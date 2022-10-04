Read full article on original website
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Laura Lambert named Newton County's 2023 Teacher of the Year
COVINGTON — Laura Lambert, a Newton College & Career Academy biotechnology teacher, is Newton County School System’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. She will now represent Newton County Schools in the Georgia Teacher of the Year Program. Lambert’s prizes included $1,000 cash and a crystal vase from the Newton County Chamber of Commerce, $500 cash from Covington Ford, and a dozen red roses.
Thomas ends tenure as CCSD Superintendent
Today is Dr. Xernona Thomas’ last official day on the job: the Clarke County School Superintendent announced her retirement earlier this year. Dr. Robbie Hooker, a former principal at Clarke Central High School, is set to take over on Monday. Hooker has worked most recently as School Superintendent in Social Circle.
wrwh.com
Grand Opening Ceremony Held For White County School Based Health Care Facility
(Cleveland)- The White County School System Friday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the new School-Base Health Care. The program recently approved by the school board is a collaborative effort of White County Family Connection, Medlink Georgia, and White County Schools. The health clinic operated by Medlink is staffed...
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: Family in Banks County restoring 1793’s Fort Hollingsworth
OCT. 7, 2022 | A North Georgia family foundation is restoring one of the oldest forts in Georgia, dating to 1793. It’s Fort Hollingsworth, located near Alto in Banks County. Beacher and Mellie Segars White obtained the property in 1936. Their children were born and raised here with the property passing to the children in 1980. The White family set up a foundation, “Friends of the Fort,” to preserve the fort and historic houses surrounding it, and to educate and inform the public of this time in Georgia’s history.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5atlanta.com
Bystander caught in gunfire is University of Georgia student, police say
ATHENS, Ga. - A University of Georgia student is lucky to be alive after getting caught in a shooting early Saturday morning. The Athens-Clarke County police said the shooting took place on Clayton Street, near Pulaski Street. At around 2:15 a.m. the student, who police believe was not the intended...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County SAT scores show mixed results
COVINGTON — Eastside High School students surpassed the state and nation on the 2022 SAT in both math and the composite score, at 518 and 1,054, respectively. Eastside students also topped the nation in evidenced-based reading and writing with a score of 536, which matched the state average for public school students this year.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Athens residents rally to address housing crisis
Georgia House District 120 Democratic candidate Mokah Jasmine Johnson hosted a press conference on the steps of Athens-Clarke County City Hall on Friday, Sept. 30. Five residents, who said they are being displaced by Prosperity Capital Partners, spoke to the crowd about their experience and list of demands. Following the...
Atlanta Magazine
Gainesville Eye Associates
Since 1982, Gainesville Eye Associates has upheld its positive reputation throughout Northeast Georgia for commitment in providing personalized, caring service from some of Georgia’s top eye doctors. From routine preventative care to surgical repair and cosmetic procedures, our physicians have the training, experience, and expertise to help patients achieve optimal vision. Our exceptional team of doctors have been consistently recognized for their high-quality patient care and treatment, as well as their expertise in advanced technologies and training. For over four years, Dr. Jack Chapman, Dr. Lori Lebow, and Dr. Clayton Blehm have been nominated for their excellence in eye care by Castle Connolly Top Doctors, and Dr. Zach Balest received the Rising Star award as an emerging leader in the medical community. Northeast Georgia residents have access to first-class, Top Doctor care right around the corner. At our primary clinics in Gainesville, Braselton, and Cornelia and our satellite clinics in Blairsville, Clayton, Toccoa, and Franklin, we offer the latest technologies to meet each unique eye care need, providing our patients with not only clearer vision, but also an enhanced quality of life. Our onsite state-of-the-art surgical suite is equipped for a wide range of corrective procedures, including breakthrough bladeless laser cataract surgery; we were the first practice to introduce this technology to Northeast Georgia. Gainesville Eye Associates also was one of the first practices to offer the PanOptix lens, the only FDA-approved trifocal lens in cataract surgery. Our doctors regularly contribute to clinical eye research on national and international levels.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AG Carr announces gang arrests, indictments in Athens
Attorney General Chris Carr says the state’s new Gang Prosecution unit has sought and obtained warrants against nine suspected gang members in Athens: the suspects—believed to be members of two gangs that operate in Athens-Clarke County—face dozens of charges that include weapons and drug offenses. Carr says the Athens indictments are the first for the Attorney General’s gang unit, which was created in July.
Red and Black
Athens Commission votes on housing items, community members speak on special election
Community members filled the seats of Athens-Clarke County City Hall’s room 205 to listen to the ACC Mayor and Commission vote on agenda items Tuesday night. The Inner East Athens organization also held a demonstration on the City Hall steps prior to the regular session. Dr. Cshanyse Allen, president...
athensceo.com
These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation
A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
Judge to hear arguments on special election lawsuit
A judge from Columbia County will hear arguments today in Athens: it’s a lawsuit brought by a citizens group that is looking to overturn a decision by the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections. The Elections Board has set March 21 of next year as the date for a special...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Hall County (Hall County, GA)
Georgia State Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash occurred on Georgia State Route 52 in Hall County. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Red and Black
LatinxFest rescheduled for end of month due to event permit issues
Editor’s note: The Red & Black is sponsoring this year’s LatinxFest. Athens’ LatinxFest, one of the local highlights of Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month, was originally planned for Oct. 1, but has since been postponed until Oct. 30. The annual downtown festival showcases local Latinx performers, musicians and businesses.
How to spend your weekend in the classic city of Athens, Georgia
Though it’s home to the University of Georgia, the first state-chartered university in the country, Athens is more than a college town. The post How to spend your weekend in the classic city of Athens, Georgia appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
BREAKING: 1 in custody in Jefferson High football player’s killing at Gwinnett mall
A Jefferson High School student was found dead Wednesday evening after a shooting outside a mall in Gwinnett County, officials said.
DeKalb hosting another food giveaway this weekend
DeKalb County will host its latest food giveaway this weekend — with a special invite extended to any residents hosting ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia high school football standout killed in parking lot shooting
Tragic story coming from Gwinnett County, Georgia where 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed outside Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Lawrenceville, Georgia. DeWitt was a standout football player at Jefferson High School in Jefferson, Georgia. Jefferson High football coach Travis Noland told 11Alive that Dewitt’s death has send a shock...
Auburn center makes bold claim about UGA: ‘We could demolish them, I believe personally, up front
Georgia is unlikely to have its top defensive lineman in Jalen Carter as he deals with an MCL injury. That appears to have emboldened Auburn heading into Saturday’s game. Auburn center Brandon Council spoke to reporters on Wednesday at Auburn and made it clear how the Tigers could go about beating Georgia in Athens for the first time since the 2005 season.
Red and Black
Rainbow crosswalk installed in downtown Athens
Walks through downtown Athens got a little bit more colorful on Oct. 4, as a rainbow crosswalk was installed spanning College Avenue at Clayton Street near College Square. The Athens Rainbow Crosswalk Initiative was started in 2019 by Cameron Harrelson, president of the Athens Pride & Queer Collective, after the success of the Pride Festival that same year.
Comments / 0