ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
arkansastechnews.com

Support ATU During 2022 Signature Weekend of Giving

Members of the Arkansas Tech University community can unlock more than $70,000 in challenge gifts by contributing to the ATU Foundation during the 2022 ATU Signature Weekend of Giving Oct. 13-16. Donors may designate their gift to benefit the Fight On Fund, the College of Business and Economic Development, the...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
arkansastechnews.com

Nominees for 2022 ATU Homecoming Court Announced

Fifty-nine Arkansas Tech University students have been nominated by their peers for a position on the 2022 ATU Homecoming court. Five female students and five male students will be selected for the court through an interview process. The members of the 2022 ATU Homecoming court will be announced during a pep rally at Thone Stadium at Buerkle Field in Russellville at 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10.
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
arkansastechnews.com

$2 Million Grant to Aid ATU Students With Children

Arkansas Tech University has received a grant from the U.S. Department of Education Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) program that could provide more than $2 million in assistance for ATU students. As a result of the grant, a cohort of 50 Pell Grant-eligible ATU students who have...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
arkansastechnews.com

ATU Employee Benefits Open Enrollment Begins Oct. 24

Open enrollment for Arkansas Tech University calendar year 2023 employee benefits will take place Monday, Oct. 24-Friday, Nov. 4. All ATU employees will need to make benefit elections for 2023 by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Similar to open enrollment one year ago, employees can complete their elections online using the PlanSource benefits portal. Employees will only need to log in and complete their 2023 open enrollment if they wish to make changes or if they need to enroll/re-enroll in a flexible spending account (FSA). Those who currently participate in an FSA must re-enroll.
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Russellville, AR
Education
City
Russellville, AR
Ozark, AR
Education
City
Ozark, AR
State
Arkansas State
arkansastechnews.com

19 of the Last 9 Honorees for 2022 Announced

Arkansas Tech University has selected its 19 of the Last 9 award winners for 2022. The honorees will be recognized during an ATU Homecoming 2022 weekend reception on Saturday, Oct. 15. Visit www.atualumni.com/homecoming for more information about Homecoming events. The 19 of the Last 9 award is named in recognition...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
arkansastechnews.com

Tech Tidbits: “You Have to Believe in the Process”

Arkansas Tech University quarterback Jack Grissom could have transferred. He could have walked away from football altogether. Instead, he stayed the course at ATU. Last Saturday, his patience and perseverance were rewarded. Grissom completed 15-of-22 passes for 184 yards to help the Wonder Boys defeat Southern Nazarene University 48-35. It...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Harris
onlyinark.com

Chaffee Crossing: Rethinking History

Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority has established an interconnected community at Chaffee Crossing. The unique relationship with the old and new comes about through a long-range Master Plan that many are beginning to experience in fruition. Fort Chaffee is one of the most extended military connections for the state of Arkansas....
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Three candidates running for sheriff in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Ark. — Three candidates are running to be the next Scott County sheriff. If elected to office, the candidates told 40/29 News they would focus on illegal drugs and the effects they have on the community. "Because it's everywhere, it's not just Scott County, it's everywhere," said...
SCOTT COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atu#Central Arkansas#K12#Linus College#Atu Ozark
KTLO

Burn ban issued for 3 area counties

A burn ban is now in effect for three area counties in north central Arkansas. The bans were put in effect Monday for Izard, Searcy and Stone counties due to dry conditions and no rain in the forecast. Baxter County is currently not under a burn ban, but one is...
SALESVILLE, AR
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Juiciest Chicken In Fort Smith?

Chicken is one of the most popular dining choices when it comes to eating out. It's healthy and packed with protein and vitamins. There are dozens of ways to prepare chicken, from being baked to grilled. The great thing about living in Fort Smith is that there are dozens of different restaurants to choose from, all of whom serve some sort of chicken.
FORT SMITH, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
KTLO

Hot Springs man sentenced to 7 years for drug trafficking

HOT SPRINGS — A Hot Springs man was sentenced Monday to 84 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of methamphetamine. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Hot Springs.
HOT SPRINGS, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy