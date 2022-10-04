Open enrollment for Arkansas Tech University calendar year 2023 employee benefits will take place Monday, Oct. 24-Friday, Nov. 4. All ATU employees will need to make benefit elections for 2023 by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Similar to open enrollment one year ago, employees can complete their elections online using the PlanSource benefits portal. Employees will only need to log in and complete their 2023 open enrollment if they wish to make changes or if they need to enroll/re-enroll in a flexible spending account (FSA). Those who currently participate in an FSA must re-enroll.

RUSSELLVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO