Eastern Progress
Cities with the most expensive homes in Vermont
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Vermont using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Vermont cannabis retailers report brisk sales in first days of legal market
Most of the sales are of cannabis flower, due to a shortage of manufactured products. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont cannabis retailers report brisk sales in first days of legal market.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont businesses bring in $1.7 million at Big E, set single-day attendance record
Big E Vermont Building Vendors and Visitors Experience Exceptional Year at 17-Day Event!. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont businesses have fantastic year at the region’s biggest fair: The Big E. When the 2022 Big E ended on Sunday October 2nd, preliminary sales totaled $1.7 million dollars. The 17-day event invited visitors from New England and beyond to come experience a taste of our region’s businesses, food, agriculture, and products. The Vermont Building once again hosted many great businesses from the Green Mountain State, providing a wonderful, historic venue for a great year.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices increase after long decline
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont rose 1 cent in the last week, after falling the last few months. US prices already were on the rise and OPEC+ is planning to cut production(link is external), which is expected to raise petroleum prices. As of today, the Vermont average for gasoline is $3.66, which is 26 cents per gallon lower than last month and 52 cents higher than a year ago.
WCAX
How Vermonters feel about president, direction of country, according to new poll
Man seriously injured in White River Junction shooting. Does capturing the perfect fall foliage shot have you crossing some lines?. With fall foliage near its peak, everybody is out for the perfect photo of the fall colors that cover the landscape in our region. Trial begins for man accused of...
WCAX
Former Vermont residents accused of torturing child
WELLFORD, S.C. (WCAX) - Four former Vermont residents are accused of torturing a child. Together, they face nearly 50 charges related to repeated child abuse and cruelty. The victim’s father, Ian Tatro, stepmother Tenika Draper, stepgrandmother Trina Draper and step-uncle Ryan Dezotelle are all accused. They recently moved from...
WCAX
Penny Cluse to close their doors for good
State pitches Vermont to Canadian businesses as part of ‘reverse-trade mission’. The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development welcomed Montreal-area businesses and entrepreneurs in Burlington Tuesday morning as a part of its ‘reverse-trade mission.’. Tuesday Weathercast. Updated: 10 hours ago. Your Tuesday evening outlook. Campaign Countdown: Candidates...
Vermont LGBTQ+ groups contend with anti-trans protesters
Reports of an incident during the Vermont Pride Parade on Sept. 18 circulated online, bringing attention to a gay man’s campaign against the transgender community. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont LGBTQ+ groups contend with anti-trans protesters.
Adult-Use Cannabis Sales Commenced in Vermont, And One Downingtown Woman Experienced It First-Hand
Last week, Erica Deuso, a Downingtown resident, found herself in Vermont visiting her uncle on the first day of retail adult-use cannabis sales in the state, writes Brent Hallenbeck for the Burlington Free Press.
WCAX
Vermonters who got pandemic unemployment benefits must prove they were eligible
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermont gig workers who got pandemic unemployment benefits will have to prove to the state that they were eligible. The federally administrated Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program provided unemployment insurance benefits for thousands of self-employed workers. Claimants had to self-attest that they lost their jobs. But...
VTDigger
Covid numbers questioned
I recently heard on VPR the supposed latest numbers on Covid in Vermont. I can understand how the state has accurate numbers for the number of folks hospitalized or in the intensive care units, but I question the total number of cases. Two weeks ago, my three grandchildren, my husband...
WCAX
With Vermont transitional housing program winding down, what’s next?
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state’s transitional housing program is winding down. Applications closed last weekend, leaving many people asking questions about what’s next, and without housing sooner than planned. Two people removed from the Travelodge in South Burlington this month say they have nowhere to go.
Middlebury Campus
Vermont mycologist Meg Madden leads weekly mushroom walks
On a recent mid-September afternoon, I biked up to Wright Park to join Middlebury-based mycologist Meg Madden on one of her mushroom walks. Cars trailed into the Wright Park parking lot, the drivers greeting each other and Madden for the walk. Madden introduced herself and brought out a basket of...
mountaintimes.info
Casella poised to buy portion of shuttered St. Joseph’s college campus
One of Vermont’s biggest employers is poised to buy a portion of the former College of St. Joseph campus, where it’s planning to set up new offices, a training center and employee housing. Casella Waste Systems signed a purchase and sale agreement with Heritage Family Credit Union last...
From Flying Saucers to Starlink, Vermont Has a Long History of Strange Things in the Sky
The first shout went up from a group of friends who were standing in a dark field and gesturing wildly upward. "Look! Do you see it? My God!" someone yelled. "No way that's a plane!" I followed my friends' gazes up to the summer sky. With minimal light pollution this...
The Valley Reporter
Camping in Eden: Paradise in Vermont
While Vermont hosts many tourists who swim, hike, bike and camp in our beautiful state during the summer, there are lots of hidden spots only locals know. I’ll probably get in trouble for revealing one of my favorite swim and camping spots in the state, so I’ll just say it’s in Eden and leave it at that. It’s one of those rare places where you can still hike and camp for free without making a reservation and have plenty of quiet space to yourself. No park rangers, no vehicles, no electricity or running water. You have to hike out about a mile from the parking lot to get to the pond where there are several cabins up for grabs, first-come, first-served, and more spaces to pitch a tent where you please.
mychamplainvalley.com
Health officials warn of increase of Xylazine use
Vermont has faced a fentanyl crisis for years, but now experts say a new substance, Xylazine, has found its way into the state’s opioid supply and is having a deathly impact on Vermont drug users. Xylazine is an animal sedative that is commonly used on animals like cows and...
Recent reversal on student loans could affect thousands of Vermont borrowers
The Biden administration quietly changed the criteria for loan relief, which could affect more than 10,700 people who took out student loans in Vermont. Read the story on VTDigger here: Recent reversal on student loans could affect thousands of Vermont borrowers.
WCAX
Vermont researchers join study aimed at stopping spread of Lyme disease
JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - Researchers at NVU-Johnson are beginning a five-year regional study to figure out how to stop the spread of Lyme disease. “This is going to be applied research really to find practical solutions to see what works best to lower the tick population,” said William Landesman, an associate professor of biology at NVU-Johnson, soon to be Vermont State University.
mychamplainvalley.com
Construction industry recognized by Vermont officials
On Tuesday, careers in the construction industry were praised as Governor Phil Scott proclaimed October as Careers in Construction Month to recognize industry workers and highlight career opportunities for Vermonters. According to the Department of Labor, construction makes up 5.2% of statewide employment with more than 15,000 Vermonters working in...
