Formula 1: Carlos Sainz Jr. eliminated in Singapore
Following the Singapore Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz Jr. is no longer mathematically in contention to win the 2022 Formula 1 world championship. Five drivers entered Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay Street Circuit still mathematically eligible to win the 2022 Formula 1 world championship. But following the 59-lap...
F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Time, schedule, TV channel, streaming for Formula 1 race week
After not being held since 2019 due to the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, the Japanese Grand Prix finally returns this weekend as F1's travelling circus pitches up at the Suzuka International Circuit. One of the most well-known and exciting tracks on the calendar, the return of Japan's showpiece race will be...
F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Explains His Complaints To Mercedes During Singapore Grand Prix
During the Singapore Grand Prix, 7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, like every other driver on the harsh track, was struggling with grip.But with the Mercedes machinery showing a struggle all year to get heat into its tyres, Hamilton wasn’t happy with the choice of tyres. With him struggling to gain traction at the Marina Bay […] The post F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Explains His Complaints To Mercedes During Singapore Grand Prix appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Daniel Ricciardo won’t be rushed into decision over next move in F1
Daniel Ricciardo insists he won’t be rushed into any decision regarding his F1 future with the 33-year-old still without a seat for next year. The popular Australian is looking for his sixth team in Formula 1 after McLaren decided to end his contract a year early, with Oscar Piastri instead partnering Lando Norris in 2023.It leaves Ricciardo currently without a drive next year, with options limited, and the ex-Red Bull driver previously hasn’t ruled out taking a year sabbatical away from the sport after eleven-and-a-half straight seasons.There is currently a vacant seat at Alpine - though Ricciardo’s departure from...
Honda Makes Stunning Return To Formula 1 With Red Bull
Last year, Honda made the shocking announcement that it would leave Formula 1, but now it's back. Honda and the Red Bull Group have just announced that they will strengthen their partnership with the goal of further evolving and popularizing motorsports. Honda will not be the engine supplier to Red...
Qatar World Cup: Brazil to be top-ranked team at tournament; England at No. 5, USMNT ranked No. 16
Brazil will go to the World Cup as the top-ranked team after extending their lead over second-place Belgium in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday. They are the only nation to have competed in every World Cup finals and will go into next month's tournament in Qatar seeking a record-extending sixth crown.
F1's budget cap controversy explained: What happens if a team did overspend in 2021?
The biggest talking point over the Singapore Grand Prix was not Max Verstappen's imminent championship success but accusations that his team, Red Bull, may have overspent under Formula One's new budget cap last year. The story divided F1's paddock, with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner adamant that the accounts his team submitted in March fell under the budget cap and are compliant with the FIA's financial regulations.
Abu Dhabi rivalry ‘popping back up again’ as Christian Horner and Toto Wolff needle each other
Mark Webber believes that the rivalry between Toto Wolff and Christian Horner is “popping back up again” as speculation continues about potential breaches of Formula 1’s budget cap.The Mercedes and Red Bull team principals regularly clashed during the 2021 season throughout a closely-fought title rival between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.The Drivers’ Championship was eventually won in contentious circumstances by Red Bull’s Verstappen, with the ill-feeling between Wolff and Horner coming to a head during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after the controversial intervention of former race director Michael Masi.Relations between the pair and the two teams have been rather...
2023 Formula 3 Driver Lineup: PREMA announces Paul Aron
Paul Aron, the eighteen-year-old Estonian driver, has joined Italian giants PREMA Powerteam ahead of the 2023 FIA F3 season. Paul Aron currently sits in third place in the Formula Regional European Championship (FREC), racing for PREMA. As Aron heads to Barcelona next week for the penultimate round of the championship, he enters knowing what the future has in store.
