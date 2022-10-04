Read full article on original website
Washington County Animal Shelter at capacity with 400+ pets
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hundreds of pets in Washington County are in need of new homes, and the local shelter is out of room to house any more. According to a post from the Washington County Animal Shelter, staff are caring for 426 dogs, cats and kittens as of Friday. The post states the […]
Community Baby Shower held for Perry County residents
Several organizations recently set up at the Perry County Park to participate in a community baby shower sponsored by the local Family Resource and Youth Centers (FRYSCs) on Sept. 29. The baby shower, said event organizers, focused on families with children from ages 0-5 and expectant mothers. “The event was...
wjhl.com
These cuties are up for adoption this weekend, Tails and Paws for Friday
Tails and Paws highlights animals that are up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. The animal shelter is at capacity this weekend. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can give the shelter a call at (423) 926 8769 for more information or pay the shelter a visit.
Remodeled Walmart opens in Bristol, Tennessee
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A newly remodeled Walmart has opened for business in Bristol, Tennessee. According to a release from Walmart, the remodeled location has various store improvements and upgrades that include: a new layout, remodeled bathrooms, a vision center, additional self-checkout lanes and more. “The store improvements bring a more welcoming environment for customers […]
wymt.com
Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter receives large donation for flood relief
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) received a large donation from Petco Love and PetSmart Charities. Both charities donated $25,000 each in disaster relief funds for a donation of $50,000 going to the animal shelter. The donation will help KRRAS care for the hundreds of...
wymt.com
ARH flood relief distribution center closing to public, entering new phase
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The ARH flood distribution center opened shortly after flooding hit Eastern Kentucky. It quickly became a hub for those impacted by flooding, regardless of county, to pick up supplies. ”We’ve had about 5,500 families come through, about 20,000 people have come through here,” said Chris Moeller...
wymt.com
‘The only consecutive festival’: 41st Jenny Wiley Festival fills weekend with fall fun
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Star City if falling into the new season with a little tradition, celebrating the 41st Annual Jenny Wiley Festival this weekend. The festival, which organizers celebrate proudly as “the only consecutive festival”- after adjusting and continuing through the early years of the pandemic- has been packed with familiar sights, smells, and sounds. But the event is growing, adding new booths and options this year.
wymt.com
Members of the Millstone community hope to build back stronger
MILLSTONE, Ky. (WYMT) - McCray Lane in the Millstone community looks a lot different than before the flood. The damage was so substantial to the community that some people had to tear down their homes. Dean McBee and his wife were able to salvage their home but still can’t live...
What festivals are happening this weekend in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — With the perfect fall weather forecast for Oct. 8-9, many are looking for fun weekend activities. As it turns out, multiple big-time festivals around the region will be underway across the Tri-Cities, including Jonesborough’s Storytelling Festival, Unicoi County’s Apple Festival, Marion’s Chili Championship and more. News Channel 11 compiled a list that features […]
wvih.com
Body Found Along Creek Bank Identified
The body found over the weekend in Breathitt County is that of 29 year-old Nancy Cundiff, according to family members. Cundiff, along with Vanessa Baker, had been missing since the July flooding. The Breathitt County Coroner says his office was called out by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife...
Claiborne Progress
Passing the buck; PVEC opts to funnel funds to member customers
Strangely enough, the COVID-19 pandemic can be credited for giving area electric users a break in the form of a 2.5 percent base rate credit. The Powell Valley Electric Cooperative board of directors has chosen for the third time in as many years to pass the savings on to its member customers.
mountain-topmedia.com
Pike man charged with attacking woman in Louisville hotel room
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pike County man has been arrested on charges related to an attack in a Louisville hotel room last month. Nicholas Vogelsang, 40, of Pikeville, is charged in Jefferson County with felony counts of unlawful imprisonment and strangulation, as well as misdemeanor counts of assault and terroristic threatening.
clayconews.com
Morehead, Kentucky: KSP Asks for Public's Help Locating a Morgan County Man
WEST LIBERTY, KY (October 6, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police reported on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 that KSP, Post 8, Morehead is seeking the public’s help in locating a Morgan County man wanted on an active warrant of arrest. Danny Bolin (62) from West Liberty, KY is...
1039thebulldog.com
More than 30,000 tons of flood debris removed from waterways
More than 30,000 tons of flood debris have been pulled out of Letcher County waterways since cleanup started in August. The Mountain Eagle reports that includes 29 cars that have been pulled out of streams by contractors under the guidance of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Work continues in Mayking, Millstone,...
1 dead in Floyd County, Kentucky crash
LANGLEY, KY (WOWK) – One person has died after a single vehicle crash in Floyd County. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened around 4:41 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 on Route 680 in Langley. Troopers say the vehicle exited the roadway, striking a guardrail. KSP says the driver, identified as Jason Bailey, 45, of […]
clayconews.com
State Police Investigate Fatal Collision on KY Route 680 in Floyd County, Kentucky
LANGLEY, KY – Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 9, Pikeville is reporting the following. KSP Post 9 received a call on October 02, 2022, at 4:41 p.m. reporting a single vehicle collision had occurred on Kentucky Route 680 in the Langley community of Floyd County. KSP Troopers from Post...
Johnson City Press
Energy demonstration site slated for Wise County
RICHMOND - While Virginia’s new energy plan envisions a nuclear reactor in southwest Virginia in a decade, Wise County will see a series of energy demonstration sites in about two years. Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday announced plans for the first of two demonstration sites under the Discovery, Education,...
Johnson City Press
Wise County officials: Labor, interest rates, land pose challenges to available housing
WISE – Wednesday’s online Zoom forum on Wise County’s housing availability painted a tough picture for economic development officials, employers and the construction/development sector. Moderated by Wise County Industrial Development Authority Executive Director Brian Falin, the forum attracted 57 people from local and state government agencies, real...
wymt.com
UPIKE unveils newest athletics facility with ribbon cutting and interactive tour
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the University of Pikeville, the City of Pikeville, and the City of Coal Run gathered at the site of UPIKE’s newest facility, the UPIKE SportsPlex, for a ribbon cutting followed by an interactive tour. The SportsPlex will bring state-of-the-art equipment and cutting-edge technology...
Hurley High School to be closed for up to a year after fire
HURLEY, Va. (WJHL) – Students in Hurley, Virginia may not see the inside of their high school for a year, according to school district officials. A letter from Buchanan County Public Schools superintendent Melanie Hibbitts states that Hurley High School has been inspected after a fire Tuesday. “The building has been inspected and is confirmed […]
