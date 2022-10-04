ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Join us for the 9th Annual Athens Vulture Festival, LIVE! Saturday, October 22nd

The ACC Vulture Festival is a celebration of "nature's clean-up crew," the vulture! Vultures are key to a healthy ecosystem. Just like the Solid Waste Department, they help keep the environment safe and clean by picking up the "leftovers." Vultures are often under-appreciated or even cast as villain or outcasts in cartoons and stories. Every year, during this week, we shine a spotlight on this amazing creature, which includes a wide variety of species from all over the world. We also shine a spotlight on our landfill property, which serves to do more than just bury your trash - we strive for waste reduction in all that we do, including composting organics such as food scraps, leaf & limb, and biosolids, as well as recycling materials and reclaiming landfill gasses to convert into electricity. Join us this week for a series of educational and fun activities, programming, and community!
WINTERVILLE, GA
Mule Camp Market returns to Gainesville’s Midland Greenway

Gainesville’s annual fall festival returns for three days of music, food and fun this weekend at the Midland Greenway. Mule Camp Market will run from Friday, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 9. The festival was previously held at the Downtown Square but moved in 2021 to accommodate for more...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Emmanuel Episcopal Thrift House sells clothes, other items for good

A quaint white cottage with a striking red door sits patiently on Prince Avenue, hidden among the multitude of corporations and shiny new buildings that surround it, waiting for a new customer to walk through the doors and experience the magic that is the Emmanuel Episcopal Thrift House. Associated with...
ATHENS, GA
John Thompson

Cumming City Center announces first community concert

(Cumming, GA) The Lou Sobh Amphitheater at the Cumming City Center will be rocking Friday, October 21 at 7 p.m., and many residents may be “Comfortably Numb.”. City officials just announced that Interstellar Echoes, the Southeast’s premiere Pink Floyd tribute band, will take the stage during a free concert.
CUMMING, GA
PHOTOS: Athens residents rally to address housing crisis

Georgia House District 120 Democratic candidate Mokah Jasmine Johnson hosted a press conference on the steps of Athens-Clarke County City Hall on Friday, Sept. 30. Five residents, who said they are being displaced by Prosperity Capital Partners, spoke to the crowd about their experience and list of demands. Following the...
ATHENS, GA
Adoptable Animals at ACC Animal Services

Like what you just read? Support Flagpole by making a donation today. Every dollar you give helps fund our ongoing mission to provide Athens with quality, independent journalism.
ATHENS, GA
GAINESVILLE, GA
Gwinnett County has a new glass recycling location

Gwinnett County is teaming up with Waste Management to expand the county’s glass recycling program to E.E. Robinson Park beginning today. The program supports residents’ requests to recycle glass. This is the third drop-off glass recycling location offered through the county’s glass recycling program, which has already diverted...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation

A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
ROSWELL, GA
Afternoon house fire guts Gainesville mobile home

The Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an early afternoon residential fire. Around 12:45 p.m. on October 7, Hall County E-911 dispatched crews to the scene in the 5300 block of Elrod Road in Gainesville. When firefighters arrived, they found the double-wide mobile home “fully involved,” says Hall County Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Kimberlie Ledsinger.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Cumming issues Boil Water Advisory

The City of Cumming is issuing a boil water advisory for various streets in the area after a waterline was ruptured. The affected streets include:. Citizens who live in this area are advised to boil drinking water until the advisory is lifted. The city says the BWA is expected to be lifted by Friday, Oct. 7.
CUMMING, GA
ACCGov Seeks Public Input on Barber Street Bike & Pedestrian Improvements

The Athens-Clarke County Transportation and Public Works Department is seeking public input on bicycle and pedestrian improvement options on Barber Street between Boulevard and Prince Avenue through October 16, 2022. An interactive map showing the five alternatives and a public feedback form are now available at www.accgov.com/barber. The page provides...
ATHENS, GA

