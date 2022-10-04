Read full article on original website
CULLMAN, Ala. – The 39th annual Cullman County Band Exhibition took place Saturday at Cullman High School’s Oliver Woodard Stadium. The stands were filled with those excited to see the halftime shows the nine area bands spent the last few months perfecting. Like most years, the bands participated after having marched in the Cullman County Fair Parade earlier in the afternoon. The band lineup included: Cullman Middle SchoolHolly Pond High SchoolCold Springs High SchoolVinemont High SchoolGood Hope High SchoolHanceville High SchoolFairview High SchoolWest Point SchoolCullman High School Each band performed its unique show with elements curated by directors and members, with parents, other family and friends given the opportunity to appreciate their hard work. The high school bands have fielded their halftime shows at football games, but the Cullman County Band Exhibition allows band students and directors countywide to see and celebrate the shows of their peers. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
