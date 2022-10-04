ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartselle, AL

WSFA

Alabama sheriff seeing decrease in pistol permit purchases

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Some sheriffs across Alabama say they have been seeing a decrease in revenues because fewer people are purchasing and renewing pistol permits. “This whole issue stems back to a bill that was passed by the Alabama legislature in the 2022 regular session that does not actually take effect until January 1 of 2023,” Sonny Brasfield, Executive Director of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA) said.
ALABAMA STATE
Hartselle Enquirer

Judge to decide on setting bond in Hartselle murder case

Morgan County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Howell on Friday told lawyers and defendants that it would be “a few days” before she makes a ruling on a motion to set bond for a capital murder defendant in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme in Hartselle in 2020. Carl Cole, defense...
HARTSELLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama body shop owner convicted in Jan. 6 attack

An Alabama man was convicted Wednesday in federal court for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department announced. Russell Dean Alford, 62, of Hokes Bluff, went through Capitol doors broken by others and remained inside the building for 15 minutes, according to evidence presented at his trial. He later posted videos and photos taken inside the Capitol on social media.
HOKES BLUFF, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 5

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 5, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-3rd degree; Dollar General; 1st Ave. S.W; cash. October 3. leaving the scene of an accident; Brantley Ave. N.W; damage to 2007 Ford Ranger; $1,100. October 4.
CULLMAN, AL
Cam Ward
Arthur Orr
WAAY-TV

Woman in Morgan County manhunt faces elder abuse, burglary charges

Charges have been filed against the woman at the center of a Thursday morning manhunt by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. Amanda Jackson, 37, of Cullman, has pending charges of elder abuse and neglect, burglary and failure to appear, according to the Morgan County Jail inmate log. Deputies were called...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Decatur woman arrested on second-degree assault charge

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A 25-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly running a person over with her vehicle in Decatur on Sept. 30. According to the Decatur Police Department, officers arrived on scene and found a victim who had been run over by another vehicle in a parking lot. The person was taken to the hospital and later released.
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Alabama bar patrons, bartender stop robber armed with gun

Athens police said a man who wanted to rob a bar was thwarted by the bartender and patrons. The incident happened Saturday just after midnight at Mac’s Sports Bar & Grill, 733 Jefferson St. S.E. Officers were dispatched to the area on a report of a person with a...
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

Gadsden man charged in multimillion-dollar health care fraud conspiracy involving Huntsville company

A Gadsden man has been indicted on federal charges related to a conspiracy involving health care fraud, kickbacks, a Huntsville-based company and a Huntsville doctor. James Ewing Ray, 51, of Gadsden is charged with "one count of kickback conspiracy, four substantive kickback counts and one count of health care fraud conspiracy," according to an indictment filed in U.S. District Court.
AL.com

Body of north Alabama man missing for 2 months found in Blount County

The body of a north Alabama man who disappeared for nearly a month was found Friday in Blount County following a tip, authorities said Wednesday. Human remains found near the Town of Susan Moore were positively identified by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences as those of James Tracy Denson, who was last seen alive Aug. 6 in Guntersville and reported missing Sept. 2, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL

