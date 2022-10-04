ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Mills, TN

Kansas homicide suspect extradited from Missouri

GEARY COUNTY — A Kansas man accused in a weekend homicide has been extradited to a Kansas jail from St. Charles, Missouri, according to online jail records in Geary County. Deputies booked 34-year-old Joshua J. Sturgis, 34, of Junction City on Wednesday evening. Sturgis was arrested on a Geary County District Court warrant charging him with 2nd Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Hays Post

Sonic franchise operator in Kan. fined for labor violations

HARVEY COUNTY — For many teens, working at a fast-food restaurant is a first job. For 50 teens – ages 14 and 15 – working at three Sonic drive-in locations in central Kansas – that meant being employed in excess of the number of hours allowed by child labor laws and during nighttime hours not permitted by law, according to a U.S. Department of Labor investigation.
NEWTON, KS
Hays Post

Texas man accused of transporting cocaine in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges. Just before 3p.m. Sept. 30 a sheriff's deputy stopped a silver Chevy pickup for a traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The traffic stop led to the discovery of a substance believed to be cocaine.
LAREDO, TX
Hays Post

Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: The rural impact

My fellow Kansas Farm Bureau members this is a call to action, a challenge, we need you to go out and vote Nov. 8. I am not going to sugarcoat it, instead I am going to hit this head on. Every one of our members need to get out and vote and your neighbors need to get out and vote — agriculture depends on it.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Kelly, Schmidt mostly disagree on how to make Kan. schools safer

TOPEKA, Kansas — A grant to fund school safety projects only has enough cash to fulfill half the requests it receives annually. The Safe and Secure Schools Grant has $4 million of state funding with an additional $1 million coming from the federal government. It pays for things like beefing up entryways, security cameras, communication systems and other ways to fortify schools against attacks and natural disasters.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

🏐 Latest KVA rankings

TOPEKA - The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the. 2022 Week 5 Volleyball Rankings. This week’s rankings reflect the new 2022-23 KSHSAAclassifications, as well as information that was submitted by Monday, October 3. Class 6A. 1. Washburn Rural 20-1 (1) 2. Olathe Northwest 18-5 (2) 3. Olathe...
KANSAS STATE
Hays, KS
