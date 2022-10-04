Read full article on original website
UK to replace GDPR with its own system - eventually
The UK Secretary of State for Digital Michelle Donelan has said that the UK intends to replace the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) act. Donelan told audiences at the UK Conservative party conference in Birmingham that the act would be replaced with the UK’s “own business- and consumer-friendly British data protection system".
U.K.・
VLC developer gets serious over nationwide ban
The developer behind open-source free video editor and player VLC has issued a legal notice to two Indian ministries after the country’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) blocked its website. “This was done without any prior notice, or affording VideoLAN an opportunity of hearing, which is contrary to the 2009...
Every Android phone owner urged to turn on new setting – ignoring it could cost you
ANDROID users can now turn on a clever feature that protects some of your most private activity. It's a simple hack that takes seconds to activate – but could be very valuable. The trick is linked to Incognito Mode, a Google Chrome browser setting that stops your web history...
Urgent alert for ALL Android users – change three settings now to stay safe
ANDROID is full of useful settings to keep your smartphone safe. The Google-owned operating system is the biggest in the world - yes, even bigger than Apple's iOS, because it's not locked to one type of smartphone. One of the major differences it has versus the iPhone's operating system is...
Supreme Court will take up a case challenging legal immunity for tech sites like Facebook, Twitter, and Google
Former President Trump and Republicans railed against the Section 230 protections, which shield tech companies from lawsuits for user-created content.
Every Android user warned to check THREE things today – it’s risky not to
KEEPING your Android device safe from hackers is important if you value your privacy. Fortunately, your phone is loaded with useful security features to help you shield its contents from prying eyes. Google released the Android 12 operating system back in October 2021, and the update added new privacy and...
This hidden WhatsApp feature lets Android users see messages without read receipts
The WhatsApp widget on Android lets you see all your messages without sending a read receipt. Here's how to use it.
Google Shuts Down Translate Service in China
Alphabet's Google on Monday said it shut down the Google Translate service in mainland China, citing low usage. It marks the end of one of Google's last remaining products in the world's second-largest economy. Google has a very limited presence in China these days after it pulled its search engine...
Google pulls one of its few remaining consumer services from China, ending its foray back into the mainland market
Google suspended its translation service in mainland China over the weekend. Over the weekend, Google suspended its translation service in mainland China, ending another attempt by the U.S.-based tech company to return to the Chinese market amid Beijing’s drive to more tightly control the country’s internet. Mainland Chinese...
Urgent warning for millions of Google Chrome users over simple but dangerous mistake
A LOOPHOLE in Google Chrome exposes users to cyber crooks. According to a cyber researcher, the browser's "App Mode" can be exploited to hit users with phishing attacks. The feature strips back websites so you can view them as apps, removing the address bar, toolbars and other familiar elements. It's...
Google discontinues Google Translate in mainland China
HONG KONG — (AP) — Google has discontinued its Google Translate services in mainland China, removing one of the company’s few remaining services that it had provided in a country where most Western social media platforms are blocked. The Google Translate app and website now display a...
Microsoft warns Exchange users over password spray attacks
Password spray attacks against Microsoft Exchange users are on the rise, the company has warned, urging organizations to set up Authentication Policies as a mitigation measure. In a Tech Community blog post (opens in new tab) discussing the issue, "the Exchange Team" said many of its customers that leverage basic...
The data-sharing system between the US and UK is now active
A new data sharing pact between the UK and US has now come into effect after years of wrangling. Dubbed the Data Access Agreement, the new legislation allows UK and US law enforcement to request data held by telecommunications providers in each other's jurisdictions. It is hoped that these new...
U.K.・
All Facebook and Instagram Users in the U.S. Can Now Display Their NFTs
A long-awaited digital collectible feature has finally arrived on Instagram after parent company Meta announced last week that its non-fungible tokens (NFTs) would be available to millions of U.S. users. The new feature lets Facebook and Instagram users connect their cryptocurrency wallets to their accounts and show off their NFTs. Meta also announced NFT support on Instagram for 100 different countries.
How to turn off active status on Facebook to appear offline
You can turn active status on or off on the Facebook website, mobile app, and Messenger mobile app. When your active status is turned off, you will appear offline even when you're online. You can also choose to appear offline only for certain people that you select. Facebook may be...
Telstra Day delivers the Google Pixel 6a for just AU$549
Discounted phones, NBN plans and more included in one-day sale. After a brief hiatus, Telstra Day (opens in new tab) is back and you can score some big savings this month. For today only (October 4), you can pick up the Google Pixel 6a for only AU$549. As the budget-friendly version of the Pixel 6, this handset is perfect if you’re after something a little smaller and don’t need all the Pixel 6’s bells and whistles.
Is Internap trying to conceal the full effects of a ransomware attack?
Cloud and data giant Internap (INAP) has experienced a ransomware attack which caused a halt on its email, database and website services. Despite very little information online, the attack took place between the hours of 2:11 am CDT and 5:41 am CDT on September 28, before being discovered by a support technician by 8:00 am, CDT.
How to watch Made in Chelsea - watch every season online from anywhere
Dramatic dinner parties, love triangles, awkward silences and a heavy dose of privilege, reality TV show Made in Chelsea has now been a fixture on British TV screens for over a decade. Showcasing the lives of London’s young wealthy elite, the "scripted reality" docusoap won a prestigious BAFTA award in 2013 and has made household names of its biggest stars. You can watch all 23 season of the show online and for free. Read on to discover how to watch Made in Chelsea online and streamy every episode from anywhere in the world.
Mastercard wants to help end crypto fraud
Mastercard has launched a new service designed to help banks identify fraud across crypto exchange platforms. Crypto Secure uses artificial intelligence to help banks determine how likely it is that a crypto exchange on the Mastercard network is connected to fraud activity and allow them to act accordingly. The new...
These are officially the worst malware strains of the year
Cybersecurity experts from OpenText Security Solutions have determined what they feel are the worst malware (opens in new tab) threats of the year 2022 so far. Its "Nastiest Malware of 2022" report saw the Emotet kept the devious crown, followed by the ever-evolving LockBit. What’s more, the company says there’s...
