ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
vermontbiz.com

Vermont businesses bring in $1.7 million at Big E, set single-day attendance record

Big E Vermont Building Vendors and Visitors Experience Exceptional Year at 17-Day Event!. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont businesses have fantastic year at the region’s biggest fair: The Big E. When the 2022 Big E ended on Sunday October 2nd, preliminary sales totaled $1.7 million dollars. The 17-day event invited visitors from New England and beyond to come experience a taste of our region’s businesses, food, agriculture, and products. The Vermont Building once again hosted many great businesses from the Green Mountain State, providing a wonderful, historic venue for a great year.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gasoline prices increase after long decline

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont rose 1 cent in the last week, after falling the last few months. US prices already were on the rise and OPEC+ is planning to cut production(link is external), which is expected to raise petroleum prices. As of today, the Vermont average for gasoline is $3.66, which is 26 cents per gallon lower than last month and 52 cents higher than a year ago.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vermont State
Vermont Real Estate
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Business
WCAX

Former Vermont residents accused of torturing child

WELLFORD, S.C. (WCAX) - Four former Vermont residents are accused of torturing a child. Together, they face nearly 50 charges related to repeated child abuse and cruelty. The victim’s father, Ian Tatro, stepmother Tenika Draper, stepgrandmother Trina Draper and step-uncle Ryan Dezotelle are all accused. They recently moved from...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Penny Cluse to close their doors for good

State pitches Vermont to Canadian businesses as part of ‘reverse-trade mission’. The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development welcomed Montreal-area businesses and entrepreneurs in Burlington Tuesday morning as a part of its ‘reverse-trade mission.’. Tuesday Weathercast. Updated: 10 hours ago. Your Tuesday evening outlook. Campaign Countdown: Candidates...
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Realtors#Real Estate Brokerage#Business Industry#Linus Business
WCAX

Vermonters who got pandemic unemployment benefits must prove they were eligible

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermont gig workers who got pandemic unemployment benefits will have to prove to the state that they were eligible. The federally administrated Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program provided unemployment insurance benefits for thousands of self-employed workers. Claimants had to self-attest that they lost their jobs. But...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Covid numbers questioned

I recently heard on VPR the supposed latest numbers on Covid in Vermont. I can understand how the state has accurate numbers for the number of folks hospitalized or in the intensive care units, but I question the total number of cases. Two weeks ago, my three grandchildren, my husband...
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
IRS
Middlebury Campus

Vermont mycologist Meg Madden leads weekly mushroom walks

On a recent mid-September afternoon, I biked up to Wright Park to join Middlebury-based mycologist Meg Madden on one of her mushroom walks. Cars trailed into the Wright Park parking lot, the drivers greeting each other and Madden for the walk. Madden introduced herself and brought out a basket of...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
The Valley Reporter

Camping in Eden: Paradise in Vermont

While Vermont hosts many tourists who swim, hike, bike and camp in our beautiful state during the summer, there are lots of hidden spots only locals know. I’ll probably get in trouble for revealing one of my favorite swim and camping spots in the state, so I’ll just say it’s in Eden and leave it at that. It’s one of those rare places where you can still hike and camp for free without making a reservation and have plenty of quiet space to yourself. No park rangers, no vehicles, no electricity or running water. You have to hike out about a mile from the parking lot to get to the pond where there are several cabins up for grabs, first-come, first-served, and more spaces to pitch a tent where you please.
EDEN, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Health officials warn of increase of Xylazine use

Vermont has faced a fentanyl crisis for years, but now experts say a new substance, Xylazine, has found its way into the state’s opioid supply and is having a deathly impact on Vermont drug users. Xylazine is an animal sedative that is commonly used on animals like cows and...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont researchers join study aimed at stopping spread of Lyme disease

JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - Researchers at NVU-Johnson are beginning a five-year regional study to figure out how to stop the spread of Lyme disease. “This is going to be applied research really to find practical solutions to see what works best to lower the tick population,” said William Landesman, an associate professor of biology at NVU-Johnson, soon to be Vermont State University.
VERMONT STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

Construction industry recognized by Vermont officials

On Tuesday, careers in the construction industry were praised as Governor Phil Scott proclaimed October as Careers in Construction Month to recognize industry workers and highlight career opportunities for Vermonters. According to the Department of Labor, construction makes up 5.2% of statewide employment with more than 15,000 Vermonters working in...
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy