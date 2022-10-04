Read full article on original website
voiceofmuscatine.com
Flowers on the Avenue’s Fall Open House kicks off this afternoon
Muscatine’s Flowers on the Avenue will be hosting their Fall Open House today, Thursday, October 6th, through Saturday, October 8th. Times for each day is as follows:. Thursday: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m. to noon. In addition to refreshments and...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Children invited to enjoy an afternoon of autumnal crafts and alpacas at Silver Bell Hollow Alpaca Farm
Join the Muscatine Art Center for a fun-filled afternoon at Silver Bell Hollow Alpaca Farm on Saturday, October 8, from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. In this kids workshop, participants will create fuzzy fall pumpkins using wet felting techniques and tour the farm to meet the alpacas! The $25 fee includes an alpaca cookie.
Enjoy free fun at Niabi Zoo through Oct. 28
Niabi Zoo has moved to its fall hours. They will be closed on Mondays and open Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., with the last entry of the day at 4 p.m. Niabi’s free days run until October 28 and are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., with the last entry of the day at 4 p.m. […]
Hundreds of local motorcyclists hit the road to help kids receive gifts this Christmas
DAVENPORT, Iowa — More than 300 Quad City motorcyclists took initiative over the weekend to make sure kids have presents under the tree this Christmas. A Brotherhood Aimed Towards Education, or A.B.A.T.E., held its 38th Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run on Sunday, Oct. 2, in Davenport. The ride started...
KWQC
Section of West 2nd Street closed in Muscatine starting Friday
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A section of West 2nd Street in Muscatine will be closed from noon Friday through noon Sunday. West 2nd Street will be closed from Chestnut to Pine streets for the “Rockin’ On 2nd” which will be held on Saturday in the area, according to a media release. The Pine Street parking lot will be restricted or unavailable over the weekend.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Muscatine surplus items on the auction block
The City of Muscatine is conducting another Public Surplus Auction of items declared as surplus by the Muscatine City Council. The Department of Public Works will conduct the on-line surplus auction through November 7, 2022. All items are available to bid on through the auction web site www.publicsurplus.com starting October...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Revisions to Title 7, Chapter 2 of City Code will allow UTV’s on most city streets
The Muscatine City Council will vote on an ordinance revising Title 7, Chapter 2 of City Code that would permit the use of off-road utility vehicles (UTV) on city streets. The vote will be taken following the third and final reading of the proposed ordinance. Those interested in the proceedings...
geneseorepublic.com
At 100 years old and counting, Geneseo's DeClercq gets her first Harley ride
It wasn’t on her bucket list, but Elsie DeClercq admitted she enjoyed her first ride on a Harley motorcycle. DeClercq is a resident in an independent-living apartment at Allure of Geneseo and celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday, Oct. 3. The motorcycle ride was a 100th birthday gift from...
KWQC
‘Empty The Shelters’ week: 4-Legged Adoptable Friends
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Bissell’s Empty the Shelters Fall National event takes place this year from Oct. 1 – 8. This is an annual national pet adoption campaign to get dogs and cats out of shelters and into loving homes. Celina Rippel, Humane Society of Scott County, discusses how...
geneseorepublic.com
Sister duo's mobile boutique finds home at Geneseo's State St. Market
It is as unique as its name, Brick and Motor Mobile Boutique, and was one of the vendors at the annual State Street Market in downtown Geneseo on Oct. 1. Haley Walker and her sister, Lauren (Walker) Corwin launched their mobile fashion boutique, based out of Rock Island, in July of 2018. They opened their store front Brick and Motor Boutique near the end of 2018 on 2nd Ave., in downtown Rock Island. The storefront boutique is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
kciiradio.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Office Participates In Truck Rodeo
Officers from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office had the opportunity to showcase their semi-truck driving skills last week at the annual Truck Rodeo hosted by Walmart. Sheriff McNamee , along with a few deputies were tasked with several obstacles such as parking, backing up, and navigating one of Walmart’s semi-trucks. The event took place in the parking lot of the Walmart Distribution Center to ensure safety for drivers and spectators.
New Restaurants To Check Out This Month In The Quad Cities
A new month means new spots to check out with friends and family in the Quad Cities. We are looking at a few spots in the QCA for the month of October. Sadly, a few closings were announced throughout the Quad Cities as well in late September and early October. We will take a quick look at those locations first.
KWQC
Crews respond to an East Moline garage fire Wednesday
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Fire Department responded around 1:10 p.m. Wednesday to a garage fire near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 19th Street. According to Chief Robert DeFrance, the fire was contained in the garage and crews were able to put out the fire in about 10 minutes.
KCRG.com
Iowa City Community Theatre forced to find new home after over 50 years
It’s time for another edition of John’s Big Ol’ Fish. Cormac Faley was diagnosed and treated for leukemia at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics when he was 6 years old. He finished his treatment two years ago this month. Mercy Skywalk construction may casue traffic delays.
KWQC
Police presence developing outside a northwest Davenport home
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A heavy police presence has developed in a northwest Davenport neighborhood. TV6 crew on scene says it is in the 2100 area of West 68th Street near Ridgeview Drive, with multiple squad cars currently blocking 68th Street. Residents are asked to avoid the area near the...
ourquadcities.com
Moline church to bless pets on Tuesday
Hope United Church of Christ, 3324 41st St., Moline, will honor the feast day of Saint Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals and the environment, with a Blessing of Pets throughout the day on Tuesday, Oct. 4. All pets and their caretakers are invited to meet with the pastor...
ourquadcities.com
Police respond to late-night gunfire Wednesday
Davenport Police were on the scene after a report of gunfire in a mobile home park shortly before midnight Wednesday. At least nine squad cars were at the scene on the 4900 block of North Clark Street at Silver Creek Trailer Park. Officers took photos in the area where at least one evidence marker was in the street.
Millwrights Local 2158 begins protest after Amazon brings in out-of-state workers to complete Davenport distribution center
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Workers with Millwrights Local 2158 protested Tuesday morning outside the future Davenport Amazon distribution center to show their disappointment with the e-commerce company's decision to bring in workers from other states to complete the $250 million construction project. Millwrights Local 2158 told News 8's Jonathan Fong...
Illinois’ Best Italian Restaurant? Doc Takes A Bite Into Mio Russo Sicilian Bar And Table
It’s October 16th, 1972. I am a few years from conception. Although my favorite band CCR just broke up. We won’t get into that history, but little did the rocking world know something magical was brewing up. Two guys named Kurt and Krist come up with the incredible idea to start a CCR tribute band. Fortunately It tanks. Although incredibly talented the two just can’t find the magic to pull it off.
Two New Businesses Coming to Westdale in Cedar Rapids
A pair of new businesses that will complement one another are under construction along Edgewood Road SW, in the Westdale Town Center. Over the last couple of months, building permits have been issued by the City of Cedar Rapids for new buildings for the businesses, at a total cost of more than $3 million.
