Kansas homicide suspect extradited from Missouri
GEARY COUNTY — A Kansas man accused in a weekend homicide has been extradited to a Kansas jail from St. Charles, Missouri, according to online jail records in Geary County. Deputies booked 34-year-old Joshua J. Sturgis, 34, of Junction City on Wednesday evening. Sturgis was arrested on a Geary County District Court warrant charging him with 2nd Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault.
Sonic franchise operator in Kan. fined for labor violations
HARVEY COUNTY — For many teens, working at a fast-food restaurant is a first job. For 50 teens – ages 14 and 15 – working at three Sonic drive-in locations in central Kansas – that meant being employed in excess of the number of hours allowed by child labor laws and during nighttime hours not permitted by law, according to a U.S. Department of Labor investigation.
Texas man accused of transporting cocaine in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges. Just before 3p.m. Sept. 30 a sheriff's deputy stopped a silver Chevy pickup for a traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The traffic stop led to the discovery of a substance believed to be cocaine.
Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: The rural impact
My fellow Kansas Farm Bureau members this is a call to action, a challenge, we need you to go out and vote Nov. 8. I am not going to sugarcoat it, instead I am going to hit this head on. Every one of our members need to get out and vote and your neighbors need to get out and vote — agriculture depends on it.
Kelly, Schmidt mostly disagree on how to make Kan. schools safer
TOPEKA, Kansas — A grant to fund school safety projects only has enough cash to fulfill half the requests it receives annually. The Safe and Secure Schools Grant has $4 million of state funding with an additional $1 million coming from the federal government. It pays for things like beefing up entryways, security cameras, communication systems and other ways to fortify schools against attacks and natural disasters.
🏐 Latest KVA rankings
TOPEKA - The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the. 2022 Week 5 Volleyball Rankings. This week’s rankings reflect the new 2022-23 KSHSAAclassifications, as well as information that was submitted by Monday, October 3. Class 6A. 1. Washburn Rural 20-1 (1) 2. Olathe Northwest 18-5 (2) 3. Olathe...
