The New Scout SUV Won’t Use VW’s EV Platform: Report
A unique platform would make sense given the brand's intended focus on off-road capability, but it's all rumor at this point.
Autoweek.com
Electric Car Battery Life Explained
Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
How Much Does It Cost To Replace the Battery in a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)?
This stress-inducing maintenance procedure may not be as expensive--or as common--as you think. The post How Much Does It Cost To Replace the Battery in a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
techunwrapped.com
The Tesla Model 3 travels 56 kilometers with a flat battery, the proof in video
A Norwegian YouTuber has completely drained the battery of a Tesla Model 3. The experience is interesting, even if it does not really allow us to draw any conclusions about the most affordable cars from the brand of electric vehicles. A study claims that the Tesla Model 3 is the...
teslarati.com
Tesla Semi production could kick battery cell production into overdrive
The Tesla Semi could face battery production limits as cell production fights already high demand. Tesla has long faced an overarching problem, too much demand, and too little supply. No other car maker on the planet can say that there are multi-month (and sometimes year) long waiting lists for every vehicle they manufacture. But as Tesla hopes to introduce the Tesla Semi by the end of the year, they may only exacerbate their already supply-constrained production numbers.
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years
A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries.After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William...
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Turn This Setting Off ASAP For A Faster Phone
When it comes to getting a faster iPhone, how much is actually within your control? That all depends. The truth is: there’s only so much you can control if you have an old phone or your battery is getting up there in years. There may come a time when it’s in your best interest to replace your device or, at the very least, look into whether you could use a new battery. But for now, if you suspect something else is going on that is stalling your phone and making your user experience less than stellar, it’s time to consider your settings. Tech Expert Jimmy Huh, CEO and founder of JH SEO, offers suggestions for settings you can turn off that can help you get a faster phone.
Could Freyr Battery Become the Next Tesla?
The lithium ion battery start-up is generating a lot of support on Wall Street.
Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’
Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil...
teslarati.com
Honda Prologue unveiled, Honda’s first American EV offering
Honda has unveiled the design of the upcoming Honda Prologue, their future EV SUV offering coming in 2024. While Honda has already released their first electric vehicles in other markets with the Honda E hatchback, Honda has yet to introduce anything electrified since the Honda Clarity to North America. The Honda Prologue will be their first EV in the US and will be available in 2024.
Digital Trends
This Samsung 65-inch QLED TV just got a fantastic discount
If you’re looking to go big with your home theater, Samsung is providing plenty incentive with one of the best 65-inch TV deals you’ll find. The 65-inch Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV is just $1,000 right now, which is an impressive savings of $400, as the TV typically costs $1,400. Free shipping is included, which is a nice bonus for such a large piece of tech, making this one of the best QLED TV deals available.
AOL Corp
10 used car models selling for more than the MSRP on new models
Buying a used car has traditionally been much more affordable than buying a new car, but in the current auto market, several used cars are now selling for more than the suggested sticker price for the new version of the model. Inflation Relief Checks: When Will You Get Yours?. Find...
rsvplive.ie
Plumber says affordable device can ‘potentially half’ your energy bills this winter
A plumber has said that an affordable device can “potentially half” your energy bills this winter. The TikTok user @djmatrixx101 shared his advice after working on central heating systems and boilers throughout his career. He explained that by adding a thermostatic radiator valve to your radiators, you can...
Truth About Cars
Study: The Fifteen Most Overpriced Vehicles of 2022
With automotive prices skyrocketing these last two years, you may have found yourself waiting out the market until wealthy business magnates, unaccountable banking institutions, and multinational monopolies have had their way with it – hoping beyond hope that they’ll be a modestly priced car for you to live in when the economic dust finally settles.
earth.com
Seaweed-based battery may ultimately replace lithium
In a new study led by the University of Bristol, experts have used seaweed nanomaterials to create a strong battery separator. The research represents a major step toward greener and more efficient energy storage. Currently, sodium-metal batteries (SMBs) are the most promising alternatives to lithium-ion batteries. The biggest challenge that...
daystech.org
Apple is preparing to release iOS 16.3 here
Apple is shifting in the direction of giving up an replace to iOS 16.0.3, which ought to repair main errors within the new model of the brand new iPhone 14 Pro. The replace is out there for obtain both this or subsequent week. The replace will repair the issue of...
globalspec.com
Analog Devices boosts beamformers at 2022 IEEE phased array gathering
Phased-array designs and techniques from Analog Devices will be among the wide array of the latest developments in the technology on display for visitors to the 2022 IEEE International Symposium on Phased Array Systems and Technology. Scheduled for October 11 to 13, 2022 in the Waltham Westin (Waltham, Massachusetts), and sponsored by the IEEE Aerospace and Electronic Systems Society (AESS), the event features an educational technical conference and an exhibition.
msn.com
Citroen Oli EV Concept Is A Quirky Truck Made From Recycled Materials
The vehicle uses cardboard for some body panels, showcasing what an affordable, sustainable EV could look like. The Citroen Oli is the company's latest take on electric mobility, and it's just as quirky and odd as the Ami that launched in 2020. The Oli is an urban pickup that's designed for simplicity, sustainability, and affordability while previewing future Citroen vehicle features.
cstoredecisions.com
All-In-One DC Fast EV Charger
BTC POWER introduced its 180 kW All-In-One (AiO) DC Fast Charger, providing an 80% EV battery charge in as little as 12.5 minutes. The 180kW AiO has two touchscreen options of 15 inches or 32 inches, ADA-compliant retractable cables and simultaneous charging, and up to 500A. BTC POWER focused its...
