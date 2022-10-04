ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur, LA

KPLC TV

Boil advisory lifted in DeRidder

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A boil issued for several streets in DeRidder on Tuesday has been lifted, city officials said. The boil advisory was put into place after a contractor struck a water main on Emerson Street. Here are the streets that were impacted:. Porter Street. Sunnyside Drive. Davella Drive.
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Advisory Alert: Bundick Lake drawdown gate to open for repairs

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has requested the Bundick Lake drawdown structure to be opened on Friday, Oct. 7, to allow for the replacement of the drawdown gate and hurricane-related repairs. The gate is expected to remain open through the spring of 2023.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Beauregard Parish Fair kicks off with parade

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The 93rd annual Beauregard Parish Fair kicked off Tuesday with a parade through DeRidder. Dozens of floats and vehicles were decorated in the parade, and several hundred people lined the streets to watch. The fair will be in town until Saturday. The schedule can be...
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

UPDATE: I-10 westbound re-opened near Jennings

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Interstate 10 westbound near Jennings has re-opened after being closed due to an incident, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation. Congestion is minimal, Louisiana DOTD said.
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

Boil advisory lifted for parts of Moss Bluff

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been lifted for some Moss Bluff residents, according to Calcasieu Water Works District 1. The boil advisory was put into effect for customers on Hwy 171 between the Bronco stop and McFatter Trailer Park, and all of Old Hwy 171 following a scheduled water outage.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Groundbreaking for Louisiana Avenue Detention Basin Project in Lake Charles Held by Calcasieu Parish Police Jury

Groundbreaking for Louisiana Avenue Detention Basin Project in Lake Charles Held by Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On Tuesday, October 4, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, together with other parish and local authorities, celebrated the groundbreaking of the Louisiana Avenue Detention Basin Project. The basin will...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Insurance trial date for Capital One Tower delayed again

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Capital One Tower owner Hertz Group’s Oct. 11 trial with its insurance company has been delayed until Jan. 9. This is the second time the trial date has been moved, originally having been set for June 2022. The company has been battling its insurance company for payment since 2020.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Jeff Davis Parish kicks off 127th annual fair

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The historic Jeff Davis Parish Fair draws a large crowd each year, and vice president of Jeff Davis Fair Board Kori Myers said this year won’t be any different. ”Our talent show, our queens contest, and our carnival bring in our crowds people also come...
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

New ferries are on their way to Cameron Parish

Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Ferry has been an issue for a number of years, and when functional it has often been unreliable - but now that is all going to change. “If you have two you wouldn’t have to wait so much, one goes to one to one side, one goes to the other so its good as far as I’m concerned because I don’t like to wait,” said local resident Jimmy Brown.
CAMERON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 5, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 5, 2022. Christopher Damone Brown, 40, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; domestic abuse. John Morris Thomas, 33, Lake Charles: Residential contractor fraud worth $25,000 or more (2 charges). Parris Lee Vital, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Beauregard Parish Fair celebrates 93 years

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Fair is celebrating 93 years of existence. The theme of this year’s fair is Ag-Venture, and what an adventure they have in store. The annual fair is held every fall and continues to provide a place for the community to create...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Boil advisory lifted for some Kinder residents

Kinder, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been lifted for some residents in Kinder, according to Southwest Allen Water Disctrict 2. The advisory was in effect for residents in Kinder along Lauderdale Rd., north of Hwy 190.
KINDER, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

New Horseshoe Lake Charles Casino Now Hiring

The Horseshoe Lake Charles has officially begun their hiring campaign. The Lake Area's newest casino, formally the Isle of Capri, has been rebuilt from the ground up and is getting close to its December 2022 opening date. Now, it's time for them to find employees to help them succeed. According...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Chennault International Airshow returning next year

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - New dates and attractions are set for the Chennault International Airshow, which will be returning for its 10th anniversary on May 19-21, 2023. As in past years of the airshow, the Friday night performances have been restored. Chennault said they will have more food truck...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
MySanAntonio

Here are all the changes coming to Beaumont's Target

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. If you've been inside the Beaumont Target recently, you might notice some construction going on. A temporary bathroom is currently in place outside of the location. Construction storage containers are located in the parking lot. Some areas of the store are closed off, such as the former Pizza Hut. Some merchandise has been moved around, too.
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

Texas man charged with burglarizing 2 Calcasieu pharmacies

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - An incarcerated Texas man is facing charges for allegedly burglarizing two pharmacies in Calcasieu Parish earlier this year. Brandon M. Hamilton, 29, of Baytown, broke into pharmacies on Hwy 171 and Ryan Street on Feb. 16 and May 11, said Kayla Vincent of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. He reportedly shattered the glass on the front doors of each store and stole prescription medications.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects in burglary

Cameron, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two unknown suspects accused of burglary in the Hackberry area. At approximately midnight on September 23, two individuals broke into a camp and stole several items, the sheriff’s office said. Readers with any information about the...
CAMERON PARISH, LA

