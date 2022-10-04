ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Once again, Gov. Reynolds proves that conservative budgeting pays off

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that Iowa’s budget will end fiscal 2022 with a $1.91 billion surplus. That follows fiscal 2021's $1.24 billion surplus. Iowa’s budget is in healthy condition because of prudent budgeting and fiscal conservative policies. Gov. Reynolds and the legislature are demonstrating that conservative fiscal policies work to create a strong economy and a healthy financial foundation.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Industry
WOMI Owensboro

Say It Ain’t Snow – National Weather Service Forecasts Above Average Precipitation for Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois This Winter

I know, I know. Fall just started. If you're the type who longs for the days of pumpkin spice everything, breaking out the sweatshirts and sitting around the fire pit on a cool autumn night after sweating it out during the hot and humid summer days we suffer through every year in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, I imagine you just want to enjoy these days now that they're finally here and not put any thought into what may come once they're over. I totally get that, and you should. However, I'm the type who thinks it's good to know what's coming so we can try and prepare accordingly. And, if what the National Weather Service is forecasting this winter for our region plays out as they think it could, we need to be prepared with our snow shovels in hand.
INDIANA STATE
97X

Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path

Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Soybeans#United States#Hurricane Ian
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...

As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.
MINNESOTA STATE
Ask Omaha

Ask Omaha: where should I never go in Omaha, Nebraska?

I get up to Omaha once or twice a week from Lincoln. Most parts of Omaha are nice, but I am more alert and tend to stay away from Northeast Omaha from Ames down to Cummings and east of 36th Street. The crime rates in that part of town are very high. True, it is a predominantly black area, but what concerns me is the drug and gang activity.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
KOEL 950 AM

Take the Family on a Haunted Train & Trolley Ride in Eastern Iowa

Eastern and Central Iowa are home to a bunch of cool haunted houses and attractions, but did you know there's also a haunted trolley?. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we have some details on Midwest Haunted Rails, "Southeast Iowa's family-friendly Halloween event." The attraction is located at McMillan Park on South Walnut Street in Mount Pleasant, in partnership with the Midwest Old Threshers and Midwest Central Railroad. It's been in operation since 1998!
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Midwest’s Unique Cow Passes Away After Long Life

After 15 years of traveling, events, and building a legacy, the Midwest’s infamous two-nosed cow has passed away. Lucy the cow was born on a Wisconsin farm but there was something different about her. At first, Lucy’s owner Mark Krombholz thought Lucy had been kicked in the face but later found out she had two noses.
WISCONSIN STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nurse with history of working while impaired keeps her license

An Iowa nurse who has faced a series of criminal and licensing-board charges related to alcohol will be allowed the keep her license, the Iowa Board of Nursing has ruled. In March 2018, Taylor Gill, 29, of Bondurant, was allegedly working at a long-term care facility when it was noticed that her speech was slurred, […] The post Nurse with history of working while impaired keeps her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Two Iowa care center deaths raise uncomfortable questions about justice

There was a recent news update about two elderly Iowans who wandered away from different care centers last winter and froze to death. There is no question the deaths were horrible tragedies. There is no question they resulted from carelessness and a needless lack of attention by employees of the centers. There are important questions […] The post Two Iowa care center deaths raise uncomfortable questions about justice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
BONDURANT, IA
KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy