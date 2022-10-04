ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

lehighsports.com

Mountain Hawks Return to Bethlehem to Host Navy

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Coming off of two consecutive league games on the road, the Lehigh women's soccer team will return to Bethehem on Friday to welcome Navy to the Ulrich Sports Complex. The Mountain Hawks will search for their third league win of the season as they take on the Midshipmen at 5 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Lehigh Welcomes Fordham Saturday on Tackle Cancer Day

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – It's back to Patriot League play for Lehigh as the Mountain Hawks host Fordham on Tackle Cancer Day, presented by Red Robin in partnership with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Both teams are 1-0 in the Patriot League with wins over Georgetown. Lehigh is looking to get back on the winning track after dropping three straight following its Sept. 11 win over the Hoyas. Last week, the Mountain Hawks fell behind 21-0 at halftime and never recovered in a 35-7 loss to Monmouth. Sophomore running back Gaige Garcia scored Lehigh's lone touchdown, while the defense created a pair of fourth quarter turnovers and held Monmouth's Jaden Shirden, the leading rusher in the FCS, to 54 yards below his season average.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Hogendoorn’s First Collegiate Goal Lifts Lehigh Over Villanova in Overtime

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – — SophomoreGuusje Hogendoorn scored the game-winning goal in the final seconds of overtime to give Lehigh a 2-1 win over Villanova Monday evening at Ulrich Field. The win gave the Mountain Hawks their fifth straight victory, the program's longest winning streak since 1986, and their first win over Villanova since 1988.
BETHLEHEM, PA
97.3 ESPN

Savannah Bananas Coming to Trenton, NJ, Next August

Banana Ball is coming to New Jersey in the Summer of 2023!. The popular baseball team, the Savannah Bananas, are bringing their unique brand of baseball to the Garden State on August 9th, 2023 at Trenton's Trenton Thunder Ballpark to face the Trenton Thunder, a collegiate summer baseball team of the MLB Draft League.
TRENTON, NJ
WHYY

Philadelphia Union to build $55 million sports complex

The Philadelphia Union is building a 32-acre sports complex on the Chester Waterfront, looking to attract visitors to the area and success to the soccer club. The WSFS Bank Sportsplex will be located between Subaru Park and the Union Power Plant office building. Plans revealed Tuesday include seven fully lit outdoor fields, four of which will be grass and three will be turf. Two indoor facilities making up at least 170,000 square feet will also be constructed and will include a 20,000 square feet performance center with a weight room and two full size courts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

International burger chain doubling its Lehigh Valley presence

Wayback Burgers plans to soon double its footprint in the Lehigh Valley with at least one new site opening this autumn. The international burger chain has its sights on opening two more locations: at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem and at the newly-constructed Shepherd’s Corner shopping center, 5585 Hamilton Blvd., in Lower Macungie. There’s existing Wayback Burger locations at the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, in Bethlehem Township; and along Route 309 in North Whitehall’s Schnecksville section.
BETHLEHEM, PA
94.5 PST

13 Stores That Would Level Up The Quaker Bridge Mall

It’s no secret that the people of Mercer County, NJ are dying for the Quaker Bridge Mall to get some new stores added to their list. Personally, I think the mall has a bunch of the staple stores that we would need and then some, but of course, I could dream a little and wish for some others I’d love to shop at.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Woman injured in weekend shooting in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A woman was shot in the leg in a Bethlehem neighborhood over the weekend. Officers were called around 2 p.m. Saturday to the shooting in the 3300 block of East Boulevard, police said Tuesday. The 29-year-old woman was taken to the hospital, police said. Her injuries are...
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

6 Lehigh Valley establishments accused of liquor law violations

Six Lehigh Valley establishments have been cited for allegedly violating liquor codes, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement announced this week. The businesses will be called before an administrative law judge, where they face penalties ranging from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for serious offenses. The judge can potentially suspend or revoke a liquor license or mandate training as a result of a serious citation.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Grocery store proposed for Phillipsburg. Could it be the fix to P’burg’s food swamp?

A collaboration between Phillipsburg’s mayor and three Allentown developers could be the fix to Phillipsburg’s food swamp. Phillipsburg Town Council heard plans Tuesday for a 61-unit senior residential building that would include a 6,000 square-foot public grocery store. The project is pitched for 540 Marshall St., less than 200 feet from the former Phillipsburg Ahart’s Market.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Beloved teacher, acclaimed actor Thomas McNutt has died

Thomas I. McNutt, who founded the theater program at Bishop McDevitt High School where he was idolized by students and staff alike, died Sept. 24 after suffering a heart attack at his Doylestown home. He was 87. Besides his devotion to the theater, McNutt taught English and Latin for four...
DOYLESTOWN, PA

