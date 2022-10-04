Phased-array designs and techniques from Analog Devices will be among the wide array of the latest developments in the technology on display for visitors to the 2022 IEEE International Symposium on Phased Array Systems and Technology. Scheduled for October 11 to 13, 2022 in the Waltham Westin (Waltham, Massachusetts), and sponsored by the IEEE Aerospace and Electronic Systems Society (AESS), the event features an educational technical conference and an exhibition.

