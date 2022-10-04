Read full article on original website
Village of Liverpool plans new sidewalk, landscaping along lower Vine Street
LIVERPOOL — After rejecting two bids from contractors for being too high, the Liverpool Village Board of Trustees approved a plan to hire J.K. Tobin Construction Company to do streetscaping work along lower Vine Street. That location includes an entryway to Onondaga Lake Park, and the renovations are designed to attract park visitors into the village business district.
