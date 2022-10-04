KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many fall events happening this weekend for you and your family to Find Your Fun just in time for fall break for some of you!. Boo at the Zoo is back at Zoo Knoxville! It kicks off on Thursday for zoo members only and then is open to the public Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. This Halloween event features several nights of not-too-scary Halloween fun for preschool and elementary-aged kids. There will be trick or treating along the Boo Trail so make sure the kids have a bag to fill their goodies with. The event runs through Sunday, Oct. 23. General admission is $13, members are $12 and kids 2 and under are free.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO