ORNL FCU donates again to OR Street Painting Festival
(ORNL FCU) A financial institution with a history of donating to worthy causes in the region has stepped forward again to support the Oak Ridge Street Painting Festival. ORNL Federal Credit Union has donated $2,500 to the event, scheduled for Saturday, October 8, in Oak Ridge’s Historic Jackson Square.
OR Public Library to unveil new Storybook Trail
Join the Oak Ridge Public Library (ORPL) on Oct. 25 for the opening of the City of Oak Ridge’s new Storybook Trail. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m., right after storytime at ORPL. The Storybook Trail is located along the walking path near the creek in A.K. Bissell Park. The permanent installation features the book ‘Over in the Forest: Come and Take a Peek’ by Marianne Berkes.
Oak Ridge Elks Lodge holding indoor Trick or Treat event
The Oak Ridge Elks Lodge #1684, located at 684 Emory Valley Rd, will be hosting an indoor Trick or Treat on Monday, October 31st from 5 to 7:30 pm. This event is being hosted by the Oak Ridge Elks Lodge in order to provide children with a safe, supervised, fun place to show off their costumes and receive candy on Halloween night. Free hot chocolate and bottled water will be given to everyone in attendance.
Princess and Villains party ahead of Halloween
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Play dress up with all of your favorite characters. Tis the season for all things Halloween and cosplay, Princess Parties by Mary Katherine are giving you a fun night for everyone in the family. On Sunday, October 30 enjoy a Villains and Princess Party at...
Check out these fall events to Find Your Fun this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many fall events happening this weekend for you and your family to Find Your Fun just in time for fall break for some of you!. Boo at the Zoo is back at Zoo Knoxville! It kicks off on Thursday for zoo members only and then is open to the public Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. This Halloween event features several nights of not-too-scary Halloween fun for preschool and elementary-aged kids. There will be trick or treating along the Boo Trail so make sure the kids have a bag to fill their goodies with. The event runs through Sunday, Oct. 23. General admission is $13, members are $12 and kids 2 and under are free.
Knoxville program in need of candy donations for upcoming fall festival
A Knoxville fall festival is asking the public to help donate candy for their upcoming event.
Celebrate 30 years of feeding Sevier County
SEVIERVILLE Tenn. (WVLT) - In honor of its 30th anniversary, Sevier County Food Ministries is hosting a celebration on Oct. 6 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event will have free food, music, door prizes and more to celebrate three decades of feeding Sevier County. The celebration will be...
Claxton VFD Trunk or Treat returns Oct. 29
Job Fair today until 2:00!
Express Employment Professionals will hold a Job Fair from until 2 pm today (October 6) at their Clinton office at 1199 N. Charles G Seivers Blvd, in Clinton (37716). They will be providing free hot dogs, chips and drinks, and attendees will have a chance to register to win two UT football tickets.
North Knoxville revitalization fueled by growing businesses
Knoxville added about 2,000 new residents last year. With more people comes more job opportunities and new developments.
East Tennessee seniors struggle with fixed income as they prepare for prom night
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Seniors in East Tennessee are having a hard time living on a fixed income. The Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging said it sees more of a struggle now than ever because of the higher costs of living. The Broadway Towers community is struggling to prepare...
Pumpkin Town Festival in Athens, Tenn.
ATHENS, Tenn. — Meredith Wilson talks about the upcoming activities at Pumpkintown, this Saturday, October 8th. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
Pigeon Forge Winterfest Will Be Bigger & Brighter in 2022
Pigeon Forge, Tennessee is a beautiful place to visit, especially during the winter months. We all know that when it comes to Pigeon Forge, there is so much to see and do there. Whether you visit in the summertime to visit Dollywood, or perhaps you want to go during the fall to check out the scenery and enjoy some delicious food, you can't go wrong. However, if you really want a magical time in the Smoky Mountains you need to check it out during the winter.
Downtown to Get Small Neighborhood Grocery Store
There are themes that run through the dozen plus years I’ve written about downtown. The interest in parking and homelessness sometimes seems bottomless. Both topics pale, however, to the topic of a grocery store. Non-downtown residents seem to obsess about it as much as downtown residents. Husband and wife, and multi-business owners Jesse Newmister and Margaret Stolfi (Kaizen, Tako Taco) have decided to make their own statement in the conversation by opening Red Panda Grocery at 123 South Central Street, most recently home to Hen Hoc Butcher shop.
Rose Mary Martin Weaver age 74, of Knoxville
Rose Mary Martin Weaver age 74, of Knoxville went home to be with her Heavenly Father at Fort Loudon Medical Center on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Rosemary was a Graduate of Lake City High School and attended Lincoln Memorial College. She was a Member of Moran Baptist Church where she played the organ and Sunday School Teacher. She Loved attending and socializing at church and reading her Bible. She was a Retired School Teacher for 35 years from Lake City Elementary School.
Lake clean-up projects get boost with TWRA grants
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the award of grant dollars to assist with 2023 aquatic stream clean-up projects across the state. The grants were awarded to various organizations for 17 projects across the state. The program is designed to assist cities, schools, community organizations, civic groups, watershed organizations,...
Take a walk: How to help shelter dogs get active
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center officials asked for volunteers to help walk their animals, especially during National Walk Your Dog week. The animal center is always looking for walking volunteers to keep their animals active. “We have 30 to 40 come in every day on average, so it...
AC paramedic receives ‘Operation Angel Wing’ honor
(Submitted) Lt. Matt Wilson, a paramedic with the Anderson County Emergency Medical Services, recently was recognized as a recipient of the George H. Neeley Award for Exemplary Service, an award from Operation Angel Wing, according to a press release from the County Mayor’s office. Lt. Wilson, who serves as...
Zoo Knoxville exhibit recognized as top three in the world
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville is being honored. The Clayton Family Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Campus has received top honors for excellence in design innovation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The award distinguishes the ARC as one of the top zoo exhibits in the world. “To...
Side-by-side fires to be set by CFD
To help Clinton residents better understand fire risks and home safety technology, the Clinton Fire Department will conduct a live demonstration during their annual community fire safety event that we have been telling you about on our Community Bulletin Board. A live, side-by-side fire and sprinkler burn demonstration that the...
