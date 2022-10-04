Read full article on original website
Related
1039thebulldog.com
LCC takes on Clay County in homecoming district game
Tonight continues week 8 of high school football in Kentucky and across the mountains. It’s homecoming tonight for Letcher County Central. The #10 ranked Cougars will take on the Clay County Tigers. The Cougars are 5-2 overall 2-0 in the district. Clay County is 4-2 and 1-1 in the...
1039thebulldog.com
Perry Central claims girls 53rd District championship
In a Shootout on penalty kicks, the Perry County Central Lady Commodores won the girls soccer 53rd district championship beating the Letcher County Central Lady Cougars 3-2 at Hazard last night. Perry County Central won the the boys soccer 53rd district championship game over Hazard Wednesday night.
1039thebulldog.com
Whitesburg Middle School girls win over Millard
In Middle school girls basketball from Thursday. The Whitesburg Lady Jackets got 3 wins over the Millard Lady Mustangs in AC and D teams. In the D game. WMS won by a score of 18-6 to finish the regular season undefeated at 18-0. WMS was led in scoring by Kaylee Hampton with 9 points followed by 8 points from Marah Dixon.
wymt.com
Knott Co. couple detail remarkable flood survival story
PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WYMT) - David and Ruby Jacobs have lived in the same house for decades. That is until July 28, when flood water destroyed everything. As the water began rushing into their house, David Jacobs knew they needed to leave. “We were in here in the house and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
State Police investigating deadly Southern Kentucky crash
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London are investigating a crash that left one man dead in Wayne County Thursday evening. Troopers were called out to a two-vehicle crash KY-1894 in Wayne County just after 5:30 Thursday evening. Their initial investigation concludes that a...
1 injured, home a total loss in Rockcastle County due to fire
Units from both the Mount Vernon Fire Department and Broadhead arrived after 2 a.m. to find the home completely engulfed in flames.
High-speed chase leads to arrest of Stanton man
An attempted traffic stop on a vehicle near Hardwicks Creek Road in Powell County went awry on Tuesday.
clayconews.com
Morehead, Kentucky: KSP Asks for Public's Help Locating a Morgan County Man
WEST LIBERTY, KY (October 6, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police reported on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 that KSP, Post 8, Morehead is seeking the public’s help in locating a Morgan County man wanted on an active warrant of arrest. Danny Bolin (62) from West Liberty, KY is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 dead in Floyd County, Kentucky crash
LANGLEY, KY (WOWK) – One person has died after a single vehicle crash in Floyd County. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened around 4:41 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 on Route 680 in Langley. Troopers say the vehicle exited the roadway, striking a guardrail. KSP says the driver, identified as Jason Bailey, 45, of […]
2 charged for Laurel County church van theft, vandalism
Deputies said the two were caught on surveillance video in the parking lot of Victory Baptist Chruch cutting holes in the gas tank of two church vans.
clayconews.com
ARREST: DRUGS, CASH SEIZED DURING JOINT INVESTIGATION BY AGENCIES IN LAUREL COUNTY, KENTUCKY
LONDON, KY (October 6, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel County Sheriff John Root and London Police Chief Travis Dotson report that on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and the London Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on Winding Blade Road in northern Laurel County.
WLKY.com
Investigation of missing 9-year-old girl leads to body in Kentucky storage unit
OWENSBORO, Ky. — Kentucky deputies who were investigating a missing child found a body in a storage unit and have arrested a man and his girlfriend, authorities said. Jose Gomez-Alvarez, 32, and Cheyanne Porter, 27, were arrested by Kentucky State Police in Berea on Monday after warrants were issued for the two on charges of tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse, Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith told the Messenger-Inquirer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wymt.com
ARH flood relief distribution center closing to public, entering new phase
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The ARH flood distribution center opened shortly after flooding hit Eastern Kentucky. It quickly became a hub for those impacted by flooding, regardless of county, to pick up supplies. ”We’ve had about 5,500 families come through, about 20,000 people have come through here,” said Chris Moeller...
clayconews.com
Richmond Kentucky Man, the last Defendant in Large Fentanyl Trafficking Conspiracy Sentenced to Federal Prison
LEXINGTON, KY (October 5, 2022) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Kentucky is reporting that a Richmond, Ky., man, Bud Hembree, 49, was sentenced on Tuesday to 230 months in prison, by Chief U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves, for conspiracy to distribute 40 grams of more of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
fox56news.com
3 arrested in Richmond for alleged assault, aggravated trafficking
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Richmond Police Department responded this week to a residence in reference to a physical domestic altercation and reports of shots fired, and arrested three individuals as a result. When Officers arrived at the home on Aqueduct Drive on Wednesday, they located several subjects...
kentuckytoday.com
8th defendant sentenced in fentanyl trafficking conspiracy
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – The eighth and final defendant in a large central Kentucky fentanyl trafficking conspiracy has been sentenced to 230 months in prison, by Chief U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves at U.S. District Court in Lexington. Bud Hembree, 49, of Richmond, had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to...
wymt.com
Two arrested for allegedly vandalizing church buses
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people were arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with the vandalism of two church buses in Laurel County. 29-year-old Ashley Cope and 27-year-old Natasha Scott are accused of cutting holes in the gas tanks of two church buses in the parking lot of Victory Baptist Church near London. The pair was observed on surveillance tape leaving the church in a red pickup truck.
1039thebulldog.com
More than 30,000 tons of flood debris removed from waterways
More than 30,000 tons of flood debris have been pulled out of Letcher County waterways since cleanup started in August. The Mountain Eagle reports that includes 29 cars that have been pulled out of streams by contractors under the guidance of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Work continues in Mayking, Millstone,...
Loretta Lynn's legacy lives on at these destinations
Loretta Lynn's Ranch in Hurricane Mills, TennesseeLoretta Lynn's Ranch. Loretta Lynn, our beloved Kentucky story teller, has built a legacy that will live on. If your heart needs to physically feel a bit closer to her, here's some places that you might want to visit.
wymt.com
Drug interdiction team makes ‘large bust’ during traffic stop on Interstate 75
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is facing charges and another was cited following what one law enforcement task force is calling a ‘major drug bust’. The Laurel County 75/80 Drug Interdiction Team, which is made up of officers from the London Police Department and Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, confiscated a large number of drugs during a traffic stop on I-75 early Wednesday.
Comments / 0