Augusta Technical College hosts Amazon Web Services and Sumitomo Electric Lightwave for a New Fusion Splicing Certificate Course

Richmond County School System (RCSS) students excelled in Advanced Placement (AP) studies last year returning the second highest pass rate on AP Exams since 2017. More students took AP classes and exams last year and a record number of students scored 3 or higher on the exam to receive college credit. The school system had 2,148 students take AP exams in 2021 and 97 achieved AP Scholar Designation for their performance on the AP Exam(s).

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO