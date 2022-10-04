Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
augustaceo.com
Dr. Rebecca Stout of Augusta Technical on Customized Training
Dr. Rebecca Stout is Vice President of Economic Development at Augusta Technical College. She talks about growing the skills of your current workforce through custom training programs. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
augustaceo.com
Fifth Annual Field of Pink Display at AGS
Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) is proud to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month by presenting the Fifth Annual Field of Pink Display!. The Field of Pink consists of pink flags placed around the Airport entrance sign to honor those who have fought the breast cancer battle. The commemorative flags will remain in place for the entire month of October.
augustaceo.com
Social Work Students Receive Federal Funding for Careers in Child Welfare
Augusta University’s Bachelor of Social Work program, housed in the Department of Social Sciences in Pamplin College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences, has been awarded $40,000 as part of Georgia’s Title IV-E Public Child Welfare Education Program. This funding was awarded to the university thanks to the...
augustaceo.com
Visiting Scholars Bring International Experience to Augusta University
It’s common to see short, one- or two-day lectures delivered by visiting scholars advertised on college campuses across the country. But during those events, the scholar rarely has much, if any, time to meet students, faculty and staff, or to explore and learn more about the institution they are visiting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
augustaceo.com
RCSS Reports AP, Graduation Rates and ACT Data
Richmond County School System (RCSS) students excelled in Advanced Placement (AP) studies last year returning the second highest pass rate on AP Exams since 2017. More students took AP classes and exams last year and a record number of students scored 3 or higher on the exam to receive college credit. The school system had 2,148 students take AP exams in 2021 and 97 achieved AP Scholar Designation for their performance on the AP Exam(s).
augustaceo.com
Western Carolina State Fair returns to Aiken
What began in 1968 as a charity fundraiser has become one of Aiken’s largest and most anticipated annual events. Thousands of people flock to the fairgrounds every October for the 10 Best Days of Fall. Catch the Western Carolina State Fair from Oct. 14 to 23. New this year:...
Comments / 0