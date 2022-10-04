Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine DodsonApril KillianHuntsville, AL
Alabama Woman Disappeared After Being Discharged From Local HospitalThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCourtland, AL
WSFA
Alabama sheriff seeing decrease in pistol permit purchases
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Some sheriffs across Alabama say they have been seeing a decrease in revenues because fewer people are purchasing and renewing pistol permits. “This whole issue stems back to a bill that was passed by the Alabama legislature in the 2022 regular session that does not actually take effect until January 1 of 2023,” Sonny Brasfield, Executive Director of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA) said.
Hartselle Enquirer
Judge to decide on setting bond in Hartselle murder case
Morgan County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Howell on Friday told lawyers and defendants that it would be “a few days” before she makes a ruling on a motion to set bond for a capital murder defendant in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme in Hartselle in 2020. Carl Cole, defense...
WAFF
Man accused of shooting 1 person asks for self-defense hearing
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was arrested in December 2021 for allegedly shooting and killing a man has filed a motion for a self-defense hearing. Curtis James Sherrer was arrested and charged with murder on Dec. 15 for allegedly shooting and killing 36-year-old Larry Wayne Simpson, Jr.
Alabama body shop owner convicted in Jan. 6 attack
An Alabama man was convicted Wednesday in federal court for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department announced. Russell Dean Alford, 62, of Hokes Bluff, went through Capitol doors broken by others and remained inside the building for 15 minutes, according to evidence presented at his trial. He later posted videos and photos taken inside the Capitol on social media.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 5
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 5, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-3rd degree; Dollar General; 1st Ave. S.W; cash. October 3. leaving the scene of an accident; Brantley Ave. N.W; damage to 2007 Ford Ranger; $1,100. October 4.
Officer placed on leave after Alabama pharmacy shooting
One person was shot by a Decatur Police officer during an altercation at a pharmacy Tuesday.
1 charged with intentionally hitting Decatur woman with her car
A Decatur woman has been arrested after court documents allege that she intentionally hit another woman with her vehicle.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Deputy shows News 19 a day in her life on patrol
Have you ever wondered what a day in the life looks like for a Sheriff's Deputy?
WAAY-TV
Woman in Morgan County manhunt faces elder abuse, burglary charges
Charges have been filed against the woman at the center of a Thursday morning manhunt by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. Amanda Jackson, 37, of Cullman, has pending charges of elder abuse and neglect, burglary and failure to appear, according to the Morgan County Jail inmate log. Deputies were called...
WAAY-TV
Limestone County poll worker fired over ID concerns; it belongs to AL GOP Chairman John Wahl
A Limestone County man says he was recently fired as a poll worker and inspector involving an ID he says didn't seem legit. The ID belongs to Alabama GOP Chairman John Wahl. He says it was issued to him. Clyde Martin told WAAY 31 he planned to work the polls...
Jackson County electric co-op GM agrees to guilty plea in alleged bribery scheme
The General Manager of North Alabama Electric Cooperative in Stevenson is expected to plead guilty to a bribery charge, according to federal court documents.
DPD: Decatur man charged with DUI, resisting arrest after striking 18-wheeler
A man is facing multiple charges after police say he struck an 18-wheeler and tried to run away from law enforcement officials.
WAFF
Decatur woman arrested on second-degree assault charge
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A 25-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly running a person over with her vehicle in Decatur on Sept. 30. According to the Decatur Police Department, officers arrived on scene and found a victim who had been run over by another vehicle in a parking lot. The person was taken to the hospital and later released.
Man charged with reckless murder in connection to deadly 2021 crash
A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a crash that killed two people and injured five others.
Alabama bar patrons, bartender stop robber armed with gun
Athens police said a man who wanted to rob a bar was thwarted by the bartender and patrons. The incident happened Saturday just after midnight at Mac’s Sports Bar & Grill, 733 Jefferson St. S.E. Officers were dispatched to the area on a report of a person with a...
Athens man charged with reckless murder in Huntsville crash that killed 2, injured 5
An Athens man is facing reckless murder charges in Huntsville in connection with a fatal 2021 traffic crash. Huntsville police today announced that Jacob Stephens, 27, has been charged with two counts of reckless murder, two counts of first degree assault, and one count of reckless endangerment. He is being...
WAAY-TV
Gadsden man charged in multimillion-dollar health care fraud conspiracy involving Huntsville company
A Gadsden man has been indicted on federal charges related to a conspiracy involving health care fraud, kickbacks, a Huntsville-based company and a Huntsville doctor. James Ewing Ray, 51, of Gadsden is charged with "one count of kickback conspiracy, four substantive kickback counts and one count of health care fraud conspiracy," according to an indictment filed in U.S. District Court.
Alabama prison inmates, relatives allegedly scammed Home Depot employees out of gift cards
More than a half dozen people – inmates and their family members - have been indicted for their alleged roles in a prison-based phone scam targeting retailers throughout the country. The 12-count indictment was issued in the Northern District of Alabama and announced Monday by U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona...
Body of north Alabama man missing for 2 months found in Blount County
The body of a north Alabama man who disappeared for nearly a month was found Friday in Blount County following a tip, authorities said Wednesday. Human remains found near the Town of Susan Moore were positively identified by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences as those of James Tracy Denson, who was last seen alive Aug. 6 in Guntersville and reported missing Sept. 2, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said.
3 New Yorkers charged in Scottsboro home burglary
Three suspects from New York were arrested after authorities say a homeowner confronted them as they were trying to rob his house.
