Whataburger Rolling Out Breakfast Bowl + New Milkshake Flavor
That Whataburger menu just got a couple of exciting additions. Check out these official descriptions for the All-New Whataburger Breakfast Bowl and the White Chocolate Raspberry Shake...
Whataburger Breakfast Bowl
Available for a limited time, this filling feast has all the classic American breakfast ingredients you love, conveniently served in one bowl.
It’s a fresh-baked biscuit, creamy Whataburger gravy, scrambled eggs, two crispy hashbrowns and Fancy Shredded Cheddar Jack cheese with your choice of sausage or bacon.
Whataburger White Chocolate Raspberry Shake
It’s creamy. It’s dreamy. It’s the all-new Whataburger White Chocolate Raspberry Shake!
It’s made using a vanilla shake base and a delightful combination of white chocolate and raspberry flavors.
Both are available now, but will only be offered for a limited time.
