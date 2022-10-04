Read full article on original website
sciencealert.com
Scientists Win Physics Nobel Prize For Proving Einstein Wrong
The 2022 Nobel prize for physics has been awarded to a trio of scientists for pioneering experiments in quantum mechanics, the theory covering the micro-world of atoms and particles. Alain Aspect from Université Paris-Saclay in France, John Clauser from J.F. Clauser & Associates in the US, and Anton Zeilinger from...
No one in physics dares say so, but the race to invent new particles is pointless
Imagine you go to a zoology conference. The first speaker talks about her 3D model of a 12-legged purple spider that lives in the Arctic. There’s no evidence it exists, she admits, but it’s a testable hypothesis, and she argues that a mission should be sent off to search the Arctic for spiders.
California scientist, two others win Nobel for 'totally crazy' work on quantum physics
The researchers win the Nobel Prize in physics for work on quantum mechanics with significant applications in the field of encryption and other areas.
American John Clauser is one of three recipients of the Nobel Prize in physics
STOCKHOLM — Three scientists jointly won this year’s Nobel Prize in physics on Tuesday for their work on quantum information science that has significant applications, for example in the field of encryption. Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger were cited by the Royal Swedish Academy of...
France 24
Two Americans and a Dane win Nobel Prize for Chemistry
Three scientists were jointly awarded this year's Nobel Prize in chemistry on Wednesday for developing a way of “snapping molecules together” that can be used to explore cells, map DNA and design drugs that can target diseases such as cancer more precisely. Americans Carolyn R. Bertozzi and K....
Alien-Hunting Astronomer Says There May Be a Second Interstellar Object on Earth in New Study
A pair of researchers who previously identified what may be the first known interstellar meteor to impact Earth have now presented evidence of a second object that could have originated beyond the solar system, before it burned up in our planet’s skies and potentially fell to the surface, according to a new study.
IFLScience
Quantum Information Pioneers Wins Nobel Prize in Physics
The winners of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics are Alain Aspect, John Clauser, and Anton Zeilinger. The award was given "for experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science." The prize is worth 10 million Swedish kronor (about 896,000 US dollars) and it will be shared among the winners.
Nobel prize for quantum physicists who explained particles' 'spooky behavior'
Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger have won the Nobel Prize in physics for their landmark achievements in quantum mechanics -- the study of the behavior of particles and atoms -- the organizing committee announced in Stockholm on Tuesday.
scitechdaily.com
Conventional Computers Can Learn To Solve Tricky Quantum Problems in Physics and Chemistry
Physicists prove that classical machine learning models can improve predictions about quantum materials. Quantum computers have generated a lot of buzz and for good reason. The futuristic computers are designed to mimic what happens in nature at microscopic scales. This means they have the power to better understand the quantum realm and speed up the discovery of new materials, including pharmaceuticals, environmentally friendly chemicals, and more. However, experts say it is still a decade away — or more — before practical quantum computers are available. What are researchers to do in the meantime?
Nobel Prize for 3 chemists who made molecules 'click'
This year's Nobel Prize in chemistry has been awarded to Americans Carolyn R
John Clauser, Alain Aspect and Anton Zeilinger win Nobel Prize in physics for 'groundbreaking' studies into tiny particles
Three scientists have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for independent research over half a century that has brought new understanding to the behavior of tiny particles that form the foundation of the universe.
IFLScience
Quantum Teleportation And Entanglement Leads To Nobel Prize Victory
Quantum mechanics is weird. And don’t take our word for it. Einstein was less than pleased with it. In particular, with the concept of entanglement, which the famous physicist called “spooky action at a distance”. He believed this spookiness could be explained away but the work of the three latest Nobel laureates and many others have demonstrated that Einstein’s belief was wrong. Absolutely at odds with reality.
scitechdaily.com
Caltech’s Breakthrough New Nanophotonic Chip “Squeezes” More Out of Light
Electronic computing and communications have advanced significantly since the days of radio telegraphy and vacuum tubes. In fact, consumer devices now contain levels of processing power and memory that would be unimaginable just a few decades ago. But as computing and information processing microdevices get ever smaller and more powerful,...
2022 Nobel Prize In Physics Awarded To 3 For Work In Quantum Mechanics
Each year, the prize is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences “for groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex systems.”
howafrica.com
Scientist Who Extracted DNA From 40,000-Year-Old Bones Wins Nobel Prize
A Swedish scientist, Svante Paabo has emerged winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine over his decades’ work of extracting DNA from 40,000-year-old bones and sequencing the genome of the Neanderthal, an extinct relative of present-day humans. The 67-year-old was also able to establish that gene...
Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’
Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil...
Nature.com
Observation of the quantum Gouy phase
Controlling the evolution of photonic quantum states is crucial for most quantum information processing and metrology tasks. Due to its importance, many mechanisms of quantum state evolution have been tested in detail and are well understood; however, the fundamental phase anomaly of evolving waves, called the Gouy phase, has had a limited number of studies in the context of elementary quantum states of light, especially in the case of photon number states. Here we outline a simple method for calculating the quantum state evolution upon propagation and demonstrate experimentally how this quantum Gouy phase affects two-photon quantum states. Our results show that the increased phase sensitivity of multi-photon states also extends to this fundamental phase anomaly and has to be taken into account to fully understand the state evolution. We further demonstrate how the Gouy phase can be used as a tool for manipulating quantum states of any bosonic system in future quantum technologies, outline a possible application in quantum-enhanced sensing, and dispel a common misconception attributing the increased phase sensitivity of multi-photon quantum states solely to an effective de Broglie wavelength.
Phys.org
A new method to enable efficient interactions between photons
Photons, particles that represent a quantum of light, have shown great potential for the development of new quantum technologies. More specifically, physicists have been exploring the possibility of creating photonic qubits (quantum units of information) that can be transmitted over long distances using photons. Despite some promising results, several obstacles...
Phys.org
Achieving greater entanglement: Milestones on the path to useful quantum technologies
Tiny particles are interconnected despite sometimes being thousands of kilometers apart—Albert Einstein called this "spooky action at a distance." Something that would be inexplicable by the laws of classical physics is a fundamental part of quantum physics. Entanglement like this can occur between multiple quantum particles, meaning that certain properties of the particles are intimately linked with each other.
Nobel Prize in Physics: 1901-Present
Here's a look at all winners of the Nobel Prize in physics, including Steven Chu, Aage Niels Bohr and Enrico Fermi.
