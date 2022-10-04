Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Boil advisory lifted in DeRidder
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A boil issued for several streets in DeRidder on Tuesday has been lifted, city officials said. The boil advisory was put into place after a contractor struck a water main on Emerson Street. Here are the streets that were impacted:. Porter Street. Sunnyside Drive. Davella Drive.
KPLC TV
Advisory Alert: Bundick Lake drawdown gate to open for repairs
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has requested the Bundick Lake drawdown structure to be opened on Friday, Oct. 7, to allow for the replacement of the drawdown gate and hurricane-related repairs. The gate is expected to remain open through the spring of 2023.
KPLC TV
Beauregard Parish Fair kicks off with parade
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The 93rd annual Beauregard Parish Fair kicked off Tuesday with a parade through DeRidder. Dozens of floats and vehicles were decorated in the parade, and several hundred people lined the streets to watch. The fair will be in town until Saturday. The schedule can be...
KPLC TV
UPDATE: I-10 westbound re-opened near Jennings
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Interstate 10 westbound near Jennings has re-opened after being closed due to an incident, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation. Congestion is minimal, Louisiana DOTD said.
KPLC TV
Boil advisory lifted for parts of Moss Bluff
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been lifted for some Moss Bluff residents, according to Calcasieu Water Works District 1. The boil advisory was put into effect for customers on Hwy 171 between the Bronco stop and McFatter Trailer Park, and all of Old Hwy 171 following a scheduled water outage.
Groundbreaking for Louisiana Avenue Detention Basin Project in Lake Charles Held by Calcasieu Parish Police Jury
Groundbreaking for Louisiana Avenue Detention Basin Project in Lake Charles Held by Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On Tuesday, October 4, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, together with other parish and local authorities, celebrated the groundbreaking of the Louisiana Avenue Detention Basin Project. The basin will...
KPLC TV
Insurance trial date for Capital One Tower delayed again
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Capital One Tower owner Hertz Group’s Oct. 11 trial with its insurance company has been delayed until Jan. 9. This is the second time the trial date has been moved, originally having been set for June 2022. The company has been battling its insurance company for payment since 2020.
KPLC TV
Detention basin will ease flooding near Louisiana Avenue and Contraband Bayou
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Police Jury broke ground on the Louisiana Avenue Detention Basin project that aims to bring flood relief to some Lake Charles residents in an effort to stop a near by neighborhood from flooding. With the heavy rain fall like we’ve seen in the...
KPLC TV
Jeff Davis Parish kicks off 127th annual fair
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The historic Jeff Davis Parish Fair draws a large crowd each year, and vice president of Jeff Davis Fair Board Kori Myers said this year won’t be any different. ”Our talent show, our queens contest, and our carnival bring in our crowds people also come...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles council votes to reinstate ‘Mayor’s Commission on Disabilities’
Lake Charles council votes to reinstate 'Mayor's Commission on Disabilities'
KPLC TV
New ferries are on their way to Cameron Parish
Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Ferry has been an issue for a number of years, and when functional it has often been unreliable - but now that is all going to change. “If you have two you wouldn’t have to wait so much, one goes to one to one side, one goes to the other so its good as far as I’m concerned because I don’t like to wait,” said local resident Jimmy Brown.
Lake Arthur Police searching for missing man, last contact in August
Lake Arthur Police Department is asking the public's assistance in the search for Justin Parsley, 44.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 5, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 5, 2022. Christopher Damone Brown, 40, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; domestic abuse. John Morris Thomas, 33, Lake Charles: Residential contractor fraud worth $25,000 or more (2 charges). Parris Lee Vital, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II...
KPLC TV
Beauregard Parish Fair celebrates 93 years
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Fair is celebrating 93 years of existence. The theme of this year’s fair is Ag-Venture, and what an adventure they have in store. The annual fair is held every fall and continues to provide a place for the community to create...
KPLC TV
Boil advisory lifted for some Kinder residents
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been lifted for some residents in Kinder, according to Southwest Allen Water Disctrict 2. The advisory was in effect for residents in Kinder along Lauderdale Rd., north of Hwy 190.
New Horseshoe Lake Charles Casino Now Hiring
The Horseshoe Lake Charles has officially begun their hiring campaign. The Lake Area's newest casino, formally the Isle of Capri, has been rebuilt from the ground up and is getting close to its December 2022 opening date. Now, it's time for them to find employees to help them succeed. According...
KPLC TV
Chennault International Airshow returning next year
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - New dates and attractions are set for the Chennault International Airshow, which will be returning for its 10th anniversary on May 19-21, 2023. As in past years of the airshow, the Friday night performances have been restored. Chennault said they will have more food truck...
MySanAntonio
Here are all the changes coming to Beaumont's Target
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. If you've been inside the Beaumont Target recently, you might notice some construction going on. A temporary bathroom is currently in place outside of the location. Construction storage containers are located in the parking lot. Some areas of the store are closed off, such as the former Pizza Hut. Some merchandise has been moved around, too.
KPLC TV
Texas man charged with burglarizing 2 Calcasieu pharmacies
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - An incarcerated Texas man is facing charges for allegedly burglarizing two pharmacies in Calcasieu Parish earlier this year. Brandon M. Hamilton, 29, of Baytown, broke into pharmacies on Hwy 171 and Ryan Street on Feb. 16 and May 11, said Kayla Vincent of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. He reportedly shattered the glass on the front doors of each store and stole prescription medications.
KPLC TV
Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects in burglary
Cameron, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two unknown suspects accused of burglary in the Hackberry area. At approximately midnight on September 23, two individuals broke into a camp and stole several items, the sheriff’s office said. Readers with any information about the...
