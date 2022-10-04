From Hogwarts to Beverly Hills! Daniel Radcliffe told audiences at New York Comic Con‘s “Let’s Get WEIRD” panel, hosted by Comedy Central’s Josh Horowitz, that the “first thing” he did after booking the role of “Weird” Al Yankovic in WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story was learn how to play the accordion. The actor said, “I’m incredibly lucky to have a friend who has an accordion and had the time to teach me, and he gave me one.” Radcliffe continued to share that prep for the shoot was challenging, credited to the choreography and having to mimic Yankovic’s body language. Radcliffe was joined...

MOVIES ・ 24 MINUTES AGO