TODAY.com

Andy Cohen posts hilarious video with Anderson Cooper on how weekends have changed since becoming parents

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper had a bit of a chaotic weekend. On Saturday, Oct. 8, Cohen shared a short video on Instagram from his afternoon plans with Cooper. The two appeared to be sitting in a bookstore, with Cooper holding a baby out of frame. In the background of the video, several children could be heard yelling, crying and loudly talking as Cohen hilariously narrated the moment.
Decider.com

5 Weird Things We Learned at New York Comic Con’s ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Panel

From Hogwarts to Beverly Hills! Daniel Radcliffe told audiences at New York Comic Con‘s “Let’s Get WEIRD” panel, hosted by Comedy Central’s Josh Horowitz, that the “first thing” he did after booking the role of “Weird” Al Yankovic in WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story was learn how to play the accordion. The actor said, “I’m incredibly lucky to have a friend who has an accordion and had the time to teach me, and he gave me one.” Radcliffe continued to share that prep for the shoot was challenging, credited to the choreography and having to mimic Yankovic’s body language. Radcliffe was joined...
TODAY.com

See the star-studded casting for Mindy Kaling’s new ‘Velma’ series

Mindy Kaling is in great company for the upcoming HBO Max series, “Velma.”. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the official Instagram account for the show shared three new additions to the cast alongside animations of their characters. It was announced that Constance Wu will be voicing the role of Daphne Blake, while Glenn Howerton will voice Fred Jones and Sam Richardson will voice Norville “Shaggy” Rogers.
TODAY.com

Here are the 23 funniest parents on social media this week

There's a chill in the air, and that can only mean one thing: It's almost time for your kid to declare exactly which expensive costume they want for Halloween, only to change their mind again on October 28!. Grab a handful of something pumpkin spiced and a latte. It's time...
TODAY.com

All about Lindsay Lohan's Netflix movie, 'Falling for Christmas'

Lindsay Lohan is feeling the holiday spirit. On Thursday, Oct. 7, Netflix dropped the trailer for Lohan's new movie, "Falling for Christmas." The movie marks one of two collaborations Lohan is doing with the streaming platform: She's also starring in an Ireland-set rom-com, "Irish Wish." Before the trailer played, Lohan...
TODAY.com

People are obsessed with Kim Kardashian asking what tortellini is while in Italy

There’s a rich world of culinary delights out there, so anyone would be forgiven for not knowing about the latest gastronomical offerings. But when it comes to the stars of “The Kardashians,” it’s not just obscure delicacies that cause them confusion. As Kim Kardashian proved in the third episode of the second season of the Hulu streaming hit, even a very common pasta can be a conundrum.
TODAY.com

'Dahmer' series on Netflix faces backlash from victims' families

Netflix’s new series “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” has been watched by more than 56 million households since its premiere, but the show is generating controversy by family members of victims of the serial killer. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.Oct. 7, 2022.
TODAY.com

Cate Blanchett delivers a tour de force as a musical genius corrupted by power in new film 'Tár'

Since Todd Field’s newest masterwork, "Tár," had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in early September, the filmmaker and his stars have shared a common message during interviews: It’s cinema’s job to pose difficult questions, but it’s the audience’s responsibility to answer them. The questions asked in “TÁR” — sprinkled through its nearly three-hour runtime — center on power dynamics, cancel culture and complicity.
TODAY.com

Jessica Knoll on the true story that inspired 'Luckiest Girl Alive'

Warning: The story contains spoilers for the movie "Luckiest Girl Alive." In case you're not already aware, the title of "Luckiest Girl Alive," a 2015 book by Jessica Knoll turned into a 2022 Netflix movie, is meant to be taken ironically. On the surface, Ani Fanelli (Mila Kunis) to have...
TODAY.com

Brad Pitt’s lawyer responds to Angelina Jolie’s abuse allegations

Brad Pitt is addressing his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's allegations in a recent court document that he abused her and choked one of their children on a 2016 flight from France to California. "Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one —unlike the other side — but he’s not...
