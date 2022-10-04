Read full article on original website
operawire.com
Dutch National Opera Nominated for Fedora Award
“The Shell Trial,” produced by Dutch National Opera (DNO), has been nominated for the Fedora Opera Prize. The Fedora Opera Prize was created to support pioneering artistic projects that promote international collaboration, creativity, social inclusion and intercultural dialogue, as well as digital innovation on and off stage. The prize...
Slipped Disc
Carnegie Hall drops Janine Jansen
The Dutch violinist has cancelled next Wednesday’s limelight recital with Dennis Kozhukhin, ‘due to illness’. The hall is giving refunds. It says: ‘This performance will not be rescheduled this season.’. That’s harsh.
Slipped Disc
London orchestra names resident conductor
The London Mozart Players have appointed Jonathan Bloxham to the odd title of Conductor in Residence and Artistic Advisor. Bloxham was formerly assistant conductor to Mirga at the CBSO. Do they think he’s too young to be chief conductor?
Slipped Disc
France to increase arts subsidy by 7%
While England expects deep cuts in the coming Arts Council round, the French government is going for growth with 7 percent increase in the culture budget to 4.2 billion euros. That’s an extra 271 million euros next year. Most of it will go to financing cinema and audiovisual productions,...
The Public University of El Alto: Anarchist Collegiate Education
When writing about the mutualist anarchist community of FEJUVE, one of the things people might be asking is how the educational system works in the libertarian society of one hundred fourteen thousand. Well, there were schools that were made to educate the people of FEJUVE including the Public University of El Alto. This particular university was established back in September of 2000 and has been going strong for twenty-two years. Edurank ranked this particular college to be the fourteenth best college in all of Bolivia, which is pretty good considering the fact that this particular ranking has fifty-three Bolivian colleges.
getnews.info
GLOTONE Offers All-In-One Online Violin Masterclasses Platform
Featuring World-Renowned Artists, The Platform Is Designed To Cater To Violinists Of All Ages And Levels. For New York-based concert violinist and educator Vicky HyunJin Lee, everyone should have access to top-quality music education. That’s why she founded GLOTONE New York, an online learning platform for violinists who wish to...
operawire.com
Royal School of Church Music Launches ‘Hympact’ Digital Education Platform
The Royal School of Church Music has just announced the launch of “Hympact!” a subscription-based digital resource for primary schools and churches. The platform will provide hymns and liturgical music to serve as a bridge between the hymnal programs in schools to the range of works traditionally performed in church.
The Barnett Center to showcase exhibition that highlights Latin American cultures
La Diablada de Píllaro, 2017, Tungurahua, Ecuador, digital photograph. Credit: Leonardo Carrizo. Anyone who visits Sullivan Hall’s Barnett Center Collaboratory this season will be greeted by a brightly colored barrage of Latin American festival masks.
psychologytoday.com
Psychology at the Art Museum
Whenever a lot of money is at stake, psychology gets involved sooner or later. That is obviously true for marketing and advertising, but even for professional sports, where there is more and more reliance on professional psychological consulting. It is surprising, though, that psychology appears to play a less important role in the art world. I am not only thinking about the psychology of art auctions, which is clearly a gold mine, but about museums.
