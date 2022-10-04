Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
arkansastechnews.com
Support ATU During 2022 Signature Weekend of Giving
Members of the Arkansas Tech University community can unlock more than $70,000 in challenge gifts by contributing to the ATU Foundation during the 2022 ATU Signature Weekend of Giving Oct. 13-16. Donors may designate their gift to benefit the Fight On Fund, the College of Business and Economic Development, the...
arkansastechnews.com
Nominees for 2022 ATU Homecoming Court Announced
Fifty-nine Arkansas Tech University students have been nominated by their peers for a position on the 2022 ATU Homecoming court. Five female students and five male students will be selected for the court through an interview process. The members of the 2022 ATU Homecoming court will be announced during a pep rally at Thone Stadium at Buerkle Field in Russellville at 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10.
arkansastechnews.com
$2 Million Grant to Aid ATU Students With Children
Arkansas Tech University has received a grant from the U.S. Department of Education Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) program that could provide more than $2 million in assistance for ATU students. As a result of the grant, a cohort of 50 Pell Grant-eligible ATU students who have...
arkansastechnews.com
ATU Employee Benefits Open Enrollment Begins Oct. 24
Open enrollment for Arkansas Tech University calendar year 2023 employee benefits will take place Monday, Oct. 24-Friday, Nov. 4. All ATU employees will need to make benefit elections for 2023 by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Similar to open enrollment one year ago, employees can complete their elections online using the PlanSource benefits portal. Employees will only need to log in and complete their 2023 open enrollment if they wish to make changes or if they need to enroll/re-enroll in a flexible spending account (FSA). Those who currently participate in an FSA must re-enroll.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
arkansastechnews.com
19 of the Last 9 Honorees for 2022 Announced
Arkansas Tech University has selected its 19 of the Last 9 award winners for 2022. The honorees will be recognized during an ATU Homecoming 2022 weekend reception on Saturday, Oct. 15. Visit www.atualumni.com/homecoming for more information about Homecoming events. The 19 of the Last 9 award is named in recognition...
KHBS
Tyson to move all corporate workers to Northwest Arkansas, and build new campus
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson will require all corporate employees to work at their Springdale, Arkansas world headquarters, according to a news release. Tyson will move workers from Chicago, Downers Grove, Illinois and South Dakota to Arkansas over the next ten months, starting in early 2023. “That’s great news,” said...
arkansastechnews.com
Tech Tidbits: “You Have to Believe in the Process”
Arkansas Tech University quarterback Jack Grissom could have transferred. He could have walked away from football altogether. Instead, he stayed the course at ATU. Last Saturday, his patience and perseverance were rewarded. Grissom completed 15-of-22 passes for 184 yards to help the Wonder Boys defeat Southern Nazarene University 48-35. It...
How much longer will Arkansans see construction on I-30?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Most central Arkansas drivers have become familiar with the construction projects on I-30, but they still need to look out for road closures and new signage. The projects have been moving along, but some are beginning to wonder how much longer they can expect the...
RELATED PEOPLE
onlyinark.com
Chaffee Crossing: Rethinking History
Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority has established an interconnected community at Chaffee Crossing. The unique relationship with the old and new comes about through a long-range Master Plan that many are beginning to experience in fruition. Fort Chaffee is one of the most extended military connections for the state of Arkansas....
bestofarkansassports.com
The Case For & Against Pittman as Potential Mike Anderson of Razorback Football
Back-to-back losses by Arkansas football, including a 49-26 beatdown in front of a large home crowd for its 16th straight loss to Alabama, has probably already rekindled an unwanted familiar feeling for at least a portion of the fan base. After all, it’s a tune Arkansas fans know all too...
KHBS
Three candidates running for sheriff in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Ark. — Three candidates are running to be the next Scott County sheriff. If elected to office, the candidates told 40/29 News they would focus on illegal drugs and the effects they have on the community. "Because it's everywhere, it's not just Scott County, it's everywhere," said...
Fort Smith vehicle-building accident affecting traffic
At approximately 11 a.m. on October 3, Fort Smith police responded to an accident involving a vehicle striking a building.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTLO
Burn ban issued for 3 area counties
A burn ban is now in effect for three area counties in north central Arkansas. The bans were put in effect Monday for Izard, Searcy and Stone counties due to dry conditions and no rain in the forecast. Baxter County is currently not under a burn ban, but one is...
I-40 WB now open near Conway after crash involving fire trucks, semi
The westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Conway were at a standstill Wednesday morning due to a crash involving a pair of fire trucks and a semi.
KATV
Death of Conway woman ruled homicide after investigation, Little Rock police say
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police have ruled an early September death as a homicide on Tuesday. According to officials, officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon call at 612 E. Roosevelt Road on September, 4. 37-year-old Candice Godbold, of Conway, was located by police unresponsive and...
Who Has The Juiciest Chicken In Fort Smith?
Chicken is one of the most popular dining choices when it comes to eating out. It's healthy and packed with protein and vitamins. There are dozens of ways to prepare chicken, from being baked to grilled. The great thing about living in Fort Smith is that there are dozens of different restaurants to choose from, all of whom serve some sort of chicken.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATV
I-30 traffic backed up from Alcoa Road to I-430 interchange
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Traffic is backed up in Saline County on Wednesday due to an overturned truck. The traffic is backed up from Alcoa Road to the I-430 interchange. If you are traveling this way try to avoid it to the best of your ability.
KTLO
Hot Springs man sentenced to 7 years for drug trafficking
HOT SPRINGS — A Hot Springs man was sentenced Monday to 84 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of methamphetamine. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Hot Springs.
Suspect obtained restraining order against murdered woman in Arkansas
Kacey Jennings, the man arrested in connection with the murder of Allison Maria Castro, 28, obtained a restraining order against her this summer, only to ask for it to be dismissed one day later.
KHBS
Crawford Co. Sheriff's Department investigating death of man found shot inside home
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. — A homicide investigation is underway into the death of Jerry Wiley, 76, after first responders were called to his home on Monday, according to Sheriff Jim Damante. Crawford County first responders and deputies were called to a home on Sunny Slope Drive, near Kibler, for...
Comments / 0