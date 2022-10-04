Read full article on original website
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle volleyball finishes the week with four wins
HARTSELLE — The 6A #10 Hartselle Lady Tigers picked up four wins last week, including wins over 7A #7 Sparkman and 6A #5 Pelham. To start the week, the Lady Tigers defeated Decatur 3-0. Jadyn Chesser led the way with ten kills and eight digs, Lydia Simmons had seven kills, while Amber Holshouser had 28 assists and seven digs.
Florence, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Manheim Township High School football team will have a game with Wilson High School on October 05, 2022, 13:00:00.
Hall of Fame coach Don Creasy dies in traffic accident
AHSAA Hall of Fame football coach Don Creasy has died in a traffic accident, according to a report on social media. Facebook’s Shoals Insider reported that the accident occurred around 1:11 p.m. on Tuesday on Cox Boulevard In Sheffield. Creasy played for legendary Colbert County coach C.T. Manley and...
Former Mountain Brook football coach Don Creasy dies in crash
A beloved former football coach in Colbert County died in a single-vehicle crash in Sheffield on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.
wbrc.com
A Jasper cheerleader gives a long-time photographer the picture-perfect gift
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A run in with a ref shattered Ron Harris’s camera during a Jasper football game. “You know I was not hurt when I got hit, but to look down and see all my camera gear destroyed, that hurt,” Harris said. A picture is worth a...
One dead in Tuscumbia crash
Authorities say one person died in a crash in Tuscumbia on Wednesday.
myjrpaper.com
Hamilton annexes Marion County Lake
HAMILTON — The City of Hamilton annexed the property of the Marion County Lake, taking the city one step closer to taking control of the property from the State of Alabama. This was approved during a regular meeting held on Monday, Sept. 19, at the Hamilton City Hall in Hamilton.
Officials identify man killed in Tuscumbia crash
Authorities say one person died in a crash in Tuscumbia on Wednesday.
Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan County Health Ratings Sept. 19-24
Chow King Buffet & Grill, 1000 G Beltline Road, SW, Decatur, 79. Francesco’s Italian Restaurant, 2613 Sixth Avenue, SE, Decatur, 85. Tio Juan Mexican Grill, 1318 Sixth Avenue, SE, Decatur, 87. Moe’s Original BBQ, 3524 Deere Road, Decatur, 90. Pizza Hut, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur, 90. Taste...
Hartselle Enquirer
Meet James Spann downtown Oct. 29
Alabama’s Weather Warrior is coming to Hartselle Oct. 29. James Spann, television meteorologist and podcast host, known across the state will be signing books and autographs at Sherry’s Sparkle from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sherry’s Sparkle is located at 127 Main St. W. Store owner Sherry...
WAAY-TV
Athens community rallies behind 7-year-old as he begins chemotherapy treatment
Cancer. It's a word no parent ever wants to hear. One family in Limestone County is now facing that hurdle, but they have the support of the whole community backing them. Karson Collier is 7 years old. On Wednesday, he started his first day of chemotherapy. "To know Karson is...
18-wheeler overturned at Tennessee River bridge causes delay
Decatur Police are warning motorists to take another route or expect a delay after an 18-wheeler truck overturned near the Tennessee River Bridge.
WAAY-TV
Decatur native joins crew of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’
A North Alabama native is sailing the Mediterranean Sea as a cast member on a popular reality show. Reid Jenkins of Decatur recently joined the cast of “Below Deck Mediterranean” on Bravo. He’s working as a deckhand on Season 7 of the show, which airs at 7 p.m. Mondays on Bravo. You also can watch episodes on Peacock.
One injured after vehicle strikes Decatur home
Authorities asked people to avoid the area of 12th Avenue and 2nd Street after a car hit a home.
WAFF
Madison neighborhood homeowners still concerned with builders
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Burgreen Farms is a neighborhood in Madison mostly developed by Goodall Homes. Samuel and Sequela Erskine said they and some of their neighbors are concerned about their homes. The Erskines said the floor near their back door has flooded since they moved in two years ago.
Leighton man killed in Colbert County crash
A Tuscumbia man died in a single-vehicle Colbert County crash early this morning. Cpl. Reginal M. King of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at 5:46 a.m., on Mountain View Lane at the intersection of Woodmont Drive, about two miles south of Tuscumbia. Terry R. Smith, 64,...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Italian Restaurants In Decatur AL
Decatur, Alabama, is known for its attractive neighborhoods, rich small businesses, and close-knit restaurant and diner culture. It’s a delightful city with the proper selection of typical Italian meals and exquisite dining alternatives for visitors and residents alike. I’ve got you covered if you’re seeking the top Italian restaurants...
Officer placed on leave after Decatur pharmacy shooting
One person was shot by a Decatur Police officer during an altercation at a pharmacy Tuesday.
Police: Armed Trinity man burglarizes Southeast Decatur home
A Trinity man unlawfully entered a Southeast Decatur home, pointed a gun at the occupants and broke an interior door as the occupants tried to escape, according to Decatur police.
Woman killed in Cullman County car crash
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Crane Hill woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cullman County Monday afternoon. At approximately 2:30 p.m., Bonnie Pirkle was driving on U.S. 278 when her 2003 Oldsmobile Alero was struck by a 1995 Toyota Tacoma driven by Richard Rosser, 29, of Vinemont. Pirkle, who was not wearing […]
