In Middle school girls basketball from Thursday. The Whitesburg Lady Jackets got 3 wins over the Millard Lady Mustangs in AC and D teams. In the D game. WMS won by a score of 18-6 to finish the regular season undefeated at 18-0. WMS was led in scoring by Kaylee Hampton with 9 points followed by 8 points from Marah Dixon.

WHITESBURG, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO