It is as unique as its name, Brick and Motor Mobile Boutique, and was one of the vendors at the annual State Street Market in downtown Geneseo on Oct. 1. Haley Walker and her sister, Lauren (Walker) Corwin launched their mobile fashion boutique, based out of Rock Island, in July of 2018. They opened their store front Brick and Motor Boutique near the end of 2018 on 2nd Ave., in downtown Rock Island. The storefront boutique is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

GENESEO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO