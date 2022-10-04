Read full article on original website
A new hotel is headed to downtown Augusta
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A new hotel will be the next big development in downtown Augusta. “Just looking at it and seeing what the amenities are and what’s going to be offered there it’s going to be a great asset to Augusta,” said Augusta Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight. A new Embassy Suites hotel is […]
usahealthsystem.com
New hospitalist joins internal medicine
Prior to joining USA Health, Sumit Chhetri, M.D., was an assistant professor at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta. Sumit Chhetri, M.D., recently joined USA Health as a hospitalist and internal medicine physician and as an assistant professor of internal medicine at the Frederick P. Whiddon College of Medicine at the University of South Alabama.
WRDW-TV
Fort Gordon’s name change approved by secretary of defense
AUGUSTA, Ga.AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The secretary of defense announced he agrees with all of the Naming Commission’s recommendations, which includes the name change for Fort Gordon. Full Letter:. Earlier Coverage:. Congress is closer getting the final recommendation of the commission that wants to rename Fort Gordon and other...
recordpatriot.com
How Black troops lost out in bid to sever Army post's Confederate ties
AUGUSTA, Ga. - In the waning days of his presidency, Dwight D. Eisenhower addressed a formation of troops at the Army post here, making a brief stop while en route to the city's other garrison: Augusta National. "I have long been wanting to visit Fort Gordon," the celebrated general said, thanking them for supporting more than two dozen of his golf outings through two terms in the White House.
augustaceo.com
Western Carolina State Fair returns to Aiken
What began in 1968 as a charity fundraiser has become one of Aiken’s largest and most anticipated annual events. Thousands of people flock to the fairgrounds every October for the 10 Best Days of Fall. Catch the Western Carolina State Fair from Oct. 14 to 23. New this year:...
Everything you need to know for the Western Carolina State Fair
WJBF NewsChannel 6 is a proud sponsor of the 2022 Western Carolina State Fair and we have everything you need to know to be ready to go!
augustaceo.com
Dr. Rebecca Stout of Augusta Technical on Customized Training
Dr. Rebecca Stout is Vice President of Economic Development at Augusta Technical College. She talks about growing the skills of your current workforce through custom training programs. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
multifamilybiz.com
Capital Square Acquires 200-Unit Lakeside on Riverwatch Apartment Community Located in Augusta Submarket of Martinez, Georgia
AUGUSTA, GA - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of Lakeside on Riverwatch Apartments, a 200-unit garden-style multifamily community in the Augusta suburb of Martinez, Georgia. "Lakeside on Riverwatch is located in an...
WRDW-TV
Registration, distribution set for James Brown Turkey Giveaway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Registration and distribution dates have been set for this year’s James Brown Turkey Giveaway. Registration for free turkeys will be offered from 9-11 a.m. Oct. 29, Nov. 5 and Nov. 12 at May Park, 622 Fourth St. Registrants will need a valid state ID and...
WRDW-TV
Boom and rumble leave CSRA residents feeling rattled
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pair of rumbles rattled CSRA residents just before and after midday Thursday. The first one, described as a loud boom, happened around 11:30 a.m. and was felt across Burke County. People walking, sitting and even driving reportedly felt the boom, which also shook windows. People...
WRDW-TV
Over 50 employers at Fort Gordon transition assistance job fair
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Fort Gordon Transition Assistance Program held its final large job fair of the year on Thursday. Although open to everyone, the event focused on helping service members transition into civilian life. “It’s definitely a tough process, but without TAP, I would probably have nowhere to...
The Clubhou.se in Augusta gives ‘Shark Tank’ experience to local entrepreneurs.
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)-“So, we’ve helped over 200 businesses start and grow in Augusta and they’ve created 1500 jobs in the community” said Eric Parker Founder and President, The Clubhou.se A real-life- ‘Shark Tank’ experience. The Clubhou.se in Augusta is preparing nine entrepreneurs to start their business. The owners have to pitch to potential financial backers. They […]
JENNIE: GA Legal Services Program
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Georgia Legal Services Program is a nonprofit legal aid organization. It’s statewide, and in our area it helps clients in 14 counties around Augusta with legal concerns like evictions, elder law, and Medicare issues. Brittany Pasley is a Supervising Attorney with the Augusta office. “Yes, we are a statewide non-profit law firm. […]
wfxg.com
EAT.PLAY.GO. to Arie's Confectioneries
EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - A local woman hopes to share her passion for baking with you at her shop Arie's Confectioneries. Arielle Page, owner of Arie's Confectionaries, says, “It’s chef’s kiss delicious.”. Her shop is dedicated to bite sized cheesecakes. Page says that makes her store one...
wfxg.com
Columbia County Schools announces 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County School System announced Wednesday that Ameesha Butler is the 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year. Butler currently teaches fifth grade at Martinez Elementary School, while her home school Westmont Elementary is being rebuilt. The announcement came at a banquet Wednesday evening. “We congratulate...
WRDW-TV
Commissioners, residents react to deer stand at Augusta apartment complex
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re starting to learn more about a deer stand at the Landings @ 237 apartments. Formerly known as ‘Fox Den.’. Friday, a banner with Commissioners Catherine Smith McKnight and John Clarke’s names on it was taken down. But the stand remains. The security...
augustaceo.com
Social Work Students Receive Federal Funding for Careers in Child Welfare
Augusta University’s Bachelor of Social Work program, housed in the Department of Social Sciences in Pamplin College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences, has been awarded $40,000 as part of Georgia’s Title IV-E Public Child Welfare Education Program. This funding was awarded to the university thanks to the...
Thousands of jobs headed to CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Thursday, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions and the Augusta Building and Construction Trades Council will sign an agreement which will pave the way for a major construction project. This will bring thousands of jobs to skilled craft and trade workers. The organizations will be signing a project labor agreement to start construction on […]
The Post and Courier
Taste of the Town: Rack & Grill III offers opulent, all-American hamburgers
One way to find a good hamburger in our part of the world is to walk into a pool parlor. CSRA favorites include City Billiards in Aiken, Bruce's Bar & Grill in Warrenville, the Edgefield Pool Room, Atomic City Cafe in New Ellenton and the Sports Center in Augusta. Each serves its own notable version of the all-American burger.
WRDW-TV
School ‘swatting’ prank spares Aiken County but sweeps S.C.
AIKEN, S.C. - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an outbreak of hoax school threats that swept the state on Wednesday. While the hoaxes affected many districts, the largest South Carolina district in the CSRA – Aiken County Public Schools – was spared by the pranksters.
