Label change for mifepristone could reduce barriers to care for miscarriages, advocates say in petition to FDA

cohaitungchi.com
What Are the Signs and Symptoms of Clogged or Blocked Arteries?
You are reading: Symptoms of narrow arteries | What Are the Signs and Symptoms of Clogged or Blocked Arteries?. Arteries carry oxygen-rich blood and nutrients from the heart throughout the body. Healthy arteries are smooth and blood passes through them easily. But a buildup of cholesterol, fat, and calcium, called plaque, in the inner walls of the arteries can slow down blood flow, sometimes blocking it altogether.
Meet Daxxify, a New Botox Alternative That Was Just Approved by the FDA
For the past 20 years, Botox has been the go-to wrinkle-reducing treatment for millions of people looking to minimize fine lines around their forehead, eyes, cheekbones, you name it. There are three similar injectables—Dysport, Xeomin, and Jeuveau—but none of these drugs, known as neuromodulators, have been able to compete with the popularity of Botox.
MedicalXpress
Study finds increased risk of type 2 diabetes after hysterectomy especially in younger women
Women (especially those aged younger than 45 years) who have undergone a hysterectomy may be at greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a study of more than 83,000 middle-aged French women who were followed for an average of 16 years, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
Why Using Frozen Embryos To Become Pregnant Can Lead To More Complications
Compared to natural pregnancies, those who used frozen embryo transfers during IVF treatments were 74% more likely to develop hypertensive disorders.
labroots.com
Could Blood Samples Detect the Risk of Peripheral Neuropathy in Type 2 Diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a disease that impacts the body’s ability to respond to insulin. Insulin is a hormone made by the pancreas that allows blood sugar to enter the body’s cells and provide energy. People with type 2 diabetes develop insulin resistance, meaning the pancreas continues to make insulin even when it is unnecessary, resulting in high blood sugar levels.
whattoexpect.com
What Is Pelvic Organ Prolapse?
It can be difficult to talk about pelvic organ prolapse (POP), but if you are experiencing symptoms of this condition, your practitioner can help you get the treatment you need to recover. In This Article. What is pelvic organ prolapse?. What are the different types of pelvic organ prolapse?. What...
ajmc.com
Futibatinib Wins Accelerated FDA Approval in Cholangiocarcinoma
The targeted therapy, to be sold by Taiho Oncology as Lytgobi, had previously received breakthrough status in 2021 and was accepted for priority review in March. FDA on Friday granted accelerated approval for futibatinib for patients with previously treated, unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, when they have gene fusions or rearrangements in the fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2).
19thnews.org
How tobacco companies got women, Black people and young people hooked on menthol cigarettes
Ahead of decisions by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) that could ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars, Stanford University and the American Heart Association released a study that tracked decades of predatory marketing efforts from cigarette companies and found that they are still targeting young people, Black people and women.
Healthline
What to Know About Capillary Leak Syndrome
Capillary leak syndrome is a rare disorder where the plasma in your blood leaks from your capillaries (small blood vessels) into surrounding tissues in your body. It affects fewer than 1,000 people in the United States. This condition may begin on its own, or it may be triggered by another...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Real-World Study Shows Dupixent Improves AD Symptoms in Children Under 12 Years
A real-world study of children with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in China found Dupixent can reduce symptoms and improve pruritus. Traditional therapies had little effect, according to the researchers. In pediatric patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD), Dupixent (dupilumab) can reduce symptoms and improve pruritus with no serious adverse events...
FDA Warns Evusheld May Not Protect Against Certain COVID-19 Variants
FDA releases important information about risk of COVID-19 due to certain variants not neutralized by Evusheld. FDA added important information to the authorized Fact Sheets for Evusheld (tixagevimab co-packaged with cilgavimab) to inform health care providers and individuals receiving Evusheld of the increased risk for developing COVID-19 when exposed to variants of SARS-CoV-2 that are not neutralized by Evusheld.
Medical News Today
What to know about ovarian reserve testing
A doctor may recommend ovarian reserve testing if a person has difficulty conceiving. These tests can provide an overall picture of a person’s fertility and help guide an individual’s decisions. Doctors recommend testing for people over 35 who have not fallen pregnant within 6 months of trying to...
healio.com
Nifedipine may prevent adverse pregnancy outcomes in women with severe preeclampsia
Women with severe preeclampsia who took nifedipine once daily during labor and delivery were less likely to need fast-acting medicine to control their blood pressure during labor, according to a study published in Hypertension. This, in turn, may reduce the odds of maternal and neonatal complications. “When I started training...
TechCrunch
Post-pandemic, Telemedicine startups are evolving — this one just raised $6M for its hybrid approach
Although there is plenty of investment in telemedicine, there remains a space for using telemedicine in treating chronic diseases using a hybrid of in-home care and telemedicine. Other players in this space include CarbonHealth and Dispatch. This is why it’s of interest that telemedicine-based Index Health has now raised a...
bloomberglaw.com
Biden Hands Pandemic Policy Opponents Leg Up in Legal Disputes
President Joe Biden’s litigation opponents are seizing on his remark that the pandemic is “over” as they challenge policies adopted in response to the public health crisis. Republican attorneys general in six states noted Biden’s comment to “60 Minutes” last month in a Sept. 29 suit challenging...
Mom says daughter was denied arthritis medication due to abortion law
Kaitlin Preble's daughter Emma has battled juvenile idiopathic arthritis since age 3.
The Bump Blog
Frozen Embryos Linked to Increased Risk of High Blood Pressure
A new study in the American Heart Association (AHA) journal Hypertension has found fertilization with frozen embryos to be associated with a considerably higher risk of high blood pressure-related pregnancy complications. Compared to women who conceived naturally, those who used frozen embryos during IVF were 74 percent more likely to...
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy
COVID vaccines in pregnancy tied to lower risk of NICU stay, stillbirth
COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy was linked to a lower risk of neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) admission, stillbirth, and maternal SARS-CoV-2 infection and no additional risk of preterm birth, small for gestational age (SGA), low Apgar score, cesarean delivery, postpartum hemorrhage, or chorioamnionitis, finds a systematic review and meta-analysis published yesterday in JAMA Pediatrics.
bloomberglaw.com
EPA Environmental Justice Move Has Companies Bracing for Impact
The Environmental Protection Agency’s launch of a new national environmental justice arm has left industry attorneys waiting to see how far the agency will go—and how fast. The new office is set to influence actions across the agency, including clean air and water permitting, targeted enforcement, and environmental...
healio.com
Parental use of 5-ASA for IBD before conception, during pregnancy safe for offspring
Paternal and maternal use of 5-aminosalicylic acid for treatment of Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis before conception and during pregnancy is safe, based on offspring outcomes in a nationwide Danish cohort study. “This study gives the first controlled results of different adverse birth outcomes after preconceptual paternal use of...
