Environment

Stateline

More States Extend Postpartum Medicaid Since Roe’s Demise

Stateline coverage on how states are either protecting or curbing access to abortions. Restrictions on abortion likely will result in more unwanted pregnancies being carried to term. Experts predict that will worsen the nation’s already high rate of maternal deaths — unless states spend a lot more on health care and social and economic supports for women, children and families.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Stateline

Pandemic Prompts More States to Mandate Paid Sick Leave

For all the punishment COVID-19 has inflicted in New Mexico, the virus also is responsible for the state enacting one of the broadest paid sick leave laws in the country. “It’s almost completely related to the pandemic,” said Democratic state Sen. Mimi Stewart, who co-sponsored the bill in her chamber.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Stateline

The US Has Reversed Pandemic Job Losses. Most Individual States Haven't.

In July, the U.S. economy regained the 25 million jobs it had lost in the pandemic. But in 31 states and the District of Columbia, employment still lags pre-pandemic levels. New York state is down 327,800 jobs as of August, as remote work has battered shops and other businesses that once catered to commuters. The state might not see pre-pandemic employment levels until 2026, according to a budget report last month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Stateline

No Simple Solution to Helping Voters in Jail Cast Ballots

Each election cycle, thousands of eligible voters are effectively disenfranchised because they sit in a jail cell. Americans detained before trials are allowed to vote, a status affirmed by a 1974 Supreme Court case. As a matter of law, pretrial detainees are presumed innocent and retain the voting rights they had before being charged with a crime. Yet people in jail face significant, sometimes insurmountable obstacles to registering to vote and accessing a ballot.
ELECTIONS
Stateline

States Return Indigenous Oral Histories to Tribal Control

There are more than 600 oral history recordings housed where Lina Ortega is an associate curator for the Western History Collections at the University of Oklahoma Libraries. Ortega speaks limited Seminole, one of the languages heard on the recordings. But while reviewing an ordinary tribal government meeting from 1969, she kept hearing a name she knew.
POLITICS
Stateline

Michigan Governor Seeks to Reopen Nuclear Plant

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s last-minute attempts to save the Palisades Nuclear Plant appeared to have failed when the plant shut down in May. But the Democrat now is backing a new plan to reopen the plant under a different company, pledging state support and asking for federal funds to save the facility.
MICHIGAN STATE
Stateline

Prison Staff Shortages Take Toll on Guards, Incarcerated People

HOUSTON — The pay is rising — but so are average temperatures, and because many of the workplaces are not air-conditioned, toiling for this employer often means broiling in the Texas heat. The job is stable and recession-proof but also potentially dangerous, with an ever-present threat of violence.
TEXAS STATE
Stateline

Waters Cuts Hit Western States

Stateline coverage of how communities across the West are grappling with drought that’s worsening because of climate change. As much of the West remains in extreme drought and reservoirs drop to historic lows, states are facing continued cuts to their water supply, either voluntarily or by direction of the federal government.
COLORADO STATE
Stateline

States Take on PFAS ‘Forever Chemicals’ With Bans, Lawsuits

“Forever chemicals” are everywhere. The thousands of chemicals in the group known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are found in cookware, packaging, cosmetics, clothing, carpet, electronics, firefighting foam and many other products. The chemicals, which do not naturally break down, are so widespread that they’re found in...
LAW
Stateline

Biden Joins State Leaders Backing Push for Floating Wind Turbines

The Biden administration is betting big on floating wind turbines — a technology that is still in its infancy — to be a significant part of the nation’s transition to renewable energy. The White House announced last week that it is aiming to deploy 15 gigawatts of floating offshore wind capacity by 2035, enough to power about 5 million homes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Stateline

California Legalizes Human Composting

Earlier this week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, signed into law a bill that will allow human composting, a “green burial” option that is slowly gaining recognition. California is the fifth state to legalize the practice, following Colorado, Oregon, Vermont and Washington. Under the law, human composting...
CALIFORNIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘We’re going to work on solutions’: No, the Iowa Hawkeyes probably aren’t

Iowa (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) lost on the road to Illinois, 9-6. For the first time since 1989, Illinois can celebrate wins over both Iowa and Wisconsin. The Illini grabbed their first win over Iowa since 2008 and the first in the last nine meetings. Afterwards, Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz was singing Bret Bielema and the Illini’s praises. “You know, they played an outstanding game, so, really, both defenses played pretty well. Tough to swallow, but we didn’t do enough to win the football game, make the plays you need to and credit to them. They were able to do that....
IOWA CITY, IA
Stateline

Losing a Home for Unpaid Taxes Often Means Losing Your Equity, Too

Last year, Massachusetts Democratic state Reps. Tommy Vitolo and Jeff Roy saw a newspaper story about two brothers in their state who had almost lost their home due to unpaid property taxes. That was followed by another article this year featuring a New Bedford woman, recovering from COVID-19, who slept in her car when her home was taken for the same reason.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Stateline

Many Patients Can’t Afford Health Costs Even With Insurance

The number of Americans with health insurance has climbed to historic highs during the COVID-19 pandemic, but within that silver lining is a darker hue. Many Americans have policies that only provide limited financial protection, to the point that many patients report forgoing needed medical care or prescriptions to avoid being hit with punishing out-of-pocket costs.
HEALTH
Stateline

