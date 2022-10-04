ORLANDO, Fla. (CBS12) — The Orlando Free Fall ride, where 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death in March, will be torn down, according to the Orlando Sentinel. The move comes after Sampson's parents sued the owner, manufacturer, and landlord earlier this year. They claimed the defendants were negligent and failed to provide proper safety measures for the ride.

