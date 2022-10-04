Whataburger Rolling Out Breakfast Bowl + New Milkshake Flavor

Peanut butter…in fruit form? What if you could have that salty, nutty peanut butter flavor and get your daily dose of fruit at the same time? Well, with this fruit you can!. Peanut butter fruit, yes it does exist. These small oblong olive-sized fruits are native to Central and South America and have a beautiful exotic appearance. The peanut butter fruit tree goes by other names like the Bunchosia tree or Monk’s Plum tree, but they’re all the same. This tropical tree’s uniquely bright, yellow flower gives way to bountiful bunches of tiny fruits. A lot of the time, these fruits have a visually appealing shape and are often used for decorative purposes — but these fruits aren’t only for show.

