Letcher County, KY

WJHL

Remodeled Walmart opens in Bristol, Tennessee

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A newly remodeled Walmart has opened for business in Bristol, Tennessee. According to a release from Walmart, the remodeled location has various store improvements and upgrades that include: a new layout, remodeled bathrooms, a vision center, additional self-checkout lanes and more. “The store improvements bring a more welcoming environment for customers […]
BRISTOL, TN
wymt.com

ARH flood relief distribution center closing to public, entering new phase

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The ARH flood distribution center opened shortly after flooding hit Eastern Kentucky. It quickly became a hub for those impacted by flooding, regardless of county, to pick up supplies. ”We’ve had about 5,500 families come through, about 20,000 people have come through here,” said Chris Moeller...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

‘The only consecutive festival’: 41st Jenny Wiley Festival fills weekend with fall fun

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Star City if falling into the new season with a little tradition, celebrating the 41st Annual Jenny Wiley Festival this weekend. The festival, which organizers celebrate proudly as “the only consecutive festival”- after adjusting and continuing through the early years of the pandemic- has been packed with familiar sights, smells, and sounds. But the event is growing, adding new booths and options this year.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
wymt.com

Members of the Millstone community hope to build back stronger

MILLSTONE, Ky. (WYMT) - McCray Lane in the Millstone community looks a lot different than before the flood. The damage was so substantial to the community that some people had to tear down their homes. Dean McBee and his wife were able to salvage their home but still can’t live...
MILLSTONE, KY
WJHL

What festivals are happening this weekend in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — With the perfect fall weather forecast for Oct. 8-9, many are looking for fun weekend activities. As it turns out, multiple big-time festivals around the region will be underway across the Tri-Cities, including Jonesborough’s Storytelling Festival, Unicoi County’s Apple Festival, Marion’s Chili Championship and more. News Channel 11 compiled a list that features […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wvih.com

Body Found Along Creek Bank Identified

The body found over the weekend in Breathitt County is that of 29 year-old Nancy Cundiff, according to family members. Cundiff, along with Vanessa Baker, had been missing since the July flooding. The Breathitt County Coroner says his office was called out by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
Claiborne Progress

Passing the buck; PVEC opts to funnel funds to member customers

Strangely enough, the COVID-19 pandemic can be credited for giving area electric users a break in the form of a 2.5 percent base rate credit. The Powell Valley Electric Cooperative board of directors has chosen for the third time in as many years to pass the savings on to its member customers.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
mountain-topmedia.com

Pike man charged with attacking woman in Louisville hotel room

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pike County man has been arrested on charges related to an attack in a Louisville hotel room last month. Nicholas Vogelsang, 40, of Pikeville, is charged in Jefferson County with felony counts of unlawful imprisonment and strangulation, as well as misdemeanor counts of assault and terroristic threatening.
PIKEVILLE, KY
1039thebulldog.com

More than 30,000 tons of flood debris removed from waterways

More than 30,000 tons of flood debris have been pulled out of Letcher County waterways since cleanup started in August. The Mountain Eagle reports that includes 29 cars that have been pulled out of streams by contractors under the guidance of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Work continues in Mayking, Millstone,...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

1 dead in Floyd County, Kentucky crash

LANGLEY, KY (WOWK) – One person has died after a single vehicle crash in Floyd County. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened around 4:41 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 on Route 680 in Langley. Troopers say the vehicle exited the roadway, striking a guardrail. KSP says the driver, identified as Jason Bailey, 45, of […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Johnson City Press

Energy demonstration site slated for Wise County

RICHMOND - While Virginia’s new energy plan envisions a nuclear reactor in southwest Virginia in a decade, Wise County will see a series of energy demonstration sites in about two years. Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday announced plans for the first of two demonstration sites under the Discovery, Education,...
WISE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Wise County officials: Labor, interest rates, land pose challenges to available housing

WISE – Wednesday’s online Zoom forum on Wise County’s housing availability painted a tough picture for economic development officials, employers and the construction/development sector. Moderated by Wise County Industrial Development Authority Executive Director Brian Falin, the forum attracted 57 people from local and state government agencies, real...
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Hurley High School to be closed for up to a year after fire

HURLEY, Va. (WJHL) – Students in Hurley, Virginia may not see the inside of their high school for a year, according to school district officials. A letter from Buchanan County Public Schools superintendent Melanie Hibbitts states that Hurley High School has been inspected after a fire Tuesday. “The building has been inspected and is confirmed […]
HURLEY, VA

