Analog Devices boosts beamformers at 2022 IEEE phased array gathering
Phased-array designs and techniques from Analog Devices will be among the wide array of the latest developments in the technology on display for visitors to the 2022 IEEE International Symposium on Phased Array Systems and Technology. Scheduled for October 11 to 13, 2022 in the Waltham Westin (Waltham, Massachusetts), and sponsored by the IEEE Aerospace and Electronic Systems Society (AESS), the event features an educational technical conference and an exhibition.
Video: OGP launches new TurnCheck series-14 shaft measurement system
Optical Gaging Products (OGP), a manufacturer of optical and precision multisensor metrology systems for industrial quality control, has added the new TurnCheck series-14 to its family of TurnCheck Shaft Measurement Systems. This addition increases the range of TurnCheck systems to handle parts up to 140 mm in diameter and 1,000 mm in length.
Video: Air taxi startup Lilium demonstrates full eVTOL transition
Air taxi startup Lilium has demonstrated a test flight of its Lilium Jet aircraft that included a peek at its full electric takeoff and landing (eVTOL) transition. The full transition of the aircraft behaved as the Lilium’s models predicted. The company said the test further validates the flight physics computational models and technological approach of the production aircraft, the Lilium Jet.
Fundamentals of transformer design
Figure 1. The operating principle of transformers hasn’t changed since initially developed, but the designs, efficiency and dimensions have drastically improved. Source: teerapon/Adobe Stock. History is marked by a series of great innovations and inventions that have been vital to the development of modern society. For instance, the commercial...
Digitally controlled pneumatic depositors debuted by Unifiller
Portioning equipment firm Unifiller Systems has announced the debut of its +Series Depositors, which are digitally controlled pneumatic depositors. The +Series Depositors are digitally controlled pneumatic depositors that include features such as pre-charge, splash reduction and deposit pressure profiling. Compared to the original depositors, the +Series can handle more complex applications such as ones that require smaller deposits.
Considerations for creating microwave and millimeter-wave automated test systems
Next-generation automated test systems are critical to the rapid development and deployment of high-frequency 5G, Wi-Fi 6/6e, systems, multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO), and satellite communications (SATCOM). Today's test systems often include programmable radio frequency (RF) devices such as digital step attenuators, phase shifters and signal generators. They can be built modularly from individual components or brought together as a large rackmount system for simulation testing in a lab environment.
Amphenol SOCAPEX’s MPO field TV connector: A robust, high density solution for optical links in harsh environment applications
Amphenol SOCAPEX’s MPO field solution enables users to transform a standard MPO patchcord into a robust connector designed to resist the harshest environments. The MPO patchcord is integrated into a metallic plug based on MIL-STD-38999 Series III, shell size 13 military connector, to protect it from shocks, dust and fluids. There is no requirement for field termination.
