Marlyn Joan Pohlman, age 93 of Caledonia, Mn passed away on Sept. 29, 2022 at Green Lea Manor Senior Living. She was born on July 9, 1929 in La Crosse, WI to William and Helen (Paudler) Tietze. She attended Western Wisconsin Technical Institute in La Crosse, WI. Before she was married, she worked at Batavian Bank in La Crosse, WI. On Sept. 4, 1954 She married Arthur Pohlman. He preceded her in death on Mar. 21, 2006.

