Russellville, AL

Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle volleyball finishes the week with four wins

HARTSELLE — The 6A #10 Hartselle Lady Tigers picked up four wins last week, including wins over 7A #7 Sparkman and 6A #5 Pelham. To start the week, the Lady Tigers defeated Decatur 3-0. Jadyn Chesser led the way with ten kills and eight digs, Lydia Simmons had seven kills, while Amber Holshouser had 28 assists and seven digs.
HARTSELLE, AL
Florence, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

FLORENCE, AL
AL.com

Hall of Fame coach Don Creasy dies in traffic accident

AHSAA Hall of Fame football coach Don Creasy has died in a traffic accident, according to a report on social media. Facebook’s Shoals Insider reported that the accident occurred around 1:11 p.m. on Tuesday on Cox Boulevard In Sheffield. Creasy played for legendary Colbert County coach C.T. Manley and...
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
Russellville, AL
Brewer, ME
Russellville, AL
Brewer, ME
West Point, AL
Alabama Football
myjrpaper.com

Hamilton annexes Marion County Lake

HAMILTON — The City of Hamilton annexed the property of the Marion County Lake, taking the city one step closer to taking control of the property from the State of Alabama. This was approved during a regular meeting held on Monday, Sept. 19, at the Hamilton City Hall in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Morgan County Health Ratings Sept. 19-24

Chow King Buffet & Grill, 1000 G Beltline Road, SW, Decatur, 79. Francesco’s Italian Restaurant, 2613 Sixth Avenue, SE, Decatur, 85. Tio Juan Mexican Grill, 1318 Sixth Avenue, SE, Decatur, 87. Moe’s Original BBQ, 3524 Deere Road, Decatur, 90. Pizza Hut, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur, 90. Taste...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Meet James Spann downtown Oct. 29

Alabama’s Weather Warrior is coming to Hartselle Oct. 29. James Spann, television meteorologist and podcast host, known across the state will be signing books and autographs at Sherry’s Sparkle from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sherry’s Sparkle is located at 127 Main St. W. Store owner Sherry...
HARTSELLE, AL
New England Patriots
WAAY-TV

Decatur native joins crew of 'Below Deck Mediterranean'

A North Alabama native is sailing the Mediterranean Sea as a cast member on a popular reality show. Reid Jenkins of Decatur recently joined the cast of “Below Deck Mediterranean” on Bravo. He’s working as a deckhand on Season 7 of the show, which airs at 7 p.m. Mondays on Bravo. You also can watch episodes on Peacock.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Madison neighborhood homeowners still concerned with builders

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Burgreen Farms is a neighborhood in Madison mostly developed by Goodall Homes. Samuel and Sequela Erskine said they and some of their neighbors are concerned about their homes. The Erskines said the floor near their back door has flooded since they moved in two years ago.
MADISON, AL
AL.com

Leighton man killed in Colbert County crash

A Tuscumbia man died in a single-vehicle Colbert County crash early this morning. Cpl. Reginal M. King of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at 5:46 a.m., on Mountain View Lane at the intersection of Woodmont Drive, about two miles south of Tuscumbia. Terry R. Smith, 64,...
TUSCUMBIA, AL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Italian Restaurants In Decatur AL

Decatur, Alabama, is known for its attractive neighborhoods, rich small businesses, and close-knit restaurant and diner culture. It’s a delightful city with the proper selection of typical Italian meals and exquisite dining alternatives for visitors and residents alike. I’ve got you covered if you’re seeking the top Italian restaurants...
DECATUR, AL
CBS 42

Woman killed in Cullman County car crash

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Crane Hill woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cullman County Monday afternoon. At approximately 2:30 p.m., Bonnie Pirkle was driving on U.S. 278 when her 2003 Oldsmobile Alero was struck by a 1995 Toyota Tacoma driven by Richard Rosser, 29, of Vinemont. Pirkle, who was not wearing […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

