Clarke County, GA

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Laura Lambert named Newton County's 2023 Teacher of the Year

COVINGTON — Laura Lambert, a Newton College & Career Academy biotechnology teacher, is Newton County School System’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. She will now represent Newton County Schools in the Georgia Teacher of the Year Program. Lambert’s prizes included $1,000 cash and a crystal vase from the Newton County Chamber of Commerce, $500 cash from Covington Ford, and a dozen red roses.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Thomas ends tenure as CCSD Superintendent

Today is Dr. Xernona Thomas’ last official day on the job: the Clarke County School Superintendent announced her retirement earlier this year. Dr. Robbie Hooker, a former principal at Clarke Central High School, is set to take over on Monday. Hooker has worked most recently as School Superintendent in Social Circle.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
gwinnettforum.com

BRACK: Family in Banks County restoring 1793’s Fort Hollingsworth

OCT. 7, 2022 | A North Georgia family foundation is restoring one of the oldest forts in Georgia, dating to 1793. It’s Fort Hollingsworth, located near Alto in Banks County. Beacher and Mellie Segars White obtained the property in 1936. Their children were born and raised here with the property passing to the children in 1980. The White family set up a foundation, “Friends of the Fort,” to preserve the fort and historic houses surrounding it, and to educate and inform the public of this time in Georgia’s history.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
Clarke County, GA
Athens, GA
Clarke County, GA
Clarke County, GA
Athens, GA
Athens, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Bystander caught in gunfire is University of Georgia student, police say

ATHENS, Ga. - A University of Georgia student is lucky to be alive after getting caught in a shooting early Saturday morning. The Athens-Clarke County police said the shooting took place on Clayton Street, near Pulaski Street. At around 2:15 a.m. the student, who police believe was not the intended...
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton County SAT scores show mixed results

COVINGTON — Eastside High School students surpassed the state and nation on the 2022 SAT in both math and the composite score, at 518 and 1,054, respectively. Eastside students also topped the nation in evidenced-based reading and writing with a score of 536, which matched the state average for public school students this year.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

PHOTOS: Athens residents rally to address housing crisis

Georgia House District 120 Democratic candidate Mokah Jasmine Johnson hosted a press conference on the steps of Athens-Clarke County City Hall on Friday, Sept. 30. Five residents, who said they are being displaced by Prosperity Capital Partners, spoke to the crowd about their experience and list of demands. Following the...
ATHENS, GA
Atlanta Magazine

GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

AG Carr announces gang arrests, indictments in Athens

Attorney General Chris Carr says the state’s new Gang Prosecution unit has sought and obtained warrants against nine suspected gang members in Athens: the suspects—believed to be members of two gangs that operate in Athens-Clarke County—face dozens of charges that include weapons and drug offenses. Carr says the Athens indictments are the first for the Attorney General’s gang unit, which was created in July.
ATHENS, GA
athensceo.com

These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation

A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
ROSWELL, GA
WGAU

Judge to hear arguments on special election lawsuit

A judge from Columbia County will hear arguments today in Athens: it’s a lawsuit brought by a citizens group that is looking to overturn a decision by the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections. The Elections Board has set March 21 of next year as the date for a special...
ATHENS, GA
University of Georgia
K-12 Education
Education
Politics
Red and Black

LatinxFest rescheduled for end of month due to event permit issues

Editor’s note: The Red & Black is sponsoring this year’s LatinxFest. Athens’ LatinxFest, one of the local highlights of Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month, was originally planned for Oct. 1, but has since been postponed until Oct. 30. The annual downtown festival showcases local Latinx performers, musicians and businesses.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia high school football standout killed in parking lot shooting

Tragic story coming from Gwinnett County, Georgia where 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed outside Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Lawrenceville, Georgia. DeWitt was a standout football player at Jefferson High School in Jefferson, Georgia. Jefferson High football coach Travis Noland told 11Alive that Dewitt’s death has send a shock...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
WGAU

Auburn center makes bold claim about UGA: ‘We could demolish them, I believe personally, up front

Georgia is unlikely to have its top defensive lineman in Jalen Carter as he deals with an MCL injury. That appears to have emboldened Auburn heading into Saturday’s game. Auburn center Brandon Council spoke to reporters on Wednesday at Auburn and made it clear how the Tigers could go about beating Georgia in Athens for the first time since the 2005 season.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Rainbow crosswalk installed in downtown Athens

Walks through downtown Athens got a little bit more colorful on Oct. 4, as a rainbow crosswalk was installed spanning College Avenue at Clayton Street near College Square. The Athens Rainbow Crosswalk Initiative was started in 2019 by Cameron Harrelson, president of the Athens Pride & Queer Collective, after the success of the Pride Festival that same year.
ATHENS, GA

