Committee in initial fundraising stages of Kewaunee inclusive playground
Building a more inclusive playground for all to enjoy begins with your support. The Bruemmer Park Inclusive Playground Committee began raising the $450,000 needed to outfit the accessible park earlier this year following similar efforts that were completed at Kewaunee School District a few years ago and are currently underway in Baileys Harbor. Rhonda Detempel was inspired to begin this quest for the Kewaunee County kids two years ago while working with a girl who could not join some of her friends on a playground because she was in a wheelchair. She envisions a place where kids and adults can come from all around the area to play with each other regardless of ability.
Cape Cod Commission sharing strategies with Door County
Door County is often referred to as the Cape Cod of the Midwest, and next Tuesday, you will have the opportunity to hear from the Deputy Director of the Cape Cod Commission at a special program in Egg Harbor. Hosted by the Door County Environmental Council, Erin Perry will explain how Cape Cod became a thriving economic region while keeping its natural habitats well-preserved. She shares what Door County may learn from Cape Cod’s success in balancing environmental preservation with increased business growth.
Door, Kewaunee counties back in low COVID community level
After one week at the medium COVID-19 community level, things have gotten better according to metrics set by the Centers for Disease Control. Door and Kewaunee counties are listed at the low community level after being upgraded to medium last week. Fifty-one of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are in the low level, with 19 listed at the medium level and two at the high. According to its Monday situation update, Door County saw another 45 cases of COVID-19 come through out of 108 total tests. The one reported death was Door County’s 67th since the beginning of the pandemic. Kewaunee County has not updated its COVID-19 page since September 9th, but the USA Today Network reports that it has seen 105 new cases and 10 additional deaths since that report.
Frustrations growing with Anderson Dock graffiti
Village of Ephraim officials are begging you to keep your paint brushes off the area surrounding the famous Anderson Park warehouse. The building, which houses the Hardy Gallery, has been a beacon for graffiti since boaters began writing their names on it in the 1880s to document their arrival. According to village officials, the problem now is tourists are leaving their mark in other spots around Anderson Dock if they cannot squeeze their inscription on the building’s brown and technicolored walls. At last month’s board meeting, Village Administrator Brent Bristol shared that the fire boat was graffitied, falling in line with the rocks and concrete around the building. Village President Mike McCutcheon shared his anger with the board and requested that the Physical Facilities and Utilities Committee and the Community Protection Committee look into how they can monitor, police, and ultimately punish those participating in the act.
Thousands show up for Pumpkin Patch
Beautiful weather brought out large crowds on Saturday to Egg Harbor for their annual Pumpkin Patch Festival. In addition to the sunshine, Pumpkin Patch revelers were treated to live music, carnival rides, pumpkin and scarecrow displays, and other activities lining the streets of Egg Harbor. More activities are planned for...
Luxemburg-Casco, Gibraltar featured on NEW Radio Sports Network Friday
NEW Radio Sports Network will feature two games on Friday night with playoff seeding implications in play. On 96.7 WBDK, Luxemburg-Casco needs a victory to keep its playoff hopes alive when they welcome Fox Valley Lutheran. On 105.1 The GOAT, Gibraltar needs a win to secure a top seed when...
Luxemburg-Casco volleyball wins De Pere Tournament
The Luxemburg-Casco volleyball team picked up a quintuplet of wins en route to a tournament championship in De Pere on Saturday. In pool play, the Spartans beat DePere 25-15, 25-10, West DePere 25-13, 25-11, and Fond du Lac 28-26, 25-21. In the semifinal, the Spartans beat Pulaski 25-17, 25-11 before capturing the championship match they beat DePere a second time 25-20, 25-16.
Luxemburg-Casco, Schley pick-off Foxes on 96.7 WBDK
The Luxemburg-Casco Spartans kept their playoff hopes alive by hanging on to a 16-14 home win over Fox Valley Lutheran in North Eastern Conference football action on 96.7 WBDK. The Spartans scored two touchdowns early in the fourth quarter to take a 16-0 lead before a desperate comeback by the...
