Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensSaylorsburg, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The Best NJ Town to Visit This Halloween SeasonTravel MavenClinton, NJ
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Season Preview: Lehigh Men's Swimming and Diving Excited for New Journey
BETHLEHEM, Pa- The Lehigh men's swimming and diving team is full of a lot of new faces this year, but the Mountain Hawks are excited to kick off the 2022-2023 season against the Loyola Greyhounds on Oct. 8 at Jacobs Pool. This will be Lehigh's first and only home swim meet of the year.
Season Preview: Lehigh Women's Swimming and Diving Ready for 2022-2023 Campaign
BETHLEHEM, Pa- The Lehigh women's swimming and diving team might be young, but the expectations are high for the 2022-23 campaign. The Mountain Hawks will open up the season against the Loyola Greyhounds on Oct. 8 at Jacobs Pool. It will be their first and last meet at home this season.
Mountain Hawks Return to Bethlehem to Host Navy
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Coming off of two consecutive league games on the road, the Lehigh women's soccer team will return to Bethehem on Friday to welcome Navy to the Ulrich Sports Complex. The Mountain Hawks will search for their third league win of the season as they take on the Midshipmen at 5 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
Lehigh Welcomes Fordham Saturday on Tackle Cancer Day
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – It's back to Patriot League play for Lehigh as the Mountain Hawks host Fordham on Tackle Cancer Day, presented by Red Robin in partnership with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Both teams are 1-0 in the Patriot League with wins over Georgetown. Lehigh is looking to get back on the winning track after dropping three straight following its Sept. 11 win over the Hoyas. Last week, the Mountain Hawks fell behind 21-0 at halftime and never recovered in a 35-7 loss to Monmouth. Sophomore running back Gaige Garcia scored Lehigh's lone touchdown, while the defense created a pair of fourth quarter turnovers and held Monmouth's Jaden Shirden, the leading rusher in the FCS, to 54 yards below his season average.
Hogendoorn’s First Collegiate Goal Lifts Lehigh Over Villanova in Overtime
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – — SophomoreGuusje Hogendoorn scored the game-winning goal in the final seconds of overtime to give Lehigh a 2-1 win over Villanova Monday evening at Ulrich Field. The win gave the Mountain Hawks their fifth straight victory, the program's longest winning streak since 1986, and their first win over Villanova since 1988.
Savannah Bananas Coming to Trenton, NJ, Next August
Banana Ball is coming to New Jersey in the Summer of 2023!. The popular baseball team, the Savannah Bananas, are bringing their unique brand of baseball to the Garden State on August 9th, 2023 at Trenton's Trenton Thunder Ballpark to face the Trenton Thunder, a collegiate summer baseball team of the MLB Draft League.
Philadelphia Union to build $55 million sports complex
The Philadelphia Union is building a 32-acre sports complex on the Chester Waterfront, looking to attract visitors to the area and success to the soccer club. The WSFS Bank Sportsplex will be located between Subaru Park and the Union Power Plant office building. Plans revealed Tuesday include seven fully lit outdoor fields, four of which will be grass and three will be turf. Two indoor facilities making up at least 170,000 square feet will also be constructed and will include a 20,000 square feet performance center with a weight room and two full size courts.
A new fishing trend hits the Delaware and Schuylkill rivers, but fish aren’t the big catch
Sick of fish that won’t bite? It turns out there’s a much surer way to reel in a big catch: Magnet fishing. A Philadelphia fishing enthusiast is one of many who are embracing the trendy hobby.
International burger chain doubling its Lehigh Valley presence
Wayback Burgers plans to soon double its footprint in the Lehigh Valley with at least one new site opening this autumn. The international burger chain has its sights on opening two more locations: at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem and at the newly-constructed Shepherd’s Corner shopping center, 5585 Hamilton Blvd., in Lower Macungie. There’s existing Wayback Burger locations at the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, in Bethlehem Township; and along Route 309 in North Whitehall’s Schnecksville section.
These Bucks County Zip Codes Were Listed As Some of The Wealthiest in the Greater Philadelphia Region
Two Bucks County areas made a recent list of the wealthiest zip codes in the Philadelphia area, a testament to county’s prestige. Todd Romero wrote about the areas for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list includes ten zip codes in and around the Greater Philadelphia area, where 38% of...
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 9/8/22-9/22/22.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
1 dead, 1 injured after multi-vehicle crash leads to fight, shooting in Philadelphia
At least six gunshots were fired at some point during the fight, police say.
13 Stores That Would Level Up The Quaker Bridge Mall
It’s no secret that the people of Mercer County, NJ are dying for the Quaker Bridge Mall to get some new stores added to their list. Personally, I think the mall has a bunch of the staple stores that we would need and then some, but of course, I could dream a little and wish for some others I’d love to shop at.
Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in Pa. suburbs | Opinion
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
Woman injured in weekend shooting in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A woman was shot in the leg in a Bethlehem neighborhood over the weekend. Officers were called around 2 p.m. Saturday to the shooting in the 3300 block of East Boulevard, police said Tuesday. The 29-year-old woman was taken to the hospital, police said. Her injuries are...
Video: Police break-up drag race rally in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- New video shows police breaking up a drag racing rally in North Philadelphia. Cell phone video captured cars illegally doing donuts at the intersection of Broad and York Streets around midnight on Sunday.A large crowd watched the dangerous stunts.No one was injured.Police did not arrest anyone.
6 Lehigh Valley establishments accused of liquor law violations
Six Lehigh Valley establishments have been cited for allegedly violating liquor codes, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement announced this week. The businesses will be called before an administrative law judge, where they face penalties ranging from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for serious offenses. The judge can potentially suspend or revoke a liquor license or mandate training as a result of a serious citation.
Montco Teen Charged With Threatening To Shoot Up High School In Lehigh Valley: Report
A high school in the Lehigh Valley was under increased security for one day last week and a Montgomery County teenager was arrested after police say he threatened to "shoot up the school," according to LehighValleyLive. The 18-year-old Phoenixville resident was released from Northampton County Jail and charged with a...
Grocery store proposed for Phillipsburg. Could it be the fix to P’burg’s food swamp?
A collaboration between Phillipsburg’s mayor and three Allentown developers could be the fix to Phillipsburg’s food swamp. Phillipsburg Town Council heard plans Tuesday for a 61-unit senior residential building that would include a 6,000 square-foot public grocery store. The project is pitched for 540 Marshall St., less than 200 feet from the former Phillipsburg Ahart’s Market.
Beloved teacher, acclaimed actor Thomas McNutt has died
Thomas I. McNutt, who founded the theater program at Bishop McDevitt High School where he was idolized by students and staff alike, died Sept. 24 after suffering a heart attack at his Doylestown home. He was 87. Besides his devotion to the theater, McNutt taught English and Latin for four...
