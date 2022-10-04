Read full article on original website
How Much Was Loretta Lynn Worth Upon Her Death at Age 90?
Country icon Loretta Lynn died Tuesday in her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at the age of 90, according to an Associated Press report. Find Out: How Rich Is Meghan Markle?Explore: Your Biggest...
Loretta Lynn's Life in Photos
Take a look back at the outspoken trailblazer's legendary career Loretta Lynn Is Born It sounds like a fable: Loretta Lynn was born in humble beginnings, in a log cabin in the coal-mining town of Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, on April 14, 1932. She was the second of eight children born into the coal industry, a hard-earned living she'd later immortalize in her music. "When I was growing up with my sisters and brothers, we all sang and rocked the babies to sleep,...
Loretta Lynn Had Reportedly Been Planning Her Funeral For Quite Some Time
The legendary country singer Loretta Lynn, who had an incredible career that spanned decades, has died (via CNN). She was 90 years old. The news was announced by her children. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," they said (via NPR).
The Heartbreaking Death Of Loretta Lynn
Country music icon Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90, via the Washington Post. In a statement to the Associated Press, Lynn's family said: "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills."
Crystal Gayle Makes a Statement After the Death of Her Sister, Loretta Lynn
Country legend Loretta Lynn died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Many artists have shared tributes to Lynn in the wake of her passing, and the singer's sister and fellow country star Crystal Gayle also wanted to say something publicly about the loss of her sister.
Remembering Loretta Lynn’s Powerful Final Performance: VIDEO
Yesterday, the country music world lost a true legend. Loretta Lynn blazed a trail for… The post Remembering Loretta Lynn’s Powerful Final Performance: VIDEO appeared first on Outsider.
Loretta Lynn Once Revealed Which 2 Country Music Legends Were Always at the Top of Her Playlist
Loretta Lynn once guessed she had about a thousand songs on a playlist on her computer, but she said two legendary country music artists were always at the top.
Billboard
10 Essential Loretta Lynn Collaborations
Billboard looks at some of Loretta Lynn's top collaborations, with Conway Twitty, Ernest Tubb and Jack White. Over the course of her over six decades in music, artist and songwriter Loretta Lynn broke barriers and earned nearly every accolade imaginable, with her autobiographical songs such as her signature “The Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “One’s On the Way,” and “Fist City,” as well as more progressive songs including “The Pill” and “Rated ‘X’.” She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988, received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2003, was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2008, earned a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010, and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.
Loretta Lynn, Coal Miner’s Daughter Turned Country Superstar, Dies at 90
Loretta Lynn, who rose from an impoverished childhood in Kentucky’s coal fields to become a pioneering female star of country music, has died. She was 90. According to a statement from her family shared with Variety, Lynn died Tuesday in her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Memorably portrayed in...
Loretta Lynn’s legacy: Listen to the legend’s greatest hits. We’ve got the list here
We rounded up some of the top hits from the legendary Kentucky-born country star. Take a listen and then tell us your favorite song.
WATCH: Travis Tritt Posts Incredible Throwback Duet Performance With Loretta Lynn
Travis Tritt is joining the country music community in mourning the death of Loretta Lynn. The singer once had an opportunity to perform with Lynn, and he remembered the honor on Tuesday. Check out his post below. “One of the most thrilling times of my life was getting to do...
Tim McGraw Remembers Loretta Lynn as a ‘Trailblazer’ for Country Music in Heartfelt Tribute
Tim McGraw paid tribute to country music legend Loretta Lynn on Tuesday. The “Coal Miner’s Daughter” died peacefully at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. She was 90. McGraw is an icon himself, from a different generation. He remembered Loretta Lynn as a “trailblazer” and a “role model.” Check out his tribute below.
Savor Loretta Lynn's life in these 9 essential songs, from 'Coal Miner's Daughter' to 'The Pill'
Dig into Loretta Lynn's storytelling with nine crucial songs from her six-decade career, from "You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)" to "The Pill."
Wynonna Judd: Loretta Lynn Was ‘Like an Aunt to Me’
Loretta Lynn was more than just a contemporary to Wynonna Judd. The Judds singer shared several stories and more than a few meaningful words on social media after hearing that a woman she considered an aunt had died. Judd’s story with Lynn begins when she was 15 years old and...
