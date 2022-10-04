Pitt board loosens zoning for electric go-cart tracks

Pitt County commissioners unanimously approved changing an ordinance involving the operation of go-cart tracks near residentially zoned property.

The unanimous vote at Monday’s board meeting came after the board voted 6-3 against a motion by Commissioner Tom Coulson to make changes beyond what was originally requested by a local business.

Last month, Sawyer’s Property Management Group requested that the current rules governing the setback requirements between go-cart raceways and residentially zoned property be reduced.

Current rules require a 500-foot setback between other property and the raceway if it has residential zoning, whether houses are on the property or not.

Sawyer’s asked that the setback between residential property with no structures be reduced to 200 feet while maintaining the 500-foot setting for residential property with houses already on it.

The county planning board approved the request but added the stipulation that only electric go-carts would be permitted under the modified rules.

Members of the board of commissioners were concerned about the noise produced by electric go-carts and extended the public hearing to this month so staff and representatives of Sawyer could present more information.

Assistant County Manager for Planning and Environment James Rhodes said electric go-carts emit 40-45 decibels of noise, the equivalent of a flowing creek or running refrigerator.

Scott Anderson of ARK Consulting, who spoke for Sawyer’s Management Group, said electric go-cart motors produced no noise; the sound comes from belts operating within the machine. Anderson then presented a video from Paradise Parks, a go-cart track located on the Outer Banks.

When no one spoke in opposition of the change, the board quickly made a motion to approve the text amendment change.

Commissioner Tom Coulson said since the go-carts made so little noise, he proposed further modifying the ordinance so the setback would be 200 feet even if a house was on the property.

Coulson said a bigger track could be built and it would be more of an attraction.

“How does it hurt anybody,” Coulson said.

Commissioners Ann Floyd Huggins and Alex Albright didn’t support Coulson’s proposal because if members of the public thought there would be a smaller buffer between them and the track, they may have protested the change.

Rhodes said the business owners haven’t presented a plan so there are no neighbors to notify.

Commissioner Christopher Nunnally said he agrees “in large part” with Coulson but since the text recommendation came from the planning board, he would be hesitant to “jump over” the planning board. He thought the board should vote on the original motion.

Coulson said the planning board didn’t have the information the commissioners did. He asked if the recommendation could be sent back to the planning board for review and possible modification.

County Manager Janis Gallagher said returning it to planning would further extend the process and delay the plans of Sawyer’s Management Group.

"I would be remiss if I didn’t mention … there are other noises associated with this. One would be music … there could be folks cheering (the drivers) on,” Rhodes said. “That’s why staff’s recommendation for those residentially occupied sites we still think the 500 (feet) is the more appropriate number.”

Following the board's procedures, the commissioners first voted on Coulson’s motion to enact a 200-foot setback rule in all residential areas. The vote failed 3-6 with Coulson and Commissioners Lauren White and Mary Perkins-Williams voting for the motion and Commissioners Nunnally, Beth Ward, Ann Floyd Huggins, Alex Albright, Mike Fitzpatrick and Melvin McLawhorn voting against.

The board then unanimously approved the motion allowing a 200-foot setback along residentially zoned property with no structures.