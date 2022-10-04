Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news8000.com
Michael John Kapustik
Michael (Mike) John Kapustik died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse, WI. He was born on September 23, 1945, in Winona, MN to Paul and Barbara Kapustik, where he resided his entire life. He spent many years as a construction worker and took pride in a hard days’ work. Mike was an avid Vikings fan and often wore the purple. They gave him a win on the day of his passing.
news8000.com
George E. Brown, Jr.
George E. Brown, Jr, 86, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Eagle Crest South of La Crosse. He was born in La Crosse, on October 17, 1935 to George and Augusta (Schade) Brown. He married Margaret Losen on November 24, 1951 at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.
news8000.com
Gov. Evers announces $35 million for Transportation Alternatives Program
MADISON (WKBT) — Gov. Tony Evers (D-WI) announced funding for the state’s Transportation Alternatives Program Thursday, to the tune of more than $35 million. In a statement, the Governor’s office said the projects will “help create or enhance opportunities for safe non-motorized transportation.”. “From Barron County...
news8000.com
Westby survives five-set thriller against West Salem, improves to 20-1 on the season
The Westby Volleyball team faced its toughest challenge of the season on Tuesday night, but the Norse rallied in the fifth set by scoring five unanswered points and surviving a thriller against conference foe West Salem. The two teams traded blows over the first four sets. The Panthers landed the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news8000.com
La Crosse Central continues unbeaten season with 2-0 win over Holmen
La Crosse Central put their unbeaten season on the line as they traveled to Holmen to take on the Vikings. Central came into the game with a 1-point lead over Holmen in the MVC standings. Central got the win 2-0. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED....
Comments / 0