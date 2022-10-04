Read full article on original website
Related
WRDW-TV
Augusta National Golf Club opens job applications for 2023 tournament
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta National Golf Club has started accepting applications to work the 2023 Masters Tournament. They’re looking for dedicated people to work in concessions, merchandise, housekeeping, and several other positions. They’ll accept applications through Dec. 5. Applicants must be at least 16 years old on...
A new hotel is headed to downtown Augusta
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A new hotel will be the next big development in downtown Augusta. “Just looking at it and seeing what the amenities are and what’s going to be offered there it’s going to be a great asset to Augusta,” said Augusta Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight. A new Embassy Suites hotel is […]
wfxg.com
EAT.PLAY.GO. to Arie's Confectioneries
EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - A local woman hopes to share her passion for baking with you at her shop Arie's Confectioneries. Arielle Page, owner of Arie's Confectionaries, says, “It’s chef’s kiss delicious.”. Her shop is dedicated to bite sized cheesecakes. Page says that makes her store one...
The Post and Courier
Bridgestone's Aiken County plant is first American tire plan to earn ISCC certification
Bridgestone Americas announced its Aiken County Passenger/Light Truck Radial tire plant is the first tire manufacturing facility in America to earn the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS recognition for its transparency and traceability of sustainable raw materials including bio, bio-circular and circular-based material to replace synthetic rubber, as the company continues its drive toward tires made from 100% sustainable materials by 2050.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
recordpatriot.com
How Black troops lost out in bid to sever Army post's Confederate ties
AUGUSTA, Ga. - In the waning days of his presidency, Dwight D. Eisenhower addressed a formation of troops at the Army post here, making a brief stop while en route to the city's other garrison: Augusta National. "I have long been wanting to visit Fort Gordon," the celebrated general said, thanking them for supporting more than two dozen of his golf outings through two terms in the White House.
augustaceo.com
Dr. Rebecca Stout of Augusta Technical on Customized Training
Dr. Rebecca Stout is Vice President of Economic Development at Augusta Technical College. She talks about growing the skills of your current workforce through custom training programs. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
More than 6000 Amazon jobs coming to Georgia, 800 in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Amazon is hiring, and more than 6,000 jobs are coming to cities and towns across Georgia including Augusta. Amazon announced on Thursday that they are hiring 150,000 employees throughout the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network, According to Amazon employers, there will be more than 800 […]
WRDW-TV
SRNS brings jobs and economic boost to local businesses
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Plutonium pits are critical components of all nuclear weapons, and the U.S. needs more. One of our largest employers, SRNS announced an agreement with several local trade unions to hire thousands. Their mission will be to re-purpose an existing facility at the site to make plutonium pits.
IN THIS ARTICLE
multifamilybiz.com
Capital Square Acquires 200-Unit Lakeside on Riverwatch Apartment Community Located in Augusta Submarket of Martinez, Georgia
AUGUSTA, GA - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of Lakeside on Riverwatch Apartments, a 200-unit garden-style multifamily community in the Augusta suburb of Martinez, Georgia. "Lakeside on Riverwatch is located in an...
recordpatriot.com
The finalists for Fort Gordon's new name and their amazing stories
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A panel of military experts, established by Congress to expunge all remaining vestiges of Confederate heritage within the U.S. military, has recommended that Fort Gordon in Augusta, Ga., be rebranded Fort Eisenhower. The post's current namesake, John Brown Gordon,...
augustaceo.com
Visiting Scholars Bring International Experience to Augusta University
It’s common to see short, one- or two-day lectures delivered by visiting scholars advertised on college campuses across the country. But during those events, the scholar rarely has much, if any, time to meet students, faculty and staff, or to explore and learn more about the institution they are visiting.
augustaceo.com
Western Carolina State Fair returns to Aiken
What began in 1968 as a charity fundraiser has become one of Aiken’s largest and most anticipated annual events. Thousands of people flock to the fairgrounds every October for the 10 Best Days of Fall. Catch the Western Carolina State Fair from Oct. 14 to 23. New this year:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Taste of the Town: Rack & Grill III offers opulent, all-American hamburgers
One way to find a good hamburger in our part of the world is to walk into a pool parlor. CSRA favorites include City Billiards in Aiken, Bruce's Bar & Grill in Warrenville, the Edgefield Pool Room, Atomic City Cafe in New Ellenton and the Sports Center in Augusta. Each serves its own notable version of the all-American burger.
Thousands of jobs headed to CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Thursday, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions and the Augusta Building and Construction Trades Council will sign an agreement which will pave the way for a major construction project. This will bring thousands of jobs to skilled craft and trade workers. The organizations will be signing a project labor agreement to start construction on […]
WRDW-TV
Over 50 employers at Fort Gordon transition assistance job fair
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Fort Gordon Transition Assistance Program held its final large job fair of the year on Thursday. Although open to everyone, the event focused on helping service members transition into civilian life. “It’s definitely a tough process, but without TAP, I would probably have nowhere to...
WRDW-TV
Commissioners, residents react to deer stand at Augusta apartment complex
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re starting to learn more about a deer stand at the Landings @ 237 apartments. Formerly known as ‘Fox Den.’. Friday, a banner with Commissioners Catherine Smith McKnight and John Clarke’s names on it was taken down. But the stand remains. The security...
The Post and Courier
Edgefield's wild turkey museum to close; collections headed to Missouri
The Winchester Museum in Edgefield has for decades celebrated the wild turkey and its preservation, but the collections there are soon to be packed up, shipped out and installed at the Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri. The National Wild Turkey Federation, whose collection is at...
WRDW-TV
Boom and rumble leave CSRA residents feeling rattled
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pair of rumbles rattled CSRA residents just before and after midday Thursday. The first one, described as a loud boom, happened around 11:30 a.m. and was felt across Burke County. People walking, sitting and even driving reportedly felt the boom, which also shook windows. People...
Football Friday Night 2022 | Week 8
Check out the scores and highlights from around the CSRA on this eighth week of FFN 2022.
Everything you need to know for the Western Carolina State Fair
WJBF NewsChannel 6 is a proud sponsor of the 2022 Western Carolina State Fair and we have everything you need to know to be ready to go!
Comments / 0