Comments / 0