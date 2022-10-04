Daniel Ricciardo insists he won’t be rushed into any decision regarding his F1 future with the 33-year-old still without a seat for next year. The popular Australian is looking for his sixth team in Formula 1 after McLaren decided to end his contract a year early, with Oscar Piastri instead partnering Lando Norris in 2023.It leaves Ricciardo currently without a drive next year, with options limited, and the ex-Red Bull driver previously hasn’t ruled out taking a year sabbatical away from the sport after eleven-and-a-half straight seasons.There is currently a vacant seat at Alpine - though Ricciardo’s departure from...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO