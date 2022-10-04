ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

TechRadar

UK to replace GDPR with its own system - eventually

The UK Secretary of State for Digital Michelle Donelan has said that the UK intends to replace the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) act. Donelan told audiences at the UK Conservative party conference in Birmingham that the act would be replaced with the UK’s “own business- and consumer-friendly British data protection system".
U.K.
TechRadar

VLC developer gets serious over nationwide ban

The developer behind open-source free video editor and player VLC has issued a legal notice to two Indian ministries after the country’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) blocked its website. “This was done without any prior notice, or affording VideoLAN an opportunity of hearing, which is contrary to the 2009...
INTERNET
NBC Los Angeles

Google Shuts Down Translate Service in China

Alphabet's Google on Monday said it shut down the Google Translate service in mainland China, citing low usage. It marks the end of one of Google's last remaining products in the world's second-largest economy. Google has a very limited presence in China these days after it pulled its search engine...
INTERNET
TechRadar

Microsoft warns Exchange users over password spray attacks

Password spray attacks against Microsoft Exchange users are on the rise, the company has warned, urging organizations to set up Authentication Policies as a mitigation measure. In a Tech Community blog post (opens in new tab) discussing the issue, "the Exchange Team" said many of its customers that leverage basic...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

The data-sharing system between the US and UK is now active

A new data sharing pact between the UK and US has now come into effect after years of wrangling. Dubbed the Data Access Agreement, the new legislation allows UK and US law enforcement to request data held by telecommunications providers in each other's jurisdictions. It is hoped that these new...
U.K.
Investopedia

All Facebook and Instagram Users in the U.S. Can Now Display Their NFTs

A long-awaited digital collectible feature has finally arrived on Instagram after parent company Meta announced last week that its non-fungible tokens (NFTs) would be available to millions of U.S. users. The new feature lets Facebook and Instagram users connect their cryptocurrency wallets to their accounts and show off their NFTs. Meta also announced NFT support on Instagram for 100 different countries.
INTERNET
Business Insider

How to turn off active status on Facebook to appear offline

You can turn active status on or off on the Facebook website, mobile app, and Messenger mobile app. When your active status is turned off, you will appear offline even when you're online. You can also choose to appear offline only for certain people that you select. Facebook may be...
INTERNET
TechRadar

Telstra Day delivers the Google Pixel 6a for just AU$549

Discounted phones, NBN plans and more included in one-day sale. After a brief hiatus, Telstra Day (opens in new tab) is back and you can score some big savings this month. For today only (October 4), you can pick up the Google Pixel 6a for only AU$549. As the budget-friendly version of the Pixel 6, this handset is perfect if you’re after something a little smaller and don’t need all the Pixel 6’s bells and whistles.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Is Internap trying to conceal the full effects of a ransomware attack?

Cloud and data giant Internap (INAP) has experienced a ransomware attack which caused a halt on its email, database and website services. Despite very little information online, the attack took place between the hours of 2:11 am CDT and 5:41 am CDT on September 28, before being discovered by a support technician by 8:00 am, CDT.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

How to watch Made in Chelsea - watch every season online from anywhere

Dramatic dinner parties, love triangles, awkward silences and a heavy dose of privilege, reality TV show Made in Chelsea has now been a fixture on British TV screens for over a decade. Showcasing the lives of London’s young wealthy elite, the "scripted reality" docusoap won a prestigious BAFTA award in 2013 and has made household names of its biggest stars. You can watch all 23 season of the show online and for free. Read on to discover how to watch Made in Chelsea online and streamy every episode from anywhere in the world.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

Mastercard wants to help end crypto fraud

Mastercard has launched a new service designed to help banks identify fraud across crypto exchange platforms. Crypto Secure uses artificial intelligence to help banks determine how likely it is that a crypto exchange on the Mastercard network is connected to fraud activity and allow them to act accordingly. The new...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechRadar

These are officially the worst malware strains of the year

Cybersecurity experts from OpenText Security Solutions have determined what they feel are the worst malware (opens in new tab) threats of the year 2022 so far. Its "Nastiest Malware of 2022" report saw the Emotet kept the devious crown, followed by the ever-evolving LockBit. What’s more, the company says there’s...
TECHNOLOGY

