Machine Gun Kelly Pays Tribute To 'Great Human Being' Chester Bennington

Photo: Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly is reflecting on the time he spent with late Lincoln Park frontman Chester Bennington shortly before his death.

During a concert at OVO Arena Wembley in London over the weekend, the Mainstream Sellout musician paid tribute to Bennington, whom he called a "great human being," per NME . In 2017, MGK performed with Lincoln Park in Poland and was preparing to hit the road with the band for its One More Light tour in North America when Bennington suddenly passed away , resulting in the tour's cancellation.

"We had a tour that we were about to start and three days before we started that tour, Chester passed away," he said. "The last time I saw him was here in Europe, so I encourage you, because life is short, to go live this life. I know it's hard, man. I know this s--- is f------ hard. But nights like tonight make life worth it."

Earlier this summer, fans took time to honor Bennington on the fifth anniversary of his death , with many reflecting on how he "saved a whole generation by describing his own pain." The Lincoln Park Association also shared a heartfelt note to both the late singer and his fans.

"We know today is rough for a lot of people. It is for us to, and not just today, we miss Chester every time we hear a Lincoln Park song or see a picture of him randomly online," the organization said in a tweet. "Use today to practice self care. Find something that makes you happy. It's what Chester would want."