Jennifer Hudson nails ‘signature’ riffs of Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey and more
Jennifer Hudson is pointing out an undeniable truth about iconic singers. When powerhouse vocalists add melismatic moments to their songs, belting out notes in a way that isn’t written on any sheet music, they each have their own incomparable way of doing it. During a recent episode of Hudson’s...
Andy Cohen posts hilarious video with Anderson Cooper on how weekends have changed since becoming parents
Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper had a bit of a chaotic weekend. On Saturday, Oct. 8, Cohen shared a short video on Instagram from his afternoon plans with Cooper. The two appeared to be sitting in a bookstore, with Cooper holding a baby out of frame. In the background of the video, several children could be heard yelling, crying and loudly talking as Cohen hilariously narrated the moment.
Resurfaced TODAY clip of 'Hocus Pocus 2' star Kathy Najimy goes viral: I didn't want to offend 'real witches'
A resurfaced clip of "Hocus Pocus 2" star Kathy Najimy is going viral, and it hits very close to home. In the clip from 1993 shared widely on TikTok and Instagram, the then 36-year-old actor was promoting the first "Hocus Pocus" on TODAY. The interview took an interesting turn when...
Stand-up star Judy Tenuta dies at 72
Judy Tenuta, the quirky performer who rose to fame during the 1980s with her stand-up comedy, has died in Los Angeles at age 72.Oct. 7, 2022.
15 Actors From Horror Films Who Were Traumatized By The Experience Long After Cameras Stopped Rolling
"People don't even think about it. I think a lot of people just think, Oh, it's just a movie. You're just going to do it. It's not real. ... It's f***ing real when you're there."
Iman tells Hoda Kotb of David Bowie: ‘If there is an afterlife, I’d like to see my husband again’
Iman opened up about her enduring love for David Bowie, saying she thinks about him “every day and every minute.”. For the supermodel, 67, Bowie is still very much a presence in her life. “I think of him all the time,” she told Hoda Kotb on an episode of...
5 Weird Things We Learned at New York Comic Con’s ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Panel
From Hogwarts to Beverly Hills! Daniel Radcliffe told audiences at New York Comic Con‘s “Let’s Get WEIRD” panel, hosted by Comedy Central’s Josh Horowitz, that the “first thing” he did after booking the role of “Weird” Al Yankovic in WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story was learn how to play the accordion. The actor said, “I’m incredibly lucky to have a friend who has an accordion and had the time to teach me, and he gave me one.” Radcliffe continued to share that prep for the shoot was challenging, credited to the choreography and having to mimic Yankovic’s body language. Radcliffe was joined...
‘Halloween’s’ Michael Myers sneaks into viral real estate listing pics
Sunday TODAY’s Hallie Jackson runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including a house listing that featured fictional character Michael Myers, Alaska’s annual Fat Bear Week contest and a painting from 1860 that seemed to portray a woman holding an iPhone.Oct. 9, 2022.
See the star-studded casting for Mindy Kaling’s new ‘Velma’ series
Mindy Kaling is in great company for the upcoming HBO Max series, “Velma.”. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the official Instagram account for the show shared three new additions to the cast alongside animations of their characters. It was announced that Constance Wu will be voicing the role of Daphne Blake, while Glenn Howerton will voice Fred Jones and Sam Richardson will voice Norville “Shaggy” Rogers.
Here are the 23 funniest parents on social media this week
There's a chill in the air, and that can only mean one thing: It's almost time for your kid to declare exactly which expensive costume they want for Halloween, only to change their mind again on October 28!. Grab a handful of something pumpkin spiced and a latte. It's time...
Butter boards: Why the internet is divided over viral trend
The butter board is going viral on social media — but as the trend spreads, not everyone is a fan. An op-ed in The Los Angeles Times even calling it “totally disgusting.”Oct. 7, 2022.
Hear Chris Pratt as the voice of 'Super Mario' in new movie trailer
The classic 1985 Super Mario video game is being turned into a feature-length movie from the same studio behind “Despicable Me.” It will star Chris Pratt as the voice of Mario, Jack Black as the villainous Bowser and Keegan Michael Key as Toad.Oct. 7, 2022.
All about Lindsay Lohan's Netflix movie, 'Falling for Christmas'
Lindsay Lohan is feeling the holiday spirit. On Thursday, Oct. 7, Netflix dropped the trailer for Lohan's new movie, "Falling for Christmas." The movie marks one of two collaborations Lohan is doing with the streaming platform: She's also starring in an Ireland-set rom-com, "Irish Wish." Before the trailer played, Lohan...
People are obsessed with Kim Kardashian asking what tortellini is while in Italy
There’s a rich world of culinary delights out there, so anyone would be forgiven for not knowing about the latest gastronomical offerings. But when it comes to the stars of “The Kardashians,” it’s not just obscure delicacies that cause them confusion. As Kim Kardashian proved in the third episode of the second season of the Hulu streaming hit, even a very common pasta can be a conundrum.
'Dahmer' series on Netflix faces backlash from victims' families
Netflix’s new series “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” has been watched by more than 56 million households since its premiere, but the show is generating controversy by family members of victims of the serial killer. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.Oct. 7, 2022.
Cate Blanchett delivers a tour de force as a musical genius corrupted by power in new film 'Tár'
Since Todd Field’s newest masterwork, "Tár," had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in early September, the filmmaker and his stars have shared a common message during interviews: It’s cinema’s job to pose difficult questions, but it’s the audience’s responsibility to answer them. The questions asked in “TÁR” — sprinkled through its nearly three-hour runtime — center on power dynamics, cancel culture and complicity.
Jessica Knoll on the true story that inspired 'Luckiest Girl Alive'
Warning: The story contains spoilers for the movie "Luckiest Girl Alive." In case you're not already aware, the title of "Luckiest Girl Alive," a 2015 book by Jessica Knoll turned into a 2022 Netflix movie, is meant to be taken ironically. On the surface, Ani Fanelli (Mila Kunis) to have...
Judy Tenuta, popular stand-up comic known as ‘Love Goddess,’ dies at 72
Popular stand-up comic Judy Tenuta, known to her fans as “The Love Goddess” and “Aphrodite of the Accordion,” died of ovarian cancer on Oct. 6 in Los Angeles. She was 72. Known for her acerbic humor, expletive-laden jokes, raspy voice and accordion, she was among the...
Brad Pitt’s lawyer responds to Angelina Jolie’s abuse allegations
Brad Pitt is addressing his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's allegations in a recent court document that he abused her and choked one of their children on a 2016 flight from France to California. "Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one —unlike the other side — but he’s not...
Justin Bieber postpones ‘Justice World Tour’ due to health
The singer officially postponed his tour a month after he paused it to recover from exhaustion. Bieber was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome and said his recent performances “took a real toll.”Oct. 8, 2022.
